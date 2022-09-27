Read full article on original website
Grandville Roller Rink Accused Of Throwing ‘Racist’ Homecoming Dance
A Grandville roller rink is being accused of racism after posting an exclusive invite list for a 'homecoming' event that included only predominantly white districts. Why are people upset with Tarry Hall Roller Rink in Grandville?. An online post from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink advertised a 'High School Homecoming...
Local roller rink accused of excluding students from homecoming event
As a local mom looked into its legitimacy, she noted the districts on the list were ones much further away and with less diverse populations than the schools just a few miles away from Tarry Hall.
WZZM 13
Popular Grandville roller rink criticized for excluding nearby schools in skating party
Some are concerned the rink owners made their decision based on demographics. The roller rink says this is not the case.
Parents concerned over ‘segregated’ roller rink event that included some schools, not others
GRANDVILLE — A roller rink in Grandville is facing backlash after it hosted a homecoming dance that some parents are describing as racist. “We’ll be hosting a multi-school dance party complete with DJ and sound system, laser light show and photo opportunities, help us spread the word!” the event from Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink read on social media, according to screenshots sent to WOOD TV-8.
