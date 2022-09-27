ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Flu Clinics for Students

Protect yourself, your family, and your community against flu this fall and winter by getting a flu vaccine. Madison College is offering WALK-IN free flu shot clinics for students at most campus locations. Sign up only if you wish to reserve a time slot on October 11th and October 12th. The shots are free for students taking credit classes, just show a valid OneCard.
What is Wolfie Wallet?

Everyone wants their money to work for them, right?. Then you need to check out Wolfie's Wallet, the number one program at Madison College for your financial success. Get a preview from the WolfPack Wisdom video on Wolfie’s Wallet. With Wolfie's Wallet, you can:. Get estimates for payments on...
