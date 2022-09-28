Read full article on original website
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
Deputies kill man who sent ex-girlfriend gun pics, South Carolina sheriff says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man who sent threats and photos of a gun to an ex-girlfriend was shot and killed by deputies who were trying to arrest him Wednesday in the third deadly police shooting in South Carolina in four days, authorities said. The man killed had a gun...
Multiple rabid animals found in the Upstate
State officials say, that multiple wild animals found in South Carolina tested positive for rabies this week. DHEC says, a total of four animals tested positive, three of them were found here in the Upstate.
North Carolina forecast changes as Hurricane Ian picks up speed, threatens 2nd landfall in South Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is hours away from stormy weather after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast. North Carolina Emergency Management issued an 8 a.m. Thursday morning update over Facebook and FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider is tracking the story at FOX8 the morning after the storm made landfall in Lee County, Florida, as […]
"We don’t know if our home is still there," Hurricane evacuees flee to Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Florida evacuees from Hurricane Ian are on the road, many stopping in Orangeburg County along the way. Carl and Terry Lamitie have lived in Florida for fourteen years and say they've never experienced anything like this. “Very scary yesterday morning. They had closed down our...
Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek
RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued
Over 80 Dogs Rescued In Joint Operation Against Illegal Breeding In South Carolina
More than 80 dogs were rescued in a joint operation against animal cruelty in York County, South Carolina. The operation was conducted by the York County Sheriff's Office on Sunday morning to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs, WBTV reported. It was carried out in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
305 dogs rescued in raids of South Carolina dogfighting kennels
Alligator attacks have increased across South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. (Video above Alligator on Folly Beach) Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of...
Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
South Carolina Man Arrested, 13-Year-Old Girl Rescued, in Collaborative Dark Web Investigation
COOKEVILLE – A South Carolina man has been arrested and a 13-year-old Cookeville girl has been kept from sexual exploitation following an investigation led by special agents assigned to TBI’s Cybercrime & Digital Evidence Unit. After receiving information from Homeland Security Investigations on Monday, TBI’s Internet Crimes Against...
305 dogs rescued, more than 20 arrested in South Carolina dogfighting takedown
South Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian
Detectives are also working to identify a group of people who attempted to break into the Gun Outlet in north Charlotte. With Hurricane Ian, many farmers in our area are busy pulling down the last of their harvests but time is running out. Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools' new program. Updated: 5 hours...
Live updates | Ian intensifies back into a hurricane, Tybee Island begins to feel impacts
ATLANTA — 11Alive StormTrackers are monitoring Ian as begins to move up the east coast after bearing down on southwest Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, damaging the roof of a hospital intensive care unit and knocking out power to 2 million people. Rain and winds associated with Tropical...
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county
SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian
ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
Biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina happened this weekend, officials say
