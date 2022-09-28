ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FOX8 News

North Carolina forecast changes as Hurricane Ian picks up speed, threatens 2nd landfall in South Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina is hours away from stormy weather after Hurricane Ian pummeled Florida’s Gulf Coast. North Carolina Emergency Management issued an 8 a.m. Thursday morning update over Facebook and FOX8 Meteorologist Alex Schneider is tracking the story at FOX8 the morning after the storm made landfall in Lee County, Florida, as […]
WYFF4.com

Authorities in Georgia investigating after body of newborn baby discovered near creek

RINGGOLD, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was found near a creek. According to the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon and found the baby lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek with the umbilical cord and placenta still attached.
WJBF

21 people arrested in South Carolina dogfighting operation, over 300 dogs rescued

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has arrested 21 people in multiple South Carolina counties in a dogfighting operation. Authorities say rescued 305 dogs from what they are calling the “largest dogfighting operation” in South Carolina history. Investigators say 18 people were arrested Saturday night and booked at the Alvin […]
International Business Times

Over 80 Dogs Rescued In Joint Operation Against Illegal Breeding In South Carolina

More than 80 dogs were rescued in a joint operation against animal cruelty in York County, South Carolina. The operation was conducted by the York County Sheriff's Office on Sunday morning to combat illegal breeding and fighting dogs, WBTV reported. It was carried out in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
CBS Sacramento

305 dogs rescued in raids of South Carolina dogfighting kennels

More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were rescued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. Authorities said it's believed to be the largest takedown of a dogfighting operation in the state's history. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dogfight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement.That led agents to serve 23 warrants on Sunday that were known to be places where dogs fight or are trained to fight in Clarendon, Lee, Orangeburg, Richland, Sumter and York counties, investigators said.More than 20 people...
WYFF4.com

Alligator attacks have increased across South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Newly acquired data from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources suggests there has been an increase in the number of alligator encounters in the Palmetto State. (Video above Alligator on Folly Beach) Since 2000, there have been 22 alligator attacks in the state. Seven of...
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says second death, in a week, caused by improper gun handling

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators in Spartanburg County said improper handling of firearms has caused another death in the Upstate. The Sheriff’s Office says two incidents happened last week where someone was killed because of improper storage or handling of guns. They are encouraging everyone that has any sort of weapon to be responsible […]
WBTV

South Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian

Detectives are also working to identify a group of people who attempted to break into the Gun Outlet in north Charlotte. With Hurricane Ian, many farmers in our area are busy pulling down the last of their harvests but time is running out. Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools' new program. Updated: 5 hours...
WSAV News 3

20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair Boroughs said in a statement. That […]
wfxg.com

2nd fatal shooting in 2 days with deputies in SC county

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — For the second straight day, deputies in a South Carolina county have been involved in a fatal shooting. Authorities say Sumter County deputies were checking on a possible hostage situation Monday near Rembert when a suspect was shot and killed. State agents are investigating the...
WMAZ

Tornado victims along coastal Georgia are reliving a nightmare thanks to Ian

ATLANTA — Victims of an April tornado feel like they’re reliving a nightmare as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to bring damaging wind and rain to coastal Georgia. Bryan County near Savannah is among the areas of Georgia that are under a Tropical Storm Watch. Towns like Ellabell and Pembroke are still recovering from the April 5 tornado that devastated numerous homes and took one life.
