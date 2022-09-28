Community Leaders Highlight the Urgent Need to Provide Mental Health Support for Black Men and Boys

Building The Next Generation of BIPOC Healthcare Leaders with Michellene Davis. Building The Next Generation of Healthcare Leaders with Michellene Davis. My next podcast guest, Michellene Davis, Esq assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of National Medical Fellowships, Inc., (NMF) in May of 2021. Founded in 1946, NMF was one of America’s first diversity organizations and remains the only national organization advancing health equity at the intersection of wealth and health. It provides scholarships to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) medical and health professions students underrepresented in medicine to ensure equity of access to culturally competent, high-quality health care. NMF also increases the number of BIPOC clinician leaders to diversify clinical trials.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 23 HOURS AGO