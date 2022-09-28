Read full article on original website
Related
thecinemaholic.com
Made in Abyss Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In the twelfth episode of ‘Made in Abyss’ season 2 or ‘Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun’ titled ‘Gold,’ Faputa fights the beasts that have infiltrated the village, while Wazukiyan takes his last breath. She later gets to discuss her mother’s life with Vueko. Reg offers Faputa the chance to join his friends in their future adventures, once she has accomplished her only goal. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Made in Abyss’ season 2 episode 12. SPOILERS AHEAD!!
thecinemaholic.com
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 4 Recap and Ending, Explained
The fourth episode of Hulu’s dystopian series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 5, titled ‘Dear Offred,’ follows the aftermath of Serena Joy Waterford’s return to Toronto, Canada, from Gilead. Upon knowing about Gilead’s information center in the city to accommodate Serena and her duties, June Osborne and her partner Lucas “Luke” Bankole start to worry about the consequences of the same. In Gilead, Aunt Lydia is concerned about the future of the Handmaids, especially after Esther Keyes’ attempt to kill herself and Janine Lindo. The intriguing episode ends with a pivotal development that changes the fate of Serena and her unborn baby. If you are up for a detailed look at the same, let us decode the episode’s ending for you!
thecinemaholic.com
Netflix’s The Empress Ending, Explained: Will the Mob Kill Elisabeth?
Netflix’s ‘The Empress’ is a period drama that follows the story of a young Elisabeth whose life is changed after her marriage to Emperor Franz Josef of Austria. It is love that leads Elisabeth to Vienna, but soon, she discovers the many challenges that are waiting for her at the palace. Because her marriage was so sudden, she feels completely unprepared for her new life. Over the course of the season, we find the young empress trying to fit into the royal family, but failing at it. By the end, she is jaded by her status as well as her marriage, but then something happens that’ll change the way history views her. Here’s what that ending means for Elisabeth. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com
Did Adar Kill Sauron in Rings of Power? Theories
Prime Video’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ even in its sixth episode continues to play with the mystery surrounding Sauron. The villain who is supposed to be around the time that the rings are forged remains well beyond everyone’s reach. Since Episode 1, Galadriel has been trying to locate him. She has traversed far and wide and even gave up on living away from the Middle-Earth and its darkness, spending eternity with her people in the Undying Lands. Now, back in Middle-Earth, she finds Adar, a corrupted elf who is known as the father of the orcs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecinemaholic.com
The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?
‘Hataraku Maou-sama!’ or ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ is a rom-com supernatural series that is inspired by the eponymous Japanese light novel series written by Satoshi Wagahara. The show follows Demon Lord Satan whose plan to conquer the land of Ente Isla is fouled by hero Emilia. With his own life in danger, he is forced to flee but the portal he uses ends up landing him in the human world. As he finds himself facing the mundane challenges of human life, he disguises himself as a man named Sadao Maou and starts working at a local fast-food restaurant.
thecinemaholic.com
Call of the Night Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?
Based on Kotoyama’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Yofukashi no Uta’ or ‘Call of the Night’ is a romantic supernatural anime that follows Kou Yamori, an average middle schooler who is tired of his mundane life and is desperately looking for some purpose in life. As he walks the lonesome street at night, he accidentally encounters a mysterious girl named Nazuna Nanakusa. As they spend their time together, she introduces Kou to the magic of the night and makes him aware of its magical sway. However, Kou soon learns that Nazuna is no ordinary girl but a vampire who could offer him an escape from his mundane life.
thecinemaholic.com
Hocus Pocus 2 Ending, Explained: Do the Sanderson Sisters Die?
Disney+’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ picks up the story twenty-nine years after the events of ‘Hocus Pocus’. The terrifying Sanderson sisters had died in 1993, following their failure to secure a child’s soul. Now, they are brought back by two young girls who had no idea what they were doing. With the witches back in Salem, they decide to finish what they started all those years ago. But eating children’s souls is not enough this time. They have to go through with the spell which will make them the most powerful witches of all time. In the end, however, things take a darker turn for them. Here’s what that ending means. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Comments / 0