ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Preps Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is gearing up for the final episode of the fourth season, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all ends with Albedo! The fourth season of the series taking on Kugane Maruyama and So-bin's original light novel series has been powering through the Summer 2022 anime schedule, but it's time for the season to end as many of its fellow anime have ended their runs already. Overlord's one of the last few holdouts before the Fall season kicks into high gear, but there's a question as to how this season will end.
thecinemaholic.com
Classroom of the Elite Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?
Inspired by the light novel series written by Shougo Kinugasa, ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ or ‘Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e’ is a psychological thriller anime. The show follows Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, a seemingly ordinary and unassuming student at the Koudo Ikusei Senior High School, where learners are divided into four classes. While on the surface, the reputed educational institution appears to be a utopia, the meritocratic system pushes students to take drastic measures to survive. Since there is no bar on the methods they end up resorting to, the game of survival and cut-throat competition eventually takes an ugly turn in which Kiyotaka actively plays a critical role.
ComicBook
Here's When to Tune Into Spy x Family's New Episodes This Weekend
Spy x Family is one of the many major franchises leading the charge for new wave of anime kicking off next month, and now it's been revealed when these new episodes will be premiering in full! The first season taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series made its debut earlier this year and really took over the anime world this Spring. But this was only the first half of the anime's first season, and thus the second half of the season is finally going to return this Fall together with the huge new wave of anime coming in October.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Sixth Season Via Special Cover Art
My Hero Academia is roaring back for the anime's sixth season next month as part of the majorly stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series creator is getting ready for the new wave of episodes with some surprisingly bittersweet cover art for the latest chapter of the series! While the manga's newest chapters have been pretty intense as the final war between the heroes and villains reaches a new phase, the anime's getting ready to kick all of this off with its own war as the first conflict between the two sides gets ready to begin in full.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds -- The Illyrian Enigma Officially Announced
IDW Publishing has officially announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – The Illyrian Enigma, the first Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comic book series. The miniseries debuts in December and occurs between the first and second seasons of Star Trek: Strange New World. The four-issue series comes from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-executive producer Kirsten Beyer and veteran Star Trek author Mike Johnson, who have previously collaborated on series including Star Trek: Discovery – Adventures in the 32nd Century and Star Trek: Picard – Stargazer. Megan Levens (Star Trek: The Mirror War–Troi, Star Wars Adventures) provides the artwork with Charlie Kirchoff (Star Trek: Year Five) coloring the series.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom Free Online
Cast: Akiko Yajima Miki Narahashi Keiji Fujiwara Satomi Korogi. Shin-chan's parents have turned into animals, and environmental extremists are to blame! Shin-chan's going to have to put things right. Is Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom on Netflix?. Crayon Shin-chan: Roar! Kasukabe Animal Kingdom is currently not on Netflix. Movies...
IGN
Blue Lock - Official Trailer (English Subtitles)
Check out the latest trailer for the sports anime, BLUELOCK! You can watch Blue Lock on Crunchyroll this October!. After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?
thecinemaholic.com
Vampire Academy Episode 6 Recap and Ending, Explained
Peacock’s ‘Vampire Academy’ is set in a world where vampires live hidden from humans. They have their own social hierarchy, and the class structure and the politics of their society form the central themes of the show. Relationships between different classes are frowned upon, and there is a clear demarcation that separates the royals from the commoners and the ones who are raised to serve them. In the sixth episode of ‘Vampire Academy’, questions are raised against the ruling class as Rose starts to wonder what life would be like if she could be allowed to live it on her own terms. What happens at the end only paves the path for further complications. Here’s what it means for her future. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Digital Trends
Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae searches for a mole in new trailer for Hunt
The international breakout star of the last 12 months is Lee Jung-jae. The South Korean actor became a global sensation for his role as Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s Squid Game. For his next move, Lee will make his feature directorial debut with the espionage thriller, Hunt. Lee stars as...
ComicBook
Me & Roboco Anime Announces Surprise Release Date With First Poster
Me & Roboco is one of the many Shonen Jump franchises getting its official anime adaptation debut soon, and it has revealed its surprisingly close release date with a new poster teasing fans about what to expect! Fans might have noticed how many of the more recent hits from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and Jump+ app have been making their full anime adaptation premieres in the last few months, and now the next one is gearing up for its release in a much different format, and at a much different speed than fans might have expected to see from the series.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Doraemon: Nobita's the Legend of the Sun King Free Online
Cast: Nobuyo Oyama Noriko Ohara Michiko Nomura Kazuya Tatekabe Kaneta Kimotsuki. Doraemon and its friends open a hole in the time and they're travel to the Country of Mayana, a lost Mayan civilization in the jungle. There, Nobita will know its perfect double, prince Thio, heir to the throne. Both will decide to interchange papers to try to save to the Country of Mayana of the claws of the infernal Ledina witch and her evil forces.
ComicBook
Jump Festa 2023 Announces Stage Line Up
Jump Festa is the major event which takes place annually that dives into anime franchises that make up Weekly Shonen Jump's regularly release publication. With Shuiesha responsible for the series including Dragon Ball Super, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and many more, new details have emerged regarding which Shonen franchises will have a place at this year's Jump Festa. In the past, Jump Festa has revealed new details about the many Shonen franchise's manga and anime adaptations, and we expect Jump Festa 2023 to be no different.
thecinemaholic.com
Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained
In the thirteenth episode of ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ season 2 titled ‘The Worst Enemy You Can Meet Will Always Be Yourself,’ Ayanokouji saves Ryuuen from getting expelled from school so that he can get rid of another enemy from his class who has been bugging him for quite some time. He goes on a date with Satou where he is proposed to by her. It is later revealed that he has been strategically manipulating Karuizawa to become his ideal pawn. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Classroom of the Elite‘ season 2 episode 13. SPOILERS AHEAD!
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Shares New Art of Eren and Levi Ahead of Anime's Return
The relationship between Eren Jaeger and Levi in Attack on Titan was formerly one mired in respect, with the latter coming to realize that the Attack Titan was a serious boon to the Paradis residents. Of course, the former bond between the two soldiers has been strained beyond belief thanks in part to Eren's new plan, though MAPPA is getting fans ready for the Final Season with new art featuring the two former friends before Eren became the new Founding Titan.
This documentary uncovers the dark side of ‘Barney & Friends’
In the trailer, Bob West, a Barney performer, recalls his tough experience: ‘They were violent and explicit, death and dismemberment of my family.’ What is the documentary about Barney? Why is Barney so popular?
Polygon
Netflix’s next big gaming move is opening its own game studio
Netflix newest investment in video games is opening its first internal game development studio from the ground up, built for the streaming giant from the ground up. The new studio — the fourth games studio owned by Netflix — will be based in Helsinki, Finland, and will bolster Netflix’s efforts to bring “engaging original games” to their hundreds of millions of subscribers around the world, vice president of Netflix’s Game Studios said.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reveals Deku's Surprise Help From America
My Hero Academia has finally brought Izuku Midoriya to the scene of the action, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed that Deku was only able to get there as fast as he did with some surprising help from the United States! The final war between the heroes and villains has been building for quite a while as things really kicked into high gear following the confrontation between Tomura Shigaraki and America's number one hero, Star and Stripe. But while the end of that fight had scared off that government, it's not exactly true of everyone involved.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Embraces Halloween With Spooky New Art
Demon Slayer might be a shonen series, but it has its fair share when it comes to horrific enemies that populate Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke's world. During the second season, both the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs saw our favorite Demon Slayers take on horrific adversaries that would fit in well into a Junji Ito story. Now, official artwork from Ufotable has arrived that sees both the heroes and villains getting into the Halloween spirit.
ComicBook
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Movie Releases First Poster
Kaguya-sama: Love is War is gearing up to return for its debut feature film, and now fans have been given the first look at what's coming next for the anime with the first poster for the new movie! With the third season of the anime wrapping up its run earlier this year, it was officially announced that the franchise would be continuing in a much different way than fans might have expected it to. Because instead of a potential fourth season of the series, the franchise is returning for its very first feature film instead taking on the next major arc.
