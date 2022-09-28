Read full article on original website
Overlord Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?
Inspired by the eponymous Japanese light novel series written by Kugane Maruyama, ‘Overlord‘ is an action isekai anime that follows Momonga, a master of the dark guild Ainz Ooal Gown, who is crushed that the developers of his favorite virtual reality game Yggdrasil plan to pull the plug on it for good. Therefore, he decides to spend the last few moments of the Yggdrasil enjoying his time in the game world. But despite passing the proposed shutdown time, he still finds himself in the game world and is forced to accept it as his new reality. Instead of complaining or losing his mind, Momonga decides to accept the situation for what it is and embarks on a journey to take control of this new world.
Reasonable Doubt Episode 1 and 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
Created by Raamla Mohamed, Hulu’s ‘Reasonable Doubt’ is a legal drama series about Jax Stewart, a private defense attorney who has a questionable view of the law. Jax struggles to juggle her personal and professional life. While she deals with a difficult patch in her marriage, Jax stumbles upon an intriguing criminal case revolving around an influential public figure. As a result, Jax is forced to examine her moral compass. If you wish to catch up on the episode’s events or seek an explanation about its ending, here is everything you need to know about ‘Reasonable Doubt’ episodes 1 and 2! SPOILERS AHEAD!
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Season 4 Sets Up Midseason Premiere
The eternal question in the anime world might be "Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon?" which also just so happens to be the name for a major anime franchise. With this year seeing the fourth season's arrival, the second cours might be dropping to continue the story thanks to J.C. Staff sooner than fans might think, as the series joins other major dungeon crawling anime franchises including Sword Art Online, Overlord, Delicious in Dungeon, and more.
One Piece: Massive Manga Volume Will Compile 20,000+ Pages
One Piece has told Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates' story for decades, with Eiichiro Oda's story currently moving toward its grand finale. Before the series comes to an end, JBE Books is attempting the impossible by creating one giant volume that collects over twenty-thousand pages of story from the manga. While this doesn't collect One Piece's entirety, the volume has made only fifty copies of this titanic entry and will set back dedicated fans a few thousand dollars.
Danger rises in Middle Earth in 'The Rings of Power' episode five
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is ramping up. Episode five, "Partings," sets up a lot of the action that will likely dominate the back half of the first season, as the Númenoreans prepare to leave for Middle Earth and the Southlanders prepare to battle the Orcs.
Rings of Power: all Sauron’s magic rings explained
What are the Rings of Power? In the Lord of the Rings movies, we hear about the Rings of Power, but other than the One Ring, we learn very little about Sauron’s magic rings. Thankfully Amazon’s fantasy series, also called the Rings of Power, is shedding some light on these powerful artefacts.
‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Star Maxim Baldry on Númenor Going to War, Isildur’s Destiny
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 5, “Partings.”]. There are a lot of characters to track in Prime Video’s blockbuster fantasy drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power but only a few that we know will play a major role later on in the series. One of those key characters is Maxim Baldry‘s young sailor, Isildur.
Blue Lock - Official Trailer (English Subtitles)
Check out the latest trailer for the sports anime, BLUELOCK! You can watch Blue Lock on Crunchyroll this October!. After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?
Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae searches for a mole in new trailer for Hunt
The international breakout star of the last 12 months is Lee Jung-jae. The South Korean actor became a global sensation for his role as Seong Gi-hun in Netflix’s Squid Game. For his next move, Lee will make his feature directorial debut with the espionage thriller, Hunt. Lee stars as...
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Sequel Releases Teaser Trailer
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is currently in the works on a new follow up anime, and fans have been given the first look at what to expect from the anime's continuation with the first teaser trailer for the series! This franchise has been one of the few anime projects that fans have been looking to see more of since the first season came to an end, and there was a new follow up with a new feature film that completed the first season's story. But that's far from the end of the franchise overall.
Here's When to Tune Into Spy x Family's New Episodes This Weekend
Spy x Family is one of the many major franchises leading the charge for new wave of anime kicking off next month, and now it's been revealed when these new episodes will be premiering in full! The first season taking on Tatsuya Endo's original manga series made its debut earlier this year and really took over the anime world this Spring. But this was only the first half of the anime's first season, and thus the second half of the season is finally going to return this Fall together with the huge new wave of anime coming in October.
The Best anime characters of all time
Who are the best anime characters of all time? When it comes to anime series, there is no shortage of great writing. Anime has made us cry, laugh, and scream a number of times. While the stories and worlds do play a part in this medium’s overall appeal, let’s be honest, the reason we love anime the way we do is thanks to all of the memorable characters we have met over the years on our screens.
Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed
Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.
Age of Empires turns 25 next month, and there's a whole lot of fun planned for the anniversary
A special anniversary broadcast, new game version, and a huge update are coming your way to celebrate Age of Empires turning 25.
My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates Sixth Season Via Special Cover Art
My Hero Academia is roaring back for the anime's sixth season next month as part of the majorly stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series creator is getting ready for the new wave of episodes with some surprisingly bittersweet cover art for the latest chapter of the series! While the manga's newest chapters have been pretty intense as the final war between the heroes and villains reaches a new phase, the anime's getting ready to kick all of this off with its own war as the first conflict between the two sides gets ready to begin in full.
Ranking the 7 best Warhammer fantasy video games
Games Workshop’s Warhammer Fantasy setting is a unique beast. It was once a particular thing (dark high fantasy), and then it was rebooted into Warhammer Age of Sigmar (hard to explain), and now it seems like they’re bringing proper Warhammer Fantasy back (via Warhammer: The Old World). Kind of confusing, right?
Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Says 90-Minute Farewell Episode Is "For the Whovians"
Jodie Whittaker's final Doctor Who episode is one for the fans, the star says. The Doctor Who Centenary Special, titled "The Power of the Doctor," will be the Whittaker final episode starring as the Thirteenth Doctor, as it sees Whittaker regenerating into Ncuti Gatwa's Fourteenth Doctor. The BBC and BBC America revealed new images from the episode last week, and now Whittaker is speaking to Empire Magazine about the episode, with another new photo. Whittaker says the 90-minute special is going to be one longtime Doctor Who fans will appreciate "It's one for the Whovians," Whittaker says. "It's a huge treat if you're a proper fan. It's got all the iconic things that you associate with Doctor Who. It's massive."
Ron Howard’s ‘Thirteen Lives’ Is Incredibly Accurate Except for 1 Element of Colin Farrell and Viggo Mortensen’s Dive Scenes
Ron Howard's 2022 movie, 'Thirteen Lives,' draws major inspiration from real life. In fact, his movie only bent the truth in one big way.
The Finals Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story
Ever since Red Faction was released two decades ago, environmental destruction has been one of my favorite game features. When Battlefield incorporated it into their games, it was such an amazing feeling. Now, ex-Battlefield devs are making their own first-person shooter, and the destruction is as insane as I want it. Click here to learn more about The Finals, plus some details regarding its gameplay, story, and release.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy’ on Netflix, the Grand Cataclysmic Conclusion of a Nigh-Incomprehensible Trilogy
Now on Netflix, Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy wraps the trilogy of live-action movies adapting the acclaimed manga and anime series. This iteration of the story of two brothers with alchemy powers and their multi-pronged quest to reacquire lost limbs/reacquire lost corporeal states/reacquire lost family members/overthrow a tyrannical government (gasp, pant) is by most accounts the least of the three, having condensed a zillion pages of comics and slightly less than a zillion hours of animation into a paltry six-and-a-half-hours of actors in front of green screens (I’ll reiterate: gasp, pant). But it may nevertheless satisfy the diehard Fulllmetalheads, which...
