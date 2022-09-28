Read full article on original website
Diets high in processed fiber may increase risk of liver cancer in some people
Liver cancer can be fatal, but experts are still working to understand how to best screen for and prevent liver cancer. Data from a recent study suggests that a diet high in processed fiber could increase some people’s liver cancer risk. Testing for the level of bile acids could...
Want to Age Well? Add a Spoon of This to Your Daily Diet
Growing old is a privilege, but how you treat your body throughout your life can influence how you feel in your golden years. Leading a healthy lifestyle plays a big part in aging gracefully, and that includes filling your diet with nutrient-dense foods. Some factors are out of our control,...
The Two Foods You Should Never Eat Together, According To Dietitians—They Slow Your Metabolism!
When it comes to a healthy metabolism and digestive system, this is supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration, regular exercise and sleep. One food pairing you might not be aware of that could be detrimental to your metabolism and energy, is those that are ‘starchy’ and ‘acidic.’ We checked in with health experts and did some research to learn more about these two kinds of foods and what to replace them with for not only a swifter metabolism, but also smoother digestion overall.
How to Reduce the Visceral Fat Around Your Middle
Slide 1 of 6: A new study from the University of Oxford suggests every extra inch around your middle increases the risk of heart failure by 10%. "A larger waist measurement is often a sign that you have too much visceral fat, which sits around our internal organs and impairs the way our heart and blood vessels function," says James Leiper, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation. "Heart failure is a chronic and incurable condition that worsens over time, so these findings underline the importance of managing your weight now. People who carry more weight around their middle have an increased risk of higher cholesterol, high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. These risk factors are all closely linked with heart and circulatory diseases, which can then increase the risk of heart failure." Worried about your belly fat? Here are five scientifically-proven ways to fight visceral fat. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
What Is the Best Belly Fat Burner Pill?
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The best belly fat burner helps you gain a flatter stomach and fitter physique by removing excess flab from your tummy through safe, effective ingredients. Learn why we recommend PhenQ as the best belly fat burner pill.
Does collagen help you lose weight?
Does collagen help you lose weight? While you’ve probably seen skincare and haircare products containing collagen on the shelves, you might not have thought about collagen's other potential benefits. While collagen won’t magically melt body fat, it can help in several ways to support healthy weight loss and post-workout recovery.
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
The Worst Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain
When you eat the right kind in moderation, carbs can be a great source of fiber and other nutrients that will help you crush your weight loss goals. However, it’s no secret that many carb-filled foods out there can cause serious damage to your overall health. Refined carbs, which are found in highly processed foods, frequently lead to inflammation, more sugar cravings, overeating, a slowed metabolism, and even disease over time.
Your Cholesterol Levels Mean More Than You Think
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, approximately 71 million people in the United States have high cholesterol levels. However, many people are unaware of exactly what cholesterol is and the effects of high cholesterol levels on the body. Cholesterol is one of the so-called dietary fats and a vital body substance. Healthline states that it serves as a building block in the formation of sex hormones, bile acid, and human tissues. It also plays a vital role in forming vitamin D and substances that aid digestion, per MedlinePlus.
3 Sneaky Carbs You Should Stop Eating Immediately Because They Lead To Visceral Fat
While some weight gain is not all bad and even sometimes necessary for our health, visceral fat is another matter. This kind of fat, experts warn, is not seen with the naked eye, and wraps around the abdominal organs deep inside the body. To avoid this, it’s imperative to create a balanced diet, and to avoid eating certain foods and carbohydrates every day. We checked in with health and nutrition experts for more information.
3 Metabolism-Boosting Spices Dietitians Say You Should Have Every Day For Faster Weight Loss
While healthy weight loss is the result of a dedicated, mindful journey, and often not overnight, it is possible to encourage faster weight loss by reevaluating your diet and adding more nutrient-rich foods to your daily menu (rather than taking more food away!) We checked in with registered dietitians and other health experts to learn more about three spices— ginger, cinnamon and turmeric— and their many weight loss and overall health benefits. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
3 Gut-Healthy Supplements Doctors Say You Should Be Taking Every Day Over 40 For Faster Weight Loss
You may have heard time and time again that healthy weight loss is possible with a balanced diet, regular exercise, frequent hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. While this is true for many, you might find that supplementation and gut-healthy nutrients can assist you on your journey, helping boost your metabolism and promote smoother digestion. We checked in with doctors and health experts for 3 supplement suggestions if your goal is to lose weight healthily over 40.
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
3 Fat-Blasting Ingredients To Add To Your Smoothie, According To Dietitians
A smoothie can serve as everything from the perfect breakfast to the healthiest on-the-go meal to a filling, energizing pick-me-up whenever you need it. If your goal is to find smoothie ingredients that can encourage healthy weight loss while also nourishing your body, look no further. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts for suggestions. Read on for tips and insight from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
Eating Peanuts May Help With Weight Loss, Blood Pressure, and Glucose
Regular consumption of peanuts before meals may help support metabolic health — in the areas of body weight, blood pressure, and blood glucose — according to a new study published in the journal Nutrients. Peanuts aren’t widely thought of as a health food, but there is evidence that...
Editorial: Exploiting the effect of dietary fibre on the gut microbiota in patients with pelvic radiotherapy
Even though the literature shows limited data regarding the epidemiological studies on dietary fibres in malignancies reduction, these nutritional components proved their efficacy in modulating general health status, reducing abdominal disease-associated symptoms, diminishing the inflammation connected with cancerous pathologies, and in health recovery after pelvic cancer radiotherapy. Lately, the modulation...
Diagnosed with high cholesterol? 4 dietary changes to make to lower it
Have you had your lipid panel checked recently? Were you told you have high cholesterol? If so, you are among approximately 94 million adult Americans with cholesterol levels over normal ranges. This condition, referred to as dyslipidemia or hyperlipidemia, doesn't just target adults. It’s estimated that about 7% of all children also have high cholesterol. Your doctor may prescribe medication, lifestyle change, or a combination of both to combat the condition.
Which nutrients support the hypothalamus and pituitary gland?
The hypothalamus is a small area of the brain, located just above the brainstem. Its main function is to release several hormones to the pituitary gland, which stores and releases them into the bloodstream as necessary. The hypothalamus and pituitary gland link the nervous system to the endocrine system. Certain...
Immunology of cell death in cancer and infection
A significant amount of research investigations, spanning several decades, has unequivocally determined that cell death pathways, and their multi-faceted immunomodulatory activity, has major implications for health and disease [1, 2]. The role of cell death immunology is particularly impactful in the context of cancer or infection [3, 4]. Harsh conditions, resulting from infection orchestrated by pathogenic microbes (especially bacteria or viruses) or due to physicochemical stressors within tumour microenvironment (TME), induce cell death in specific target cells [5, 6]. In case of infections, such target cells predominantly consist of cells against which pathogenic microbes show specific tropism (e.g., epithelial, or immune cells) [7], or cells that die during host level-responses against the infection (e.g., neutrophils, macrophages, or T cells) [8]. In case of cancer, such target cells predominantly consist of cancer cells unable to cope with genetic instability or TME-associated stressors (e.g., hypoxia, acidosis, or nutrient-deprivation), followed by immune cells that die due to TME-associated stressors (e.g., neutrophils, dendritic cells) or cancer-driven direct induction of dysfunction or exhaustion (e.g., CD8+T cells) [6, 9, 10]. Such cell death induced due to the progression of infection or a tumour, largely supports rather than suppress, the severity of disease and patient mortality [11]. Therapeutic interventions aimed at disease amelioration also operate via induction of cell death, especially in the case of cancer, e.g., conventional cytotoxic therapies (like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiotherapy) [12, 13], and immunotherapies (like immune checkpoint blockers [ICBs], T cell-based therapies, dendritic cell [DC] vaccines, and oncolytic viruses) [14,15,16]. Although the primary aim of therapies against infection is not orientated toward cell death induction per se, yet this could be a potential side-effect of several such modalities e.g., antibiotics or anti-viral medications [17].
Do patients with unilateral macular neovascularization type 3 need AREDS supplements to slow the progression to advanced age-related macular degeneration?
The Age-Related Eye Disease Study (AREDS), which was launched in 1992, demonstrated that oral supplements of antioxidant vitamins and minerals have beneficial effects in patients who develop advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD), in those with at least intermediate AMD, defined as bilateral large drusen with or without pigment changes [1]. An individual eye was classified as having progressed to advanced AMD when it develops a vision-threatening lesion. These lesions included geographic atrophy involving the fovea and macular neovascularization (MNV).
