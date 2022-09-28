ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Yardbarker

Harry Redknapp warns Tottenham about Arsenal star ahead of NLD

Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has warned them about the danger Arsenal attacker, Bukayo Saka will pose when both clubs meet this weekend. The Lillywhites will face Arsenal in an important top-of-table clash, which will help either club’s title push. The Gunners are currently at the top of the...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United among clubs interested in January move for Gakpo

Manchester United, Southampton and Everton remain keen on PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, and could make a move during the January transfer window. (Football Transfers), external. E﻿lsewhere, Aston Villa have no intention of letting Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, leave in January with Manchester United among the...
The Independent

Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes

Everton manager Frank Lampard believes Anthony Gordon’s best chance of making a late run into England’s World Cup squad is for him to concentrate on improving for the club.After representing the under-21s this week the forward said he was “100 per cent focused” on securing a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.Lampard believes the only way to do that is to keep producing in the Premier League and he said any of his players who have expectations or aspirations of going to Qatar in November have to do the same.“I know there is a lot of competition in that area of...
The Independent

Newcastle reach deal to sign Australia teenager Garang Kuol

Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old striker Garang Kuol from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January.Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.He only made his A-League debut for the Mariners in April but made an immediate impression, scoring four goals in his first seven appearances as a substitute.Kuol told Newcastle’s official website: “It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they’ll reach those heights.“To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.” Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansThomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointmentAnthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes
The Independent

Jesse Marsch hoping Victor Orta stays at Leeds amid Chelsea speculation

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is hoping director of football Victor Orta commits his future to the club after reported interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.Orta is understood to be among the leading candidates for a new sporting director’s role at Stamford Bridge, alongside Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten, after Christoph Freund’s decision to stay at RB Salzburg.Marsch said: “I’m not surprised he has been linked to some big jobs. I can unequivocally say he is very happy here and we have an incredible relationship.“Along with (chief executive) Angus (Kinnear) and (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani) we’ve worked really well as a team and...
Daily Mail

Ivan Toney urged to 'prove people wrong' after England setback... as Brentford boss Thomas Frank calls on striker to focus on Bournemouth clash having failed to make his international debut

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has urged Ivan Toney to shift his mindset back to the Premier League after missing out on England action. The Bees striker earned his first call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of their most recent Nations League ties, but Toney watched both from the sidelines. His...
Yardbarker

Fran Kirby Reacts To Another Goal & Victory With Chelsea

Chelsea Women came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and take them up to fourth in the table, with only goal difference separating those at the top. Dagný Brynjarsdóttir gave the Hammers the lead through a corner in the third minute before Fran Kirby found the equaliser late into the first half. Then, goals from Sam Kerr and Millie Bright secured all three points at Kingsmeadow in the second 45'.
