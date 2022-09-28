Read full article on original website
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, September 29
Helloooo - Who is ready for a brief EFL Championship roundup?. For those of you thinking Watford FC really meant it when they said the appointment of Rob Edwards shifted the club’s managerial strategy, think again. Just one point out of a playoff position (six off second) and only...
Yardbarker
Harry Redknapp warns Tottenham about Arsenal star ahead of NLD
Former Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp has warned them about the danger Arsenal attacker, Bukayo Saka will pose when both clubs meet this weekend. The Lillywhites will face Arsenal in an important top-of-table clash, which will help either club’s title push. The Gunners are currently at the top of the...
BBC
Transfer news: United among clubs interested in January move for Gakpo
Manchester United, Southampton and Everton remain keen on PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, and could make a move during the January transfer window. (Football Transfers), external. Elsewhere, Aston Villa have no intention of letting Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, leave in January with Manchester United among the...
Liverpool v Brighton & Hove Albion - Match Prediction
Liverpool are back in action to face against a Brighton & Hove Albion side with a new manager. Will Jurgen Klopp's men be able to collect all three points at Anfield?
BBC
Watford: Slaven Bilic knows he has to 'buy time' as boss after replacing Rob Edwards
Newly appointed boss Slaven Bilic says he can be a success at Watford and insists the Championship club "definitely don't want to sack" him. The 54-year-old became the 16th permanent managerial appointment made at Vicarage Road since the Pozzo family took ownership of the club in 2012. The ex-West Ham...
SkySports
Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham goalkeeper talks Premier League form, 'quality' new signings and European dreams
Being a part of the West Ham squad over the past two seasons has looked like pretty good fun. Successive top-seven finishes in the Premier League have brought European football back to east London, with the high point being their memorable run past Sevilla and Lyon to the Europa League semi-finals last season.
Anthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes
Everton manager Frank Lampard believes Anthony Gordon’s best chance of making a late run into England’s World Cup squad is for him to concentrate on improving for the club.After representing the under-21s this week the forward said he was “100 per cent focused” on securing a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad.Lampard believes the only way to do that is to keep producing in the Premier League and he said any of his players who have expectations or aspirations of going to Qatar in November have to do the same.“I know there is a lot of competition in that area of...
Yardbarker
Liverpool will not let unwanted star leave the club in January despite losing him for free next summer
Liverpool are planning to offload Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain next summer upon the expiration of his contract as it is very unlikely that they offer the midfielder a new deal. The 29-year-old looked like he was going to be an incredible signing for the Reds before suffering a knee injury against Roma during the 2018 Champions League semi-final.
SB Nation
Championship Pulse Check: How are Coventry getting on in their interrupted season?
Honestly - pretty much nothing has gone well for Coventry City this season so far. Probably the only positive is that we’ve not lost either of last two games and look like we’re slowly getting back to some form. And what’s not gone so well?. Pretty much...
Newcastle reach deal to sign Australia teenager Garang Kuol
Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old striker Garang Kuol from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January.Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.He only made his A-League debut for the Mariners in April but made an immediate impression, scoring four goals in his first seven appearances as a substitute.Kuol told Newcastle’s official website: “It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they’ll reach those heights.“To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.” Read More Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plansThomas Frank wants Ivan Toney focused on Brentford after England disappointmentAnthony Gordon urged to focus on Everton improvement to boost World Cup hopes
Match Preview: Liverpool vs Brighton | Premier League
Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend as they host Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton at Anfield
Jesse Marsch hoping Victor Orta stays at Leeds amid Chelsea speculation
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is hoping director of football Victor Orta commits his future to the club after reported interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.Orta is understood to be among the leading candidates for a new sporting director’s role at Stamford Bridge, alongside Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten, after Christoph Freund’s decision to stay at RB Salzburg.Marsch said: “I’m not surprised he has been linked to some big jobs. I can unequivocally say he is very happy here and we have an incredible relationship.“Along with (chief executive) Angus (Kinnear) and (chairman) Andrea (Radrizzani) we’ve worked really well as a team and...
SB Nation
Injury Robbing Kalvin Phillips of Manchester City and England Opportunities
When defender Nathan Collins was issued a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Jack Grealish as Manchester City faced Wolves at the Molineux in their last league game before the international break, things went from bad to worse for the Wanderers. Already two goals down and facing an...
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Swansea City forward in 'good place' says boss Russell Martin
Swansea City Head coach Russell Martin says Michael Obafemi's goal celebration for the Republic of Ireland shows he is "blocking out" speculation over his future with the club. The 22-year-old put his fingers in his ears after scoring against Armenia. It was interpreted by some as a response to criticism...
Jesse Marsch 'not surprised' at Chelsea's interest in Leeds director Victor Orta
Jesse Marsch has spoken on reports linking Leeds' Victor Orta to Chelsea.
Report: Manchester City’s James McAtee Chance To Be First Team Regular in 2023
Manchester City's coaching team are confident that James McAtee could play first-team football next season, with the talented midfielder impressing out on loan with Sheffield United
Ivan Toney urged to 'prove people wrong' after England setback... as Brentford boss Thomas Frank calls on striker to focus on Bournemouth clash having failed to make his international debut
Brentford boss Thomas Frank has urged Ivan Toney to shift his mindset back to the Premier League after missing out on England action. The Bees striker earned his first call-up to Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of their most recent Nations League ties, but Toney watched both from the sidelines. His...
Yardbarker
Fran Kirby Reacts To Another Goal & Victory With Chelsea
Chelsea Women came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and take them up to fourth in the table, with only goal difference separating those at the top. Dagný Brynjarsdóttir gave the Hammers the lead through a corner in the third minute before Fran Kirby found the equaliser late into the first half. Then, goals from Sam Kerr and Millie Bright secured all three points at Kingsmeadow in the second 45'.
BBC
Roberto de Zerbi: Brighton boss backed by Pep Guardiola aiming to show life after Graham Potter
There can be few coaches who will have had a more difficult start to life as a Premier League manager than the one Robert de Zerbi is about to embark on. The 43-year-old Italian takes charge of Brighton for the first time on Saturday with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, and it doesn't get any easier after that.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Neves, Dumfries, Cancelo, Haaland, Maddison, Tielemans, Martinez, Gakpo
Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, is seen by Barcelona as a long-term target to replace Spain international Sergio Busquets, 34. (Sport) Chelsea want to sign Inter Milan's Dutch international wing-back Denzel Dumfries, 26. Inter would sell for around £44m. (Calciomercatoweb - in Italian) Real Madrid will attempt...
