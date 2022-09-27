ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

viewpointsonline.org

RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state

The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College. The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.
RIVERSIDE, CA
247Sports

Fresno State shakes up depth chart after bye week

The Fresno State Bulldogs recently had their bye week to reassess the depth chart and to also make personnel adjustments due to key injuries at USC. Fresno State opened its week of UConn preparation by revealing its new two-deep. BarkBoard.com reviews the many changes. The most glaring differences are at...
FRESNO, CA
csufresno.edu

Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play

Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
FRESNO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

STEVE FISHER RECIPIENT OF THE 2022 SAN DIEGO NICE GUY OF THE YEAR AWARD

Aztecs Hall of Fame coach Steve Fisher will receive the Nice Guy of the Year Award on Saturday, Oct. 1. Septemeber 28, 2022 (San Diego) - Steve Fisher, former San Diego State men’s basketball head coach and an Aztecs Hall of Fame inductee, will be the recipient of the 2022 San Diego Nice Guy of the Year award on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Nice Guys of San Diego’s 42nd Annual Nice Guy of the Year Gala.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

Nice Guy of the Year Award

Septemeber 28, 2022 (San Diego) - Steve Fisher, former San Diego State men’s basketball head coach and an Aztecs Hall of Fame inductee, will be the recipient of the 2022 San Diego Nice Guy of the Year award on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Nice Guys of San Diego’s 42nd Annual Nice Guy of the Year Gala.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'

The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
HANFORD, CA
fresyes.com

The USS Fresno

We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
FRESNO, CA
FOX40

These serial killers have Central Valley connections

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally-known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while being […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
FRESNO, CA
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home

Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
CLOVIS, CA

