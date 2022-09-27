Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
viewpointsonline.org
RCC beats Golden West in blowout, now ranked first in state
The Riverside City College football team continued its string of blow out victories with a 58-21 victory over Golden West College. The Tigers dominated out the gate. It only took 4 minutes 17 seconds to score their first touchdown of the game. This strong offense, combined defense, led to a 27-point advantage going into halftime.
Fresno State shakes up depth chart after bye week
The Fresno State Bulldogs recently had their bye week to reassess the depth chart and to also make personnel adjustments due to key injuries at USC. Fresno State opened its week of UConn preparation by revealing its new two-deep. BarkBoard.com reviews the many changes. The most glaring differences are at...
csufresno.edu
Multiple Fresno State alumni make the jump to professional play
Fresno State has been the home to superstars including the likes of Aaron Judge, Derek Carr, Davante Adams and Paul George. The Valley continues to be a hub for developing athletes at a high level as the 2022 graduating class sees eight Bulldog alumni make the next step to play at the professional level.
Fife gained confidence last week at USC
FRESNO, Calif. – Hear what Fresno State quarterback Logan Fife is saying about his preparation for his first career start as a Bulldog
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountymagazine.org
STEVE FISHER RECIPIENT OF THE 2022 SAN DIEGO NICE GUY OF THE YEAR AWARD
Aztecs Hall of Fame coach Steve Fisher will receive the Nice Guy of the Year Award on Saturday, Oct. 1. Septemeber 28, 2022 (San Diego) - Steve Fisher, former San Diego State men’s basketball head coach and an Aztecs Hall of Fame inductee, will be the recipient of the 2022 San Diego Nice Guy of the Year award on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Nice Guys of San Diego’s 42nd Annual Nice Guy of the Year Gala.
eastcountymagazine.org
Nice Guy of the Year Award
Septemeber 28, 2022 (San Diego) - Steve Fisher, former San Diego State men’s basketball head coach and an Aztecs Hall of Fame inductee, will be the recipient of the 2022 San Diego Nice Guy of the Year award on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Nice Guys of San Diego’s 42nd Annual Nice Guy of the Year Gala.
This local college’s marching band is invited to the Rose Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno State Bulldog Marching Band has been invited to the 134th Rose Parade that will take place on Jan. 2, 2023, in Pasadena. This event is well known as a New Year’s Day tradition for millions of people around the world. And it counts with 935 volunteer members, 80,000 hours […]
Hanford Sentinel
Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'
The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fresyes.com
The USS Fresno
We love history and Fresno certainly has a long one but did you know there were actually three US Navy ships named for Fresno?. The latest USS Fresno was a Newport-class tank landing ship. Construction began on December 16, 1967 at San Diego, California, by the National Steel & Shipbuilding Company. The USS Fresno launched on September 28, 1968, and was commissioned November 22, 1969.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
Taco Truck Throwdown returns to Chukchansi Park this weekend
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Taco lovers get ready: the 11th annual Taco Truck Throwdown will be kicking off at Chukchansi Park this weekend. The Taco Truck Throwdown will begin at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. This year’s event will feature some of the best tacos and micheladas that the Central Valley has to offer. […]
Student found with an unloaded gun at Bullard High School in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/ KGPE) – A student brought a gun onto the campus of Bullard High School in Fresno on Monday, according to a statement released by the Fresno Unified School District. Officials with Fresno Unified said that a resource officer made contact with the student who had the gun to find that it was unloaded. School […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
These serial killers have Central Valley connections
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The San Joaquin Valley has its fair share of links to state and nationally-known multiple murderers. Joseph James DeAngelo (Golden State Killer/Visalia Ransacker) Joseph James DeAngelo is a convicted serial killer responsible for 13 murders and dozens of rapes throughout the state. DeAngelo preyed on the people of Visalia while being […]
Fresno’s worst mass murderer: Marcus Wesson
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Almost two decades ago, Marcus Wesson, known as the ‘vampire king of Fresno,’ carried out what authorities described as the worst mass murders in Fresno. On March 12, 2004, officers with the Fresno Police Department were called out to Wesson’s home for what was described as a child custody issue, leading […]
sjvsun.com
COS eyes its own moonshot: incubating a four-year university experience in Tulare Co.
Tulare County residents will have the opportunity in November to decide the fate of a $95 million bond measure to assist facilities and programs at College of the Sequoias in Visalia. Dubbed Measure C, voters could approve the bond issue with 55 percent of the vote to expand College of...
Hanford Sentinel
Big Fresno Fair adds four entertainment acts
The Big Fresno Fair announced recently four new shows to join a stellar line-up of artists as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series in the Paul Paul Theater.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the California cities with the fastest cooling housing markets
OAKLAND, Calif. - Four cities in California topped a national list of housing markets that are cooling the fastest. Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento and San Diego made the top 10 list of housing markets that are chilling out, amid rising interest rates and a slowing stock market, according to Redfin.
parentherald.com
Tragedy in Fresno as Teen Mom and Newborn Baby Fatally Shot Inside Their Home
Fresno police announced that a teen mom and her newborn baby were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southwest Fresno home on Saturday morning, September 24. Cops received a call of a shooting at a residence on the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, north of Jensen Avenue, at around 7:20 a.m, Fresno Bee reported. Family members heard shots fired inside the home, located in the middle of an orchard and fairly isolated.
Who won the Granville Home of Hope in Clovis?
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – The winner of the Granville Home of Hope was announced on Wednesday during a live drawing on KSEE24. Xao Herr, an officer with the Fresno Police Department, was the person who won the three-bedroom, 2,032-square-foot home located in Granville’s Deauville East community in north Clovis. Money raised through ticket sales has so […]
Comments / 0