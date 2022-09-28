Read full article on original website
Related
With 52% of Brazil votes counted, Bolsonaro has slight lead
RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — With 52% of the votes counted, far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro is slightly leading former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brazil's presidential election. Bolsonaro has 46.3% support compared to 44.9% for da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party. Six other...
Brazil counting votes in historic presidential race
Incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has trailed in recent polling, but he cast doubt on the validity of the polls.
Comments / 0