Marshfield, WI

marshfieldareasports.com

Late goal lifts Marshfield boys soccer to win over Chippewa Falls

MARSHFIELD – Mathew Uphoff scored his first career goal with 14:10 remaining in the game to lift the Marshfield boys soccer team to a 3-2 nonconference win over Chippewa Falls on Monday night at Heiting Community Stadium. Mason Horn delivered the assist to Uphoff for the break a 2-2...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WJFW-TV

Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
RHINELANDER, WI
onfocus.news

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
cwbradio.com

Aspirus Gastroenterology in Wisconsin Rapids Welcome New Physician Assistant

Aspirus Gastroenterology in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Physician Assistant Renee Schessler, PA-C. Schessler takes a special interest in providing acute care and treating patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Schessler earned her physician assistant degree from the University of Wisconsin School of...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported

BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Teen Identified in Fatal Marathon County Crash

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at approximately 9:15 pm, deputies responded to the area of eastbound County Rd C several miles west of County Rd S, in the Township of Green Valley, to investigate a single vehicle collision resulting in the death of the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
MARSHFIELD, WI
x1071.com

Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts

WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
MARSHFIELD, WI

