marshfieldareasports.com
Late goal lifts Marshfield boys soccer to win over Chippewa Falls
MARSHFIELD – Mathew Uphoff scored his first career goal with 14:10 remaining in the game to lift the Marshfield boys soccer team to a 3-2 nonconference win over Chippewa Falls on Monday night at Heiting Community Stadium. Mason Horn delivered the assist to Uphoff for the break a 2-2...
WJFW-TV
Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
onfocus.news
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
cwbradio.com
Aspirus Gastroenterology in Wisconsin Rapids Welcome New Physician Assistant
Aspirus Gastroenterology in Wisconsin Rapids welcomes Physician Assistant Renee Schessler, PA-C. Schessler takes a special interest in providing acute care and treating patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Schessler earned her physician assistant degree from the University of Wisconsin School of...
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
Budget proposal for fencing Scott Street Bridge where homeless congregate fails
Editor’s note: This story corrects the original version that did not include the budget modification requirement that was necessary for the measure to pass. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets the error. City Council members on Tuesday did not gather enough votes to fund a project that would fence off...
Wausau school board president questions state money proposed for education
The president of the Wausau School Board on Monday questioned billions of dollars going into education in the state after a senior school district official said the governor’s plan would “offset the fiscal cliff” they would be facing once federal pandemic relief funds go away. Speaking about...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
onfocus.news
Stratford Teen Identified in Fatal Marathon County Crash
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at approximately 9:15 pm, deputies responded to the area of eastbound County Rd C several miles west of County Rd S, in the Township of Green Valley, to investigate a single vehicle collision resulting in the death of the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
onfocus.news
Local Business Opens Storage Units in Former Figi’s Building
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – The Weiler family has opened new storage units in the former Figi’s building on South Central Avenue (across from Hotel Marshfield). “The units are heated and great for campers, boats, cars, and more,” said Wayne Weiler, owner. “We know there is a demand for this type of storage locally, so we’ve been renovating this space to make it available for that purpose.”
x1071.com
Law enforcement arrest Wisconsin man wanted in multi-county string of thefts
WASHBURN, Wis. — Police have arrested a man who was wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-county string of thefts earlier this week. Twenty-three-year-old Seth Genereau had originally been identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last week. After authorities tried to question him, Genereau reportedly ran away, stealing a vehicle in the process.
spmetrowire.com
Man faces charges after meth-fueled disturbance in Pine Grove
A Stevens Point man was arrested after causing a disturbance in the early morning hours of Sept. 26. Frank Lashay, 33, was arres...
Marathon County staff compensation ‘significantly’ behind market rate, says HR firm
Marathon County staff compensation is “significantly behind market” rates and should raise pay by of 8% to 12% to realign into the market, a human resources firm conducting a class compensation study said last month. The firm, McGrath Human Resources Group, told the Human Resources, Finance & Property...
WEAU-TV 13
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
WSAW
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
