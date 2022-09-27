ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

marshfieldareasports.com

Late goal lifts Marshfield boys soccer to win over Chippewa Falls

MARSHFIELD – Mathew Uphoff scored his first career goal with 14:10 remaining in the game to lift the Marshfield boys soccer team to a 3-2 nonconference win over Chippewa Falls on Monday night at Heiting Community Stadium. Mason Horn delivered the assist to Uphoff for the break a 2-2...
MARSHFIELD, WI
onfocus.news

Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wiproud.com

Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported

BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
onfocus.news

Stratford Teen Identified in Fatal Marathon County Crash

MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at approximately 9:15 pm, deputies responded to the area of eastbound County Rd C several miles west of County Rd S, in the Township of Green Valley, to investigate a single vehicle collision resulting in the death of the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash

Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
RICHLAND COUNTY, WI
onfocus.news

Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24

MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced

One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
SCHOFIELD, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
MARSHFIELD, WI
EC Eats: Hawaii Poke Bowl Reviewed

This week for EC Eats, I reviewed Eau Claire’s newest restaurant. The Hawaii Poke Bowl opened on Sept. 21 on Clairemont Avenue directly across from upper campus. I visited the restaurant at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, one day after it opened during what I hoped would be peak business hours. If you want to know how good a restaurant really is, go there when it’s busy.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

One dead in a semi-truck crash in Portage Co.

STOCKTON (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic crash involving a semi-truck on east bound USH 10 half a mile east of North Lane just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Initial reports indicate that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire. When...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting

A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
WAUSAU, WI

