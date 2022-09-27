Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
marshfieldareasports.com
Late goal lifts Marshfield boys soccer to win over Chippewa Falls
MARSHFIELD – Mathew Uphoff scored his first career goal with 14:10 remaining in the game to lift the Marshfield boys soccer team to a 3-2 nonconference win over Chippewa Falls on Monday night at Heiting Community Stadium. Mason Horn delivered the assist to Uphoff for the break a 2-2...
onfocus.news
Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Wisconsin Rapids
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – A winning Badger 5 Double Jackpot ticket for the Thursday, September 22 drawing was sold in Wisconsin Rapids, going from $40,000 to $80,000. The Double Jackpot win marked the fifth time a Badger 5 jackpot has doubled this month. During September, in addition to...
WSAW
Wisconsin businesses come together to provide an Oktoberfest public market
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A market featuring Wisconsin businesses and their products will be held Saturday in Stevens Point. The Oktoberfest Fall Market will be held at the Holiday Inn Stevens Point - Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be more than 35 Wisconsin businesses...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a Chippewa Falls woman charged with stealing money from a youth basketball organization. 54-year-old Lisa Johnson is accused of stealing $83,846.93 from Cardinal Flight Girls Basketball while she was the treasurer of the non-profit group from September of 2014 to August of 2021.
onfocus.news
Stratford Teen Identified in Fatal Marathon County Crash
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at approximately 9:15 pm, deputies responded to the area of eastbound County Rd C several miles west of County Rd S, in the Township of Green Valley, to investigate a single vehicle collision resulting in the death of the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle.
Names released in fatal Hwy. 10 semi crash
Portage County officials have identified the victim in a fatal crash Tuesday involving two semi tractor-trailers as 51-year-old Travis Hoffine, of Richland County. The driver of a second semi involved in the crash, 56-year-old Daniel Gruse of Winnebago County, was also injured. The crash was reported just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
RELATED PEOPLE
Second suspect in Schofield beating sentenced
One of two men accused of viciously beating a 52-year-old military veteran outside a Wausau-area tavern will avoid a felony conviction if he complies with the terms of a deferred judgement agreement for one year. Kevin P. Weston, of West Bend, faced a felony charge of substantial battery in connection...
news8000.com
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
WEAU-TV 13
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
Spectator
EC Eats: Hawaii Poke Bowl Reviewed
This week for EC Eats, I reviewed Eau Claire’s newest restaurant. The Hawaii Poke Bowl opened on Sept. 21 on Clairemont Avenue directly across from upper campus. I visited the restaurant at around 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, one day after it opened during what I hoped would be peak business hours. If you want to know how good a restaurant really is, go there when it’s busy.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
WJFW-TV
One dead in a semi-truck crash in Portage Co.
STOCKTON (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic crash involving a semi-truck on east bound USH 10 half a mile east of North Lane just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Initial reports indicate that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire. When...
Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting
A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
Budget proposal for fencing Scott Street Bridge where homeless congregate fails
Editor’s note: This story corrects the original version that did not include the budget modification requirement that was necessary for the measure to pass. Wausau Pilot & Review regrets the error. City Council members on Tuesday did not gather enough votes to fund a project that would fence off...
Comments / 0