epicstream.com
Park Min Young Shock: Dispatch Reveals Forecasting Love and Weather Star Is Dating Controversial CEO Kang Jong Hyun
Dispatch, famous for exposing Korean celebrity couples, revealed Park Min Young is dating the controversial CEO Kang Jong Hyun, and this relationship shocks many. Park Min Young is known as one of the top actresses in South Korea, while Kang Jong Hyun is identified as being a two-time fraudster and suspiciously using borrowed names. Read on to know more about the two’s romance.
ETOnline.com
Simu Liu Reveals He's 'Going Through a Breakup' 2 Months After Debuting Jade Bender Romance
Simu Liu is battling through a tough breakup. During an appearance at the Dreamforce 2022 conference in San Francisco last week, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star shared that he recently split from his lady love. According to SFGate.com, the revelation came after he was asked a...
Noah Cyrus on ‘The Hardest Part’ and Her Unflinching Story of Recovery
At long last, Noah Cyrus is ready to officially introduce herself. Six years after she launched her music career with the single “Make Me (Cry),” the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut studio album, The Hardest Part, arrived on Friday. When I point out to her on a recent Zoom call how unbelievable it is that she’s maintained a steady stream of music during the past six years without ever releasing a proper album, Cyrus agrees while attempting to explain: There were “inner conflicts with past teams,” she says, and then things got put on the back burner while she prioritized her “mental...
Taylor Swift's Awkward Response May Have Confirmed All Too Well Theories After Years of Fans Speculating
From calling out Joe Jonas on “Mr. Perfectly Fine” and “Forever and Always” to her Harry Styles nods in “Style,” Taylor Swift is known for not holding back on her breakup songs. The ex who has been in question the longest is probably Jake Gyllenhaal, with their shared past resurfacing by way of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Swift's re-released version of Red. The rumors have swirled around this song for years, but after the release of the short film All Too Well and the way Swift stammered through an interview question at the Toronto International Film Festival, some long-standing fan theories about a certain scarf appear to be closer to truth than ever.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Bilal Hazziez Responds to Claims He’s a ‘Narcissist’: ‘Wow, Really?’
90 Day Fiancé star Bilal Hazziez is defending himself from trolls who called him a “narcissist” and who feel that he is “manipulating” his wife, Shaeeda Sween. “You never heard me yell at my wife. You never heard me cuss at my wife,” the Missouri resident, 42, said in a conversation alongside his wife with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 30. “But to hear certain things, like, ‘Oh man, this is the worst person ever,’ like those things, like, ‘Wow, really?’”
Demi Lovato has fans concerned after revealing she is sick and no longer wants to tour
Demi Lovato is over tour life. The singer who uses she/her/they/them pronouns shared a series of messages on her Instagram story Tuesday, revealing that she is sick, and wants this to be her last tour. “I can’t do this anymore,” they wrote over a photo from her...
The Truth About Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama's Relationship
There are plenty of couples from the early 2000s you probably forgot even dated, but Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama most likely aren't one of them. The former teen stars enjoyed similar trajectories in Hollywood, with Valderrama finding fame on "That '70s Show" while Lovato was a Disney darling. Although...
Hayden Panettiere Discusses Losing Custody of Her Daughter on "Red Table Talk": "The Hardest Thing"
Hayden Panettiere is opening up about the pain of losing custody of her daughter in a clip from an upcoming episode of "Red Table Talk" shared on Sept. 27. Panettiere is appearing on the Jada Pinkett Smith-hosted show on Wednesday. She says in the preview clip that she was dealing with substance-abuse issues in 2018 when she gave up custody of her now 7-year-old daughter, Kaya, who she shares with ex Wladimir Klitschko. Panettiere has previously spoken about allowing Kaya to live in Ukraine with Klitschko, a former boxing champion. Now, she said, she doesn't feel like there was much of a discussion about Kaya's living situation before the custody arrangement was decided.
'Love Is Blind' Stars Kyle & Deepti Updated Their Relationship Status After The Big Reunion
Netflix's Love Is Blind season 2 reunion might've been a slow-motion trainwreck for most of the contestants, but Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati were our one last chance at a happy ending. The show ended on a high note with the two deciding to go from "more than friends" to...
Taylor Swift reveals the sixth title on her new album Midnights is called Midnight Rain
Taylor Swift has revealed track six's title on Midnights. The pop megastar is preparing to release her new album in October and she has been playing an online lottery game with fans to announce the track list with the singer videoing herself picking numbered ping pong balls that correspond to a track on the LP.
Marsai Martin Shows Off Her Immaculate Fine-Line Rose Tattoo
"Black-ish" star Marsai Martin took fans by surprise on Sept. 29 after sharing a video of her getting a mystery tattoo. The clip, which was casually posted in the middle of a photo gallery on Instagram, shows the actor lying down at a parlor — while on her phone, presumably to distract herself from the pain — while her tattoo artist works in the background.
