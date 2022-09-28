Read full article on original website
Montgomery wedding venue under town review while facing neighbor complaints
The Montgomery business is on popular wedding websites like TheKnot and Wedding Wire as the “newest wedding venue to open its doors” in the heart of the Hudson Valley.
Identity of 21 Year Old Killed by Metro-North Train Released
In an update to our earlier story, the identity of the 21 year old woman killed by a MTA Metro-North train early Wednesday evening has been released. The MTA Police have identified the deceased individual was Aurelia Franchitti, 21 years old, from Woodside (Queens), New York. The MTA confirmed again that at this early stage in the investigation, it does not appear criminal or accidental in nature.
Bronx rehab center holds engagement party for two NYC lovebirds
Two people who met as patients at a rehab center in Morrisania are showing that love conquers all.
A housing lottery opens for 129 apartments in East New York near Shirley Chisholm Park
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 129 newly constructed apartments at Linden Terrace II, a housing development at 573 Emerald St. in East New York. Rents start at $397 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,183 to $115,850 depending on the size of the household.
NYPD works with city to tow trucks parked too long on city streets, drivers up in arms
The NYPD spent Wednesday morning towing away trucks in the Bronx that were parked too long on city streets.
BK man steals $194K check meant for NJ food pantry, cashes and spends it
A Brooklyn man is facing multiple charges, including identity theft and money laundering, for intercepting a $194,000 check that was supposed to go to a New Jersey food bank, authorities said Wednesday.
On-duty MTA bus driver hit with pepper spray in Manhattan: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — An MTA bus driver was pepper-sprayed while behind the wheel in Washington Heights, police said late Wednesday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 35, was driving near West 162nd Street and Edgecombe Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 15 when he was flagged down by a person on the […]
Police: Bronx man faces charges for blocking entrance to Hempstead Planned Parenthood
A Bronx man is charged with violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act for allegedly trying to keep people out of a Planned Parenthood center in Hempstead.
Officials: Child approached by stranger while walking with grandmother from Elmont school
The Elmont School District says a child was approached by a stranger at Covert Avenue School while walking home last Thursday afternoon.
Exclusive: NYPD officer beaten in the Bronx details attack that turned his life upside down
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday. Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten […]
Village of West Haverstraw accused of discrimination over open village trustee seat
The claim is made by a man who says he has battled discrimination all his life. Wilbur Aldridge has spent much of his life focusing on civil rights issues, and now he's working on behalf of his own.
45-year member of Harrison fire department passes away
The Harrison Fire Department announced on Facebook that is with “great sadness we announce the passing of Fire Fighter Albert Mazzullo. Albert served The Harrison Fire Department and Engine and Hose company for 45 years as a Fire Fighter and Department Warden.”
News 12
FDNY: EMT worker fatally stabbed in Queens was from Long Island
An EMT worker who was fatally stabbed while on the job in Queens has been identified as a Long Island woman, according to the FDNY. Officials say the 61-year-old woman was fatally stabbed around 2:20 p.m. She was pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital shortly after. The NYPD and FDNY...
Bronx McDonald’s manager witnessed ‘hit’ on mob associate
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Emergency 911 calls played at the federal trial of Anthony Zottola, who’s accused of hiring the Bloods gang to kill his mob-connected father, reveal a McDonald’s manager witnessed the murder through the drive-thru window. “Somebody got shot in the parking lot,” the manager said to the 911 operator on Oct. 4, 2018. […]
A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave
The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
'A survival lifeline': Families decry ban on care packages in NY prisons
Residents rally outside of Gov. Kathy Hochul's Manhattan offices on Tuesday to end a ban on mailed care packages to state prisons. The ban prevents people in the state’s correctional facilities from receiving packages from in-person visitors. [ more › ]
Person Killed After Stepping In Front Of Train In Rye
A person was killed in Westchester County after stepping in front of a train. The incident took place at the Rye Train Station around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28. According to Metropolitan Transportation Authority, officials, the person was killed when struck by the train. Additional information has not yet been...
12 people shot in 9 hours across NYC
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating several shootings that rattled neighborhoods in four boroughs on Tuesday. 12 people were shot. Half of the victims in the shootings were innocent bystanders, police said. Harlem Shootings. There were two shootings in Harlem. One happened around 11:45 p.m. in the area of...
Check Out The Fall Festivals Happening in Westchester County, NY
Here is a lineup of fall festivals to get you in the spirit of the autumn season. Pumpkin patches, a beer garden, car show and a scarecrow walk to give you a little preview of what is to come. Don’t worry there is no shortage of food and entertainment here. Fun-filled activities the whole family will enjoy!
Mamaroneck residents affected by Hurricane Ida face deadline today
Mamaroneck residents affected by Hurricane Ida last year are facing a deadline to speak up about their losses.
