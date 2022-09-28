In an update to our earlier story, the identity of the 21 year old woman killed by a MTA Metro-North train early Wednesday evening has been released. The MTA Police have identified the deceased individual was Aurelia Franchitti, 21 years old, from Woodside (Queens), New York. The MTA confirmed again that at this early stage in the investigation, it does not appear criminal or accidental in nature.

