Florida State

WBAL Radio

Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to give birth

(MELBOURNE, FL) -- A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and potentially dangerous flooding to get to a hospital after she went into labor during Hurricane Ian. Hanna-Kay Williams, from Melbourne -- about 70 miles southeast of Orlando -- started to experience contractions late Tuesday evening. The area was already...
MELBOURNE, FL
WBAL Radio

Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke set to debate: What to expect

(NEW YORK) -- On Friday -- for the first and only time -- Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, will meet face-to-face for a debate less than six weeks before Election Day. Both candidates come to the stage with long political careers,...
TEXAS STATE
WBAL Radio

New York AG seeking to expedite fraud suit against Trump and company

New York Attorney General Letitia James wants to accelerate her $250 million fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, his children, his company, and two of its executives. James, in a letter to the state's chief administrative judge, signaled her intention to push for a trial before 2024 and asked...
PUBLIC SAFETY

