ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
wgvunews.org

Spectrum Health breaks ground on new Orthopedic Health and Performance Center

BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on its state-of-the-art Orthopedic Health & Performance Center on Tuesday. The 117,000 square foot building and adjacent grounds will be home to advance orthopedic care, include an ambulatory surgery center, physical and occupational therapy, performance training spaces, and orthopedic urgent care. “This facility...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Spectrum Health is offering personalized care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – To help minimize patient health care costs, Spectrum Health is offering more ways for individuals to better align their care to personal health goals and lifestyle needs while also removing barriers that get in the way of accessing quality and affordable care. Some of the ways they’re achieving this is by offering transportation assistance, longer appointments, financial aid, free interpreting services in over 20 languages, and gender-affirming care.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welding#West Michigan#Grcc#Tassell M Tec#Backgr
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility

A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
COOPERSVILLE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
awesomemitten.com

See the Best of ArtPrize 2022 in 1 Hour

One of my favorite traditions of the fall season in Grand Rapids Michigan is experiencing ArtPrize. As an ever-evolving art festival, ArtPrize features hundreds of unique exhibits ranging from large sculptures and traditional paintings to performance art and hands-on community-created pieces. If you want to see the best of ArtPrize...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Experts weigh in on commercial real estate outlook

A panel of experts gathered for the most recent Business Journal Breakfast Series to discuss the biggest obstacles facing the commercial real estate sector in West Michigan and what is being done to address those issues. It’s no secret that the sector has experienced its share of pandemic-related challenges in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy