grcc.edu
GRCC earns 17 communications awards for highlighting student successes, transformational programs
Sept. 29, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Grand Rapids Community College’s Communications team earned top honors from a national college and communications and marketing organization for efforts including sharing how the Michigan Reconnect program can transform lives. The award was among 17 Medallion Awards earned by GRCC and presented...
WZZM 13
The Rapid and other employers along the Grand Rapids bus line hold “Roll With Us” job fair
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Folks at The Rapid are hanging out a “Help Wanted” sign. The transit company is holding the Roll With Us Job Fair, where job-seekers can look into a career at The Rapid or several other partners who are located along the bus lines.
grcc.edu
Prized art: Visit GRCC for the ArtPrize entries, then see work from local artists known around the world
Sept. 28, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Come for ArtPrize, then see some of GRCC’s prized art! The campus proudly displays artwork from Grand Rapids artists who are known around the world. There are three paintings from Mathias J. Alten exhibited at GRCC. Alten emigrated from Germany to Michigan...
wgvunews.org
Roller rink under fire after hosting exclusive homecoming dance with predominately white schools
A West Michigan roller rink is fighting discrimination accusations, after it hosted an invite-only homecoming dance with predominantly white schools. The private business insists school demographics didn't play a role in their decisions regarding the event. Tarry Hall Roller Skating Rink welcomed in teens from 11 area high schools over...
wgvunews.org
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new Orthopedic Health and Performance Center
BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground on its state-of-the-art Orthopedic Health & Performance Center on Tuesday. The 117,000 square foot building and adjacent grounds will be home to advance orthopedic care, include an ambulatory surgery center, physical and occupational therapy, performance training spaces, and orthopedic urgent care. “This facility...
Tudor Dixon delivers remarks on 'protecting girls sports' in Grand Rapids
GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon delivered remarks on protecting girls sports in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon.
WOOD
Spectrum Health is offering personalized care
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – To help minimize patient health care costs, Spectrum Health is offering more ways for individuals to better align their care to personal health goals and lifestyle needs while also removing barriers that get in the way of accessing quality and affordable care. Some of the ways they’re achieving this is by offering transportation assistance, longer appointments, financial aid, free interpreting services in over 20 languages, and gender-affirming care.
Grand Rapids neighbors answer call to 'put a big hug' around Westside schools
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — You can tell from their "Westside GR" sweatshirts how proud Michele Coyne and Rea Bunce are of their neighborhood. And if the apparel isn't enough to convince you, they'll be happy to tell you where their local allegiance lies. "I'm a life long Westsider. I...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bay Logistics to break ground on Coopersville facility
A new 200,000-square-foot warehouse is coming to Coopersville. Bay Logistics plans to host a groundbreaking at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, for its new Cold Distribution Center, 275 N. 68th St. in Coopersville. The project is slated to be operational July 1, 2023. Pioneer Construction is leading the project. Cost...
Perrigo gets more time to hit hiring milestone in Grand Rapids
The challenge of finding qualified workers is forcing Perrigo to alter its plans in downtown Grand Rapids.
Hurricane Ian scraps Grand Rapids couple’s Florida wedding. New event venue saves the day.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With less than a week to go until her wedding, Grand Rapids bride Lauren Scott realized she had to scrap her entire plan for a destination event in Florida. The planned ceremony with about 40 guests on the beach? Canceled. The planned wedding reception at...
Live Pumpkin Carvers Promise to Delight at Holland Fall Fest 2022
Downtown Holland embraces all things fall on October 7 & 8, with harvest decorations, an artisan market, family activities, and LIVE professional pumpkin carvers. And it’s just one of the many cool fall festivals happening in West Michigan this year!
Free Courts for One of the Fastest-Growing Sports Opening Up On Grand Rapids’ West Side
Las Canchas (Spanish for The Courts) are set to open at on Grand Rapids West Side this October. What sport can you play on the new courts? Fustal!. According to United States Youth Fustal, the sport dates back to 1930, when Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Uruguay, created a version of indoor football for recreation in YMCAs.
‘Take it seriously’: Grand Rapids firefighter, Florida native watches Ian
All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian took aim at its west coast and was expected to cross over the center of the peninsula in the coming days.
grcc.edu
GRCC Chef Bob Schultz connects with students from around the world, brings new tastes to GRCC - like kangaroo
Sept. 27, 2022, GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – When Grand Rapids Community College professor Bob Schultz gets the chance to meet with alumni in the far-flung corners of the globe, he learns more about the cuisines of other countries, and wonders how he can bring that back for his international cooking class.
New mental health and substance abuse program to open in Grand Rapids
There will soon be a new option for people in West Michigan looking for support for mental health or substance abuse.
Morenas helping Grand Rapids couple whose Florida wedding was cancelled
Morenas, a new modern luxury event space, is making a change to its grand opening weekend. The venue will host a wedding for a GR couple whose Florida wedding was cancelled.
awesomemitten.com
See the Best of ArtPrize 2022 in 1 Hour
One of my favorite traditions of the fall season in Grand Rapids Michigan is experiencing ArtPrize. As an ever-evolving art festival, ArtPrize features hundreds of unique exhibits ranging from large sculptures and traditional paintings to performance art and hands-on community-created pieces. If you want to see the best of ArtPrize...
3 Michigan Bars Ranked Among ‘Best Brew Pubs in America’
When it comes to craft beer, Michigan knows what's up. Often ranked among the "best beer states" in the U.S., there are three Mitten State breweries getting national recognition in a new poll. Three Michigan Bars Compete in USA Today's 'Best Brew Pub in America' Poll. USA Today and 10Best...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Experts weigh in on commercial real estate outlook
A panel of experts gathered for the most recent Business Journal Breakfast Series to discuss the biggest obstacles facing the commercial real estate sector in West Michigan and what is being done to address those issues. It’s no secret that the sector has experienced its share of pandemic-related challenges in...
