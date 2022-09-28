ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow falls 313 points, bond yields spike as rate hike looms

Mark Zuckerberg loses $71B as Meta Platforms' stock struggles. Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged road rage attack. Ford shares plunge as automaker warns of $1B in additional costs, unfinished vehicles. Coverage for this event has ended. Home Depot workers in Philadelphia seek union. SymbolPriceChange%Change. HD$274.07-6.34-2.26. Home Depot workers in...
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after UK calms markets

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world. The S&P 500 jumped 2% Wednesday for its best day in seven weeks. That snapped Wall Street’s longest losing streak since the coronavirus crash in February 2020. Bond markets globally also relaxed after the Bank of England moved forcefully to get a budding financial crisis there under control. Treasury yields fell sharply, easing some of the pressure that has sent stocks down more than 20% on Wall Street this year.
European markets back in the green after Bank’s sharp monetary policy U-turn

Wednesday marked another day of extraordinary volatility in London markets as the Bank of England made a sharp U-turn on its monetary policy, sending the pound briefly plunging.The central bank announced it would be stepping in to ease financial markets by launching an emergency gilt-buying programme.The intervention spurred on an immediate fall in UK long-date gilt yields, effectively bringing down the interest rate on public borrowing after it soared earlier this week.However, it sent sterling down to around 1.05 against the US dollar immediately following the announcement, before edging back up to 1.083 by the time European markets closed.The FTSE...
Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as fear returns

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday as worries about a possible recession and rising bond yields put the squeeze back on markets. The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, reaching its lowest level since late 2020. The washout erased the index’s gains in a big rally the day before. That’s when forceful moves by the Bank of England to get suddenly spiking U.K. yields under control led to a global burst of relief among investors.
Dow posts 600-point gain Wednesday, stocks jump from bear-market lows

The Dow and S&P 500 snapped a six-session skid on Wednesday as equities rallied sharply and bond yields retreated after the Bank of England took a surprising U-turn with a new plan to buy U.K. government debt. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 548 points, or 1.9%, ending near 29,683, ending a six-session decline, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The S&P 500 index advanced 2% and the Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 2.1%. A decision tobuy unlimited amounts of U.K. long-dated government debt came after the pound fell to a record low after last Friday's U.K. budget announcement which sent bond yields soaring. The Dow entered its first bear market this week since 2020 as investors worried about the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening cycle and recession fears.
Stocks close lower ahead of Fed decision on interest rates

Stocks finished broadly lower Tuesday as Wall Street, increasingly anxious about the slowing economy, looks ahead to a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve in its bid to squash the highest inflation in decades. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 1.1%, as more than 90% of...
Stocks waver on Wall Street following another dismal week

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks wavered between gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as the market comes off another week of big losses. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:19 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2 points, or less than 0.1%, to 29,585 and the Nasdaq rose 1.4%.
