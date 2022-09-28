Read full article on original website
Related
Google Chrome users can try this great new browser upgrade today
Find important things faster with this useful free Chrome browser upgrade on PCs, Macs and Chromebooks
Integrating Flyway With Spring Boot
This tutorial helps you configure Flyway as the database migration tool in your Spring Boot project. Spring Boot has extensive support for Flyway migration so you should not have any problem adding/configuring this dependency. Flyway is essential to keep track of database changes, especially in large projects with many changes over a long time. The only dependency you need is flyway-core: This tutorial explains how to use Flyway for Spring Boot data migration in the Spring Boot app. Let's create a MariaDB/MySQL instance using docker and a starter database named **testdb**: docker run --rm -e MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD=root -e. MYSql_DATABASE=testdb -p 3306:3306.
Animating Line Charts With D3.js
Charts are widely used in web applications and they are used to make complex data easy to understand and interact with. In this article, I would like to show how to enhance basic chart implementation and make it look better and fancier. I've created a simple project with the basic structure and dummy data set. It does not look too simple at first sight and it takes almost 100 lines of code to achieve that representation. So, I wrote comments on the main parts of the code to make it more clear.
TechRadar
Google Chrome ad blockers live on after API changes postponed
Google Chrome extensions are set to see another year of support for enterprise use following the company’s decision to postpone their deletion from the Chrome Web Store until January 2024. The announcement (opens in new tab) on the Google Chrome Developers blog offers a stay of execution for sweeping...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Business Insider
5 ways to troubleshoot if Chrome's reCAPTCHA is not working
If Google Chrome's reCAPTCHA is not working, make sure the browser is up to date and try disabling extensions. Many websites use Google's reCAPTCHA to determine if you are human or a robot, and it can occasionally run into problems. Here are five common tricks you can try to get...
ohmymag.co.uk
5 popular Chrome extensions that are actually malware, you should delete them now
Third party extensions improve your experience using your computer or phone. But some of these are laced with malicious malware that could compromise your data privacy or even cost you money. A recent security report by McAfee found five of such malicious Google Chrome extensions which have been installed over £1.4 million.
JavaScript is Everywhere
Javascript inspires me the most in the technology space. Every website that we browse from Google search or other search engines, uses JavaScript. JavaScript facilitates every person, business, and organization’s interactive online presence across the world. Now, what is JavaScript, exactly?. JavaScript is the world's most popular programming language.
Creating A Watermark Image Using PHP GD Library (Part 2)
As the necessity of graphics draw is invading the web development space. Watermark Images are being demanded most time in software development. Now PHP made it easy for people to be able to use the stack to create watermark Images by just writing PHP codes. So, without wasting much of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Creating a Discord Bot That Automates Secret Messages With Node.js
The hackathon ends soon, and we are giving away over $1K in prizes! Join us in building a cool project and winning any of the following prizes. 🏆. Courier Hacks 1st Place: Top submission for use for notifications and demonstration of proper app-to-user notifications with the Courier API will receive $1000 via Zelle or PayPal.
Dev without Ops - Why we are building The Vercel for Backend
When I started my career as a developer, my continuous integration workflow looked like this:. My internet connection was slow, but it only took a few seconds to "deploy" my PHP application. I was new to programming, but I was able to get my code into "production" in just a few seconds. It was a great feeling to see my first website live on the internet. I have to admit, testing wasn't really automated, but my human CD pipeline was fast and reliable.
Checkers on React - Part 5 - Simple movement
In this section, I want to create the ability to move figures. We will start with `FigureModel` and add a new method `canMove` It will return `true` or `false` based on can this figure is moved to the target cell or not. The next step is to create method `moveFigure` in `CellModel. It will take `targetCell` as an argument. Then we check if our selected cell has a figure and this figure can be moved to a target cell - then we will save the figure to a new cell and clean our current cell:
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Too Many Background Processes Running on a Windows PC
The Windows operating system is huge, with many apps, processes, and services running simultaneously. These apps may not be visible to you in the desktop view, but you only need to open the task manager to discover many running background processes. These processes are a major culprit when investigating why...
A Step-by-step Guide for Building a Simple TODO App With Gin-gonic in Zerops
Building APIs is bread and butter for most programmers. The Zerops app platform makes this process even easier by taking care of the infrastructure. In this article, we will show you how simple it is to build a sample CRUD TODO API written in GO using gin-gonic, one of the most popular web frameworks, which saves your data to the PostgreSQL database.
React Hooks Added in the Svix React Library
At Svix, we value developer experience. That's why we release our client library across a wide range of languages, including JavaScript/TypeScript. And today, we're bolstering our tooling in one of the most popular JavaScript frontend frameworks: React. Many Svix users are interested in building custom, branded Consumer App Portals for...
Implement Queue using Stacks
Link: https://leetcode.com/problems/implement-queue-using-stacks/. Implement a first in first out (FIFO) queue using only two stacks. The implemented queue should support all the functions of a normal queue (push, peek, pop, and empty). Implement the MyQueue class:. void push(int x) Pushes element x to the back of the queue. int pop() Removes...
Why Java Is Still Popular
This is a great time to post this, right on the release of Java 19. Yes, another "my language is better" post. No, I didn't want to write it. But sometimes people's bad projection gets the better of me. In this case, the post started as a comment and I ended up deciding to turn it into a post. This was strengthened with this post which mostly complains about Quarkus (somewhat unfairly if I might add).
ZDNet
How to lock active incognito tabs on Android Chrome for more privacy
Incognito mode is a great way to use the Chrome browser on Android without leaving any breadcrumbs behind for sites and services to track you. I use it regularly, and it rarely fails me. However, one thing that has always bothered me about the incognito mode is that if I...
How to Get Slack Notifications on Your GitHub
You probably know that GitHub has an application that you can add to your slack workspace. While this app is nice and dandy if you want to get notified about **all ** actions that happen on GitHub and keep subscribing and unsubscribing to the repositories you are interested in and could even make it publish reminders on a specific channel but it is very noisy.
The Verge
Twitch is temporarily restricting browser support to just Chrome, Edge, and Firefox
Poor communications from Twitch have led to confusion following the service announcing that Chrome, Edge, and Firefox are currently the only web browsers officially supported by the popular streaming platform. No context was provided within the announcement, though it appears the restrictions are temporary and have been placed on alternative browsers so that Twitch can locate and shut down access points being used to create masses of bot accounts.
Gamespot
Intel's Unison App Lets You Send Text Messages And More From PC
Intel announced a new feature called Unison, an app that allows users to sync their iOS or Android device with their PC. This includes being able to make calls and send text messages on the PC, as well as a more frictionless transfer of photos and files. Users can also push their phone notifications to the PC.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0