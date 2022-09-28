Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Researchers reconstruct the genome of the common ancestor of all mammals
Every modern mammal, from a platypus to a blue whale, is descended from a common ancestor that lived about 180 million years ago. We don't know a great deal about this animal, but the organization of its genome has now been computationally reconstructed by an international team of researchers. The work is published Sept. 30 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
MedicalXpress
Scientists propose that obesity is a neurodevelopmental disorder
Obesity has increased rapidly in recent decades to affect more than 2 billion people, making it one of the largest contributors to poor health worldwide. Despite decades of research on diet and exercise treatments, many people continue to struggle to lose weight. Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions now think they know why, and say we must shift the focus from obesity treatment to prevention.
Phys.org
'Mystery gene' matures the skeleton of the cell
"I'm a professional pin-in-a-haystack seeker," geneticist Thijn Brummelkamp responds when asked why he excels at tracking down proteins and genes that other people did not find, despite the fact that some have managed to remain elusive for as long as 40 years. His research group at the Netherlands Cancer Institute...
Phys.org
New bacterial species discovered in the intestine
Whether plant, animal or human, living organisms are colonized by a multitude of bacteria. Research findings in recent years show that bacteria not only co-exist with their host, but form mutual interactions in the form of a symbiosis that can benefit both the bacterium and the host. The sum of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phys.org
New research finds that viruses may have 'eyes and ears' on us
New UMBC-led research in Frontiers in Microbiology suggests that viruses are using information from their environment to "decide" when to sit tight inside their hosts and when to multiply and burst out, killing the host cell. The work has implications for antiviral drug development. A virus's ability to sense its...
Phys.org
What fossils reveal about hybridization of early humans
Many people living today have a small component of Neanderthal DNA in their genes, suggesting an important role for admixture with archaic human lineages in the evolution of our species. Paleogenetic evidence indicates that hybridization with Neanderthals and other ancient groups occurred multiple times, with our species' history resembling more a network or braided stream than a tree. Clearly the origin of humankind was more complex than previously thought.
scitechdaily.com
Fewer Side Effects: A New Potential Cancer Treatment Target
Researchers have discovered a potential new cancer treatment target. University of Gothenburg researchers have identified a previously undiscovered mechanism that regulates tumor development in mice and cultured cells. This finding could eventually pave the way for the creation of new drugs to treat a variety of cancer diseases. The researchers...
News-Medical.net
UArizona researchers discover new protein that is responsible for controlling cell growth in yeasts
Like bacteria, yeasts are found everywhere, even in and around our bodies. And, as with bacteria, you can become infected by yeasts and become ill. Yeasts infect about 150 million people a year and kill about 1.7 million, especially those who are immunocompromised. Yeast cells and human immune system cells...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nature.com
Mutation of the proline P81 into a serine modifies the tumour suppressor function of the von Hippel"“Lindau gene in the ccRCC
The von Hippel"“Lindau disease is an autosomal dominant syndrome associated with tumour formation in various tissues, such as retina, central nervous system, kidney, and adrenal glands. VHL gene deletion or mutations support the development of various cancers. Unclassified VHL variants also referred as "of unknown significance" result from gene mutations that have an unknown or unclear effect on protein functions. The P81S mutation has been linked to low penetrance Type 1 disease but its pathogenic function was not clearly determined.
NIH Director's Blog
Item of Interest: NICHD researchers collaborate with basic scientists to understand rare, fatal childhood neurological disorder
NICHD researchers conducting a clinical study of patients with a rare, fatal neurological disorder have partnered with basic scientists to find better ways to understand the disease, monitor its progression, and ultimately find treatments. CLN3 disease appears to result from the failure to clear a buildup of fatty compounds from...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover That Chromosomes Are Fluid
Chromosome manipulation in live cells indicates that they are fluid. Researchers from CNRS, the Curie Institute, and Sorbonne University have successfully physically acted on chromosomes in live cells for the first time. They found that, outside of cell division phases, chromosomes are actually very fluid—almost liquid—by subjecting to different forces using magnets. The study was recently published in the prestigious journal Science.
MedicalXpress
Pupil dilation: A window to perception
The eyes are often referred to as the "windows to the soul." In fact, there is a grain of neurobiological truth to this. An international research team from the Universities of Göttingen and Tübingen, Germany, and Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, are now able to provide answers as to why pupil size is influenced by not only sensory stimuli like light, but also by our internal state such as fear, excitement or attention.
IN THIS ARTICLE
On the Idea of Time in Physics
Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. Relativity: The Special and General Theory by Albert Einstein is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. CHAPTER VIII. ON THE...
Nature.com
RNA-targeting CRISPR"“Cas systems
CRISPR"“Cas is a widespread adaptive immune system in bacteria and archaea that protects against viral infection by targeting specific invading nucleic acid sequences. Whereas some CRISPR"“Cas systems sense and cleave viral DNA, type III and type VI CRISPR"“Cas systems sense RNA that results from viral transcription and perhaps invasion by RNA viruses. The sequence-specific detection of viral RNA evokes a cell-wide response that typically involves global damage to halt the infection. How can one make sense of an immune strategy that encompasses broad, collateral effects rather than specific, targeted destruction? In this Review, we summarize the current understanding of RNA-targeting CRISPR"“Cas systems. We detail the composition and properties of type III and type VI systems, outline the cellular defence processes that are instigated upon viral RNA sensing and describe the biological rationale behind the broad RNA-activated immune responses as an effective strategy to combat viral infection.
Scientists have just made a breakthrough for a potential glioblastoma drug
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC has shown that circadian clock proteins, which help coordinate changes in the body’s functions during the day, could have a role in the growth and spread of glioblastoma after the standard treatments used today, according to a press release.
science.org
The genetics of a long life
Elucidating the genetics of complex traits and diseases is a major undertaking, one that can lead to biological insights and, because genetics increasingly informs drug discovery (1), new treatments. Longevity reflects aging and other processes affecting health and disease, so unraveling its genetic basis would have far-reaching implications. However, it has been a challenge to identify the genetic determinants of longevity in humans or animals (2) in part because longevity as a phenotype encompasses multiple other traits and disease risks. Tackling the complexity of the genetic component of longevity requires an integrated approach that leverages multiple sources of evidence. On page 1508 of this issue, Bou Sleiman et al. (3) use genetically heterogeneous mice to find new life-span loci and further perform cross-species comparisons to better understand the genetic basis of mammalian longevity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
technologynetworks.com
Large Study Finds Strong Links Between Gut Bacteria and Blood Metabolites
A team of scientists coordinated by Uppsala University and Lund University has found strong links between certain bacteria living in the gut and small molecules found in the blood. The study is based on analyses of both fecal and blood samples from 8,583 participants in the Swedish CArdioPulmonary bioImage Study (SCAPIS).
Cases show mutated COVID-19 viruses resistant to remdesivir
Patients with weakened immune systems could be inadvertently helping COVID-19 develop resistance to the antiviral drug remdesivir, a new study reports. After lengthy COVID-19 infections, two kidney transplant patients on immune-suppressing drugs to prevent organ rejection developed a mutated version of SARS-CoV-2 resistant to remdesivir, according to researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
Section 17 - The Catenation of Motions
To investigate with precision the catenations of animal motions, it would be well to attend to the manner of their production; but we cannot begin this disquisition early enough for this purpose, as the catenations of motion seem to begin with life, and are only extinguishable with it; We have spoken of the power of irritation, of sensation, of volition, and of association, as preceding the fibrous motions; we now step forwards, and consider, that conversely they are in their turn preceded by those motions; and that all the successive trains or circles of our actions are composed of this twofold concatenation. Those we shall call trains of action, which continue to proceed without any stated repetitions; and those circles of action, when the parts of them return at certain periods, though the trains, of which they consist, are not exactly similar. The reading an epic poem is a train of actions; the reading a song with a chorus at equal distances in the measure constitutes so many circles of action.
science.org
Circadian disruption enhances HSF1 signaling and tumorigenesis in Kras-driven lung cancer
Disrupted circadian rhythmicity is a prominent feature of modern society and has been designated as a probable carcinogen by the World Health Organization. However, the biological mechanisms that connect circadian disruption and cancer risk remain largely undefined. We demonstrate that exposure to chronic circadian disruption [chronic jetlag (CJL)] increases tumor burden in a mouse model of KRAS-driven lung cancer. Molecular characterization of tumors and tumor-bearing lung tissues revealed that CJL enhances the expression of heat shock factor 1 (HSF1) target genes. Consistently, exposure to CJL disrupted the highly rhythmic nuclear trafficking of HSF1 in the lung, resulting in an enhanced accumulation of HSF1 in the nucleus. HSF1 has been shown to promote tumorigenesis in other systems, and we find that pharmacological or genetic inhibition of HSF1 reduces the growth of KRAS-mutant human lung cancer cells. These findings implicate HSF1 as a molecular link between circadian disruption and enhanced tumorigenesis.
HackerNoon
6K+
Followers
17K+
Post
565K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0