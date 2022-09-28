ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Integrating Flyway With Spring Boot

This tutorial helps you configure Flyway as the database migration tool in your Spring Boot project. Spring Boot has extensive support for Flyway migration so you should not have any problem adding/configuring this dependency. Flyway is essential to keep track of database changes, especially in large projects with many changes over a long time. The only dependency you need is flyway-core: This tutorial explains how to use Flyway for Spring Boot data migration in the Spring Boot app. Let's create a MariaDB/MySQL instance using docker and a starter database named **testdb**: docker run --rm -e MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD=root -e. MYSql_DATABASE=testdb -p 3306:3306.
How to Make a Custom Email Address in 4 Simple Steps

A custom email address uses your domain name (e.g., yourname@yourbusiness.com). It looks professional and builds credibility and trust with prospects and clients. It’s also surprisingly easy and affordable to make one. First, get a domain name and choose a hosting solution. Then decide on a format, create your email address, and connect it to the software of your choice (e.g., Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, and so on).
Let’s Understand Chrome V8 - Chapter 18: Understanding Bytecode and How to Debug it

Welcome to other chapters of Let’s Understand Chrome V8. The bytecode is implemented using CodeStubAssembler (CSA), which can be roughly regarded as an assembly. Bytecode is loaded in a de-serialized manner during V8 startup, with no symbol table. So I want to tell you: CAS is obscure in a static analysis. Moreover, we can’t get the source code of the bytecode in debugging. This article will talk about how to debug bytecode at the assembly level and see its execution details.
Animating Line Charts With D3.js

Charts are widely used in web applications and they are used to make complex data easy to understand and interact with. In this article, I would like to show how to enhance basic chart implementation and make it look better and fancier. I've created a simple project with the basic structure and dummy data set. It does not look too simple at first sight and it takes almost 100 lines of code to achieve that representation. So, I wrote comments on the main parts of the code to make it more clear.
How to Fix Too Many Background Processes Running on a Windows PC

The Windows operating system is huge, with many apps, processes, and services running simultaneously. These apps may not be visible to you in the desktop view, but you only need to open the task manager to discover many running background processes. These processes are a major culprit when investigating why...
Top Practices for Software Development in 2023

Software development is a constantly evolving industry. The way you develop software in 2023 will be very different from the way you developed software in 2019, and this is especially true for new developers. If you want to learn how to develop better code, it's important that you understand where...
React Hooks Added in the Svix React Library

At Svix, we value developer experience. That's why we release our client library across a wide range of languages, including JavaScript/TypeScript. And today, we're bolstering our tooling in one of the most popular JavaScript frontend frameworks: React. Many Svix users are interested in building custom, branded Consumer App Portals for...
Implement Queue using Stacks

Link: https://leetcode.com/problems/implement-queue-using-stacks/. Implement a first in first out (FIFO) queue using only two stacks. The implemented queue should support all the functions of a normal queue (push, peek, pop, and empty). Implement the MyQueue class:. void push(int x) Pushes element x to the back of the queue. int pop() Removes...
Space and Time Receives $20 Million in Strategic Investment Led by Microsoft's M12

What is Data Warehousing and Why Cryptography Disrupts Traditional Data Warehouses. Analytical tasks in business intelligence (BI) are best served by a data management system known as a data warehouse. Data warehouses are massive, specialised databases whose primary purpose is to store and facilitate analysis and querying over vast volumes of previously collected information. The information in a data warehouse might come from various places, including transactional software and application log files.
Comparing Perfetto With Android Profiler

The Android Profiler is first of all good because it is integrated into Android Studio and is designed specifically for profiling Android applications. However, it has a number of disadvantages, which you can find on StackOverFlow or Issue Tracker: hangs, crashes, incorrect data (over- or underestimated time), not always attached to the process.
How to Update Your Website Without Loosing Your Google Rankings

Congratulations you worked on a new website to replace your dated website and need to launch the update without tanking your current search engine results. So what steps should you take?. Table of Contents. Establish Website Performance Metrics. Track Changes to Page URLs. Have a Stranger Test Your Website. Don’t...
