Integrating Flyway With Spring Boot
This tutorial helps you configure Flyway as the database migration tool in your Spring Boot project. Spring Boot has extensive support for Flyway migration so you should not have any problem adding/configuring this dependency. Flyway is essential to keep track of database changes, especially in large projects with many changes over a long time. The only dependency you need is flyway-core: This tutorial explains how to use Flyway for Spring Boot data migration in the Spring Boot app. Let's create a MariaDB/MySQL instance using docker and a starter database named **testdb**: docker run --rm -e MYSQL_ROOT_PASSWORD=root -e. MYSql_DATABASE=testdb -p 3306:3306.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Make a Custom Email Address in 4 Simple Steps
A custom email address uses your domain name (e.g., yourname@yourbusiness.com). It looks professional and builds credibility and trust with prospects and clients. It’s also surprisingly easy and affordable to make one. First, get a domain name and choose a hosting solution. Then decide on a format, create your email address, and connect it to the software of your choice (e.g., Gmail, Outlook, Apple Mail, and so on).
Let’s Understand Chrome V8 - Chapter 18: Understanding Bytecode and How to Debug it
Welcome to other chapters of Let’s Understand Chrome V8. The bytecode is implemented using CodeStubAssembler (CSA), which can be roughly regarded as an assembly. Bytecode is loaded in a de-serialized manner during V8 startup, with no symbol table. So I want to tell you: CAS is obscure in a static analysis. Moreover, we can’t get the source code of the bytecode in debugging. This article will talk about how to debug bytecode at the assembly level and see its execution details.
Creating A Watermark Image Using PHP GD Library (Part 2)
As the necessity of graphics draw is invading the web development space. Watermark Images are being demanded most time in software development. Now PHP made it easy for people to be able to use the stack to create watermark Images by just writing PHP codes. So, without wasting much of...
Animating Line Charts With D3.js
Charts are widely used in web applications and they are used to make complex data easy to understand and interact with. In this article, I would like to show how to enhance basic chart implementation and make it look better and fancier. I've created a simple project with the basic structure and dummy data set. It does not look too simple at first sight and it takes almost 100 lines of code to achieve that representation. So, I wrote comments on the main parts of the code to make it more clear.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Too Many Background Processes Running on a Windows PC
The Windows operating system is huge, with many apps, processes, and services running simultaneously. These apps may not be visible to you in the desktop view, but you only need to open the task manager to discover many running background processes. These processes are a major culprit when investigating why...
Top Practices for Software Development in 2023
Software development is a constantly evolving industry. The way you develop software in 2023 will be very different from the way you developed software in 2019, and this is especially true for new developers. If you want to learn how to develop better code, it's important that you understand where...
Creating a Discord Bot That Automates Secret Messages With Node.js
The hackathon ends soon, and we are giving away over $1K in prizes! Join us in building a cool project and winning any of the following prizes. 🏆. Courier Hacks 1st Place: Top submission for use for notifications and demonstration of proper app-to-user notifications with the Courier API will receive $1000 via Zelle or PayPal.
React Hooks Added in the Svix React Library
At Svix, we value developer experience. That's why we release our client library across a wide range of languages, including JavaScript/TypeScript. And today, we're bolstering our tooling in one of the most popular JavaScript frontend frameworks: React. Many Svix users are interested in building custom, branded Consumer App Portals for...
Implement Queue using Stacks
Link: https://leetcode.com/problems/implement-queue-using-stacks/. Implement a first in first out (FIFO) queue using only two stacks. The implemented queue should support all the functions of a normal queue (push, peek, pop, and empty). Implement the MyQueue class:. void push(int x) Pushes element x to the back of the queue. int pop() Removes...
Space and Time Receives $20 Million in Strategic Investment Led by Microsoft's M12
What is Data Warehousing and Why Cryptography Disrupts Traditional Data Warehouses. Analytical tasks in business intelligence (BI) are best served by a data management system known as a data warehouse. Data warehouses are massive, specialised databases whose primary purpose is to store and facilitate analysis and querying over vast volumes of previously collected information. The information in a data warehouse might come from various places, including transactional software and application log files.
Comparing Perfetto With Android Profiler
The Android Profiler is first of all good because it is integrated into Android Studio and is designed specifically for profiling Android applications. However, it has a number of disadvantages, which you can find on StackOverFlow or Issue Tracker: hangs, crashes, incorrect data (over- or underestimated time), not always attached to the process.
How I Use Google Docs and Notion to Manage My Relationship (Part 2)
We are back with more ways you can manage your relationship on Notion and Google Docs! In our previous article. we shared ideas from some of the many other couples who used our template. On popular demand, we brought new, fun, and fresh ways you can manage your relationship. Let’s dive into it!
Microsoft gives developers 30 pixels to play with to improve Progressive Web Apps
Microsoft recently added the ability to customize the title bar in Progressive Web Apps. The feature should help developers create PWA experiences that feel more native.
How to Update Your Website Without Loosing Your Google Rankings
Congratulations you worked on a new website to replace your dated website and need to launch the update without tanking your current search engine results. So what steps should you take?. Table of Contents. Establish Website Performance Metrics. Track Changes to Page URLs. Have a Stranger Test Your Website. Don’t...
