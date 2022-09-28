Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCBC Radio
Arrest Warrant, Assault on Police
On September 28th, 2022 officers of the Cumberland Police Department served an Arrest Warrant on Brandon Scott Clark. The Arrest Warrant was issued by the Circuit Court when Clark violated the conditions of his probation. Clark was taken before a District Court Commissioner where he was held without bond. Arrest:...
CBS News
'Stereotypical' target at state-owned shooting range in Cumberland under investigation
BALTIMORE -- Maryland State Police have launched an investigation into the use of a target portraying a person of color at a state-owned shooting range in Cumberland. An anonymous complaint was filed two weeks ago about a target at the range, the agency said, not specifying what the target looked like. The range is used by multiple law enforcement agencies and isn't open to the public.
WCBC Radio
Cumberland couple searching for bathroom charged with burglary in Pa.
The Cumberland Times News reports a Cumberland couple was jailed Tuesday, accused of burglarizing a Southhampton Township residence under the pretext of needing to use the bathroom, authorities said. State police in Somerset charged Wayne Larkin Sorrells, 41, and Nicole Elizabeth Sorrells, 40, both of the 400 block of Grand Avenue, with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and theft from a motor vehicle.
WHSV
Strasburg stabbing suspect in custody
Strasburg, Va. (WHSV) - A man is in custody after a reported stabbing on Tuesday night along North Eberly Street in Strasburg. According to the Strasburg Police Department, once officers arrived to the home they found a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head. The victim was taken to Winchester Medical Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDTV
Preston County man pleads guilty to federal meth charge, sentenced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man pleaded guilty to having methamphetamine and was sentenced to nearly six years in jail on Tuesday, authorities said. Jerrid Weaver, 27 of Arthurdale, West Virginia, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and was sentenced to 70 months of incarceration, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
fox8tv.com
Fatal Bedford County Turnpike Accident
State police say one person was killed early Monday morning following a rollover crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bedford County. Investigators say the single-vehicle crash, involving a tractor-trailer, occurred at the 139.9 eastbound mile marker in Napier Township. Authorities say troopers were dispatched to the crash, around 2 a.m.,...
theriver953.com
U.S. Marshals assist with recovery of a child in Berkeley County
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals service to assist in the search for a man wanted in connection with a child’s disappearance. According to the press release from the U.S. Marshals Office a warrant was issued for the arrest of Johnte Fitzhugh for felony concealment or removal of a minor child from a custodian.
montanarightnow.com
Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor
A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Morgan Messenger
Berkeley Springs post office front damaged in accident
An accidental collision between a Ford Escape and the front of the Berkeley Springs post office last Thursday has caused structural damage to the front door area but didn’t result in any injuries. Deputy Tony Link of the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department said a local resident in her mid-70s...
Police investigate possible mine subsidence incident in Fayette County
WASHNGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Officials are investigating a possible mine subsidence incident in Fayette County. Fayette County 911 told Channel 11 that units responded to the 100 block of Perry Avenue in Washington Township around 2:25 p.m. Neighbors told Channel 11 that the people in one of the houses...
Couple pleads guilty in submarine secrets sale case in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A U.S. Navy nuclear engineer and his wife entered new guilty pleas Tuesday in a case involving an alleged plot to sell secrets about nuclear-powered warships, a month after their previous plea agreements that had called for specific sentencing guidelines were rejected. Jonathan and Diana Toebbe of Annapolis, Maryland, pleaded guilty […]
WCBC Radio
Traffic Changes Due to Great Allegany Run
The 40th Great Allegany Run will take place on Saturday, October 1, and traffic patterns along with the route from Mount Savage to Cumberland will be affected. Runners for the 15K will begin near the Masonic Building in Mount Savage at 8:00 a.m. and proceed to downtown Cumberland along the westbound shoulder of state Route 36 and onto Route 40 through the Narrows. They will enter Cumberland on Mechanic Street, turn onto Queen City Drive and then Harrison Street and will finish near the downtown Cumberland mall on South Centre Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
Early morning townhouse fire displaces a dozen families in Charles Town
CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — An early morning fire in Charles Town has displaced as many as a dozen families. Independent Fire Company Chief Adam Watson said the call came in just after 1 a.m. Monday to the townhouses on Mallard Court in Willowbrook Village. The fire was “showing through...
royalexaminer.com
Warren County Grand Jury of September 12, 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of September, 2022, has issued the following indictments:. On or about January 10, 2022, through April 7, 2022, in the County of Warren, Danielle Dawn Hiserman did unlawfully and feloniously wrongfully and fraudulently’ use, dispose of, conceal, or embezzle property, having a value of $1000.00 or more, which she received by virtue of her office, task, or employment, belonging to Skyline Insurance, in violation of §18.2-111 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2707-F9.
Washington County ready to build rail cars for DC Metro system
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan returned from a trip to the far east, where he met with the head of the Hitachi Corporation. The Japanese company was contracted to build a fleet of rail cars for the DC metro. The cars will be assembled in Hagerstown, employing close to 500 people, […]
garretthealth.org
Chronic Disease Program Serves Thousands in Garrett County
Developing and implementing impactful programs in Garrett County has long been at the heart of the Garrett County Health Department’s mission to make Garrett County a healthier place to live, work, and play. During the summer, over one hundred physical activity opportunities, events, and programs were implemented to improve access for thousands of Garrett County residents.
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
Comments / 0