Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/23 Friday morning forecast
Advisories: Frost advisory well N&W tonight (Sullivan and Ulster counties). High rip current risk and high surf advisory today into tomorrow due to Hurricane Fiona.Forecast: Today will be blustery and even cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s... normal for mid October. Tonight will be another chilly one with temps falling into the upper 40s in the city with perhaps some distant 30s N&W. As for tomorrow -- after a chilly start to the day -- temperatures will warm to about 70 by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.Looking Ahead: Some clouds make a comeback on Sunday with a chance of showers/t'storms, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs closer to normal in the mid 70s.
Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains
A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday
Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK THE NEXT TWO DAYS: Hurricane Ian early Tuesday crossed Cuba as a very strong hurricane with near category 3 strength, and is expected to potentially become a category 4 storm by late today. The current forecast from the National Hurricane Center will make Ian the strongest storm in the […]
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Charley would fit inside of Ian’s eye as ‘catastrophic’ Cat 4 ravages Florida
Hurricane-force winds extended just 10 miles around Hurricane Ian’s eye is 40 miles in diameter on its own. Here’s more.
Hurricane Ian to hit Florida then march to Midlands where severe weather is forecast
Ian strengthened to a Category 4 storm, but is not expected to still be a hurricane when it hits the Columbia area.
Hurricane Ian - live: Tropical storm regains hurricane strength as it nears South Carolina
After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian was upgraded to a hurricane again as it takes aim at the South Carolina coastline.The National Hurricane Center stated in its 5pm ET update that Hurricane Ian was “taking aim at the Carolinas and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”The hurricane is now moving north-northwest at around 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the advisory said.Dozens of rescue...
natureworldnews.com
NWS Forecasts Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding over the Rocky Mountains, Heat over the South and Southeast
Heavy rain and flash flooding are possible to fall over the Rock Mountains in the coming days. In addition, persistent heat is possible in the southern and southeastern United States. Meanwhile, Hurricane Fiona will continue to bring dangerous rip currents along the US East Coast. This is according to the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian possible toward the weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says rain from remnants of Hurricane Ian are possible closer to the weekend.
The remnants of Kay to deliver flooding rains to the Desert Southwest
Five days after Hurricane Kay made landfall along the Mexican coast, the storm's remnants are still causing problems hundreds of miles away.
Tracking Tropical Storm Ian and potential impacts to Northeast Ohio
Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw is tracking Tropical Storm Ian and potential impacts to northeast Ohio, and discussing the latest track, timing and impacts of a powerful tropical system
UK braced for 50mph winds and torrential rain as temperatures plunge in Arctic chill
Heavy rain and high winds are headed for Britain later this week as an Arctic chill brings days of unseasonably cold weather.Northerly winds have caused temperatures across the UK to plunge, with lows of 6C in many areas expected at night, several degrees below the early autumn average.Met Office forecasters said the tail end of Hurricane Fiona, which made landfall in Canada last week, has also contributed to Britain’s cool start to the week.Come Friday, commuters face a testing journey as heavy rain and high winds are expected to hit at morning and evening rush hours.“Everywhere will see a few...
AccuWeather forecasters monitoring 2 areas of interest in tropical Atlantic
The statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season has come and gone with just five named storms so far. Meanwhile, AccuWeather forecasters are now expecting fewer total tropical storms for the year. The peak of hurricane season came and went over the weekend with little actual cyclonic activity over the...
Tropical Storm Ian Forecasted to Reach Category 4 Hurricane as It Approaches Florida
Tropical Storm Ian, which developed over the Caribbean late Friday, is forecast to strengthen into a powerful hurricane in the coming days. Within the next 72 hours, the National Hurricane Center predicts that Ian will develop into a Category 4 storm. Although the exact path is uncertain, it is most likely to cross over Cuba. Then it will turn northward toward Florida by midweek, Axios reports. Fortunately, computer models show that there is little wind shear forecasted for later today. This could have prevented further intensification of the storm.
'Soaker' on the way for Great Lakes, Northeast
Dry conditions and heat waves have been ongoing in parts of the western United States as autumn draws near. However, on the opposite side of the country, AccuWeather meteorologists say some of the same places in the East that got soaked on Labor Day weekend could be drenched again in the coming days.
NFL・
Ian’s flooding rainfall, coastal inundation to spread north well beyond Florida
Even though the storm will lose wind intensity, impacts could worsen and expand in reach as Ian tracks northward across the Southeast. AccuWeather meteorologists say impacts from powerful Hurricane Ian will last well beyond the storm's point of impact in Florida. As the calendar flips from September to October, Ian's projected path is expected to spread flooding rain and significant coastal concerns northward across the Southeast.
Comments / 0