Advisories: Frost advisory well N&W tonight (Sullivan and Ulster counties). High rip current risk and high surf advisory today into tomorrow due to Hurricane Fiona.Forecast: Today will be blustery and even cooler with highs only in the low to mid 60s... normal for mid October. Tonight will be another chilly one with temps falling into the upper 40s in the city with perhaps some distant 30s N&W. As for tomorrow -- after a chilly start to the day -- temperatures will warm to about 70 by the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.Looking Ahead: Some clouds make a comeback on Sunday with a chance of showers/t'storms, but mainly in the afternoon and evening. Expect highs closer to normal in the mid 70s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO