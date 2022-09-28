Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Penpot inks $8M as signups for its open source spin on Figma jump 5600% after Adobe’s $20B acquisition move
Now, a Spanish startup called Penpot — which is taking a new approach to design collaboration through an open source platform that brings designers and developers into the mix simultaneously — says that it’s been seeing a huge amount of adoption since the Figma deal. Today, it’s announcing some funding to capitalize on that, a reminder of how disruption is always around the corner.
Problems With Cross-Chain Bridging and Direct Integrations With Web2
As a refresher, blockchain bridges are a technology platform, channel, route, or medium that connects two blockchain ecosystems with the purpose of allowing the two sides to communicate information as well as transfer digital items such as data, cryptocurrencies, and other blockchain-based token assets. Exploring The Concept. Cryptocurrencies, blockchains, and...
Reach DAO Project for the Umoja 3 Bounty Hack - Built With Reach
Reach is the platform for practical blockchain development, making it exponentially faster and cheaper to launch decentralized apps on any network while providing the safety you need to grow. Reach is easy to learn, as it’s syntactically and semantically similar to JavaScript. The Reach compiler includes a built-in verification engine that lets you guarantee the safety and correctness of your code by encoding your assumptions about its behavior into the program via assert statements. We came up with the idea to build something that could help developers gain experience and improve their skills while earning some money.
The Alternative DAO Path: Disruptive Voting Methods Can Change Power Dynamics
Decentralized Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) were created with the aim of providing a new, democratized, and (hopefully) transparent voting structure. The goal of DAO structure is to facilitate processes taking place in businesses, projects, and online/offline communities. This facilitation gives the opportunity to any member that is part of such communities to vote on organizational decisions by casting their votes on the blockchain.
Why Infura’s New Decentralised Infrastructure Protocol Matters
At ETH Berlin recently, Infura announced plans for a new decentralized infrastructure network. This decentralized network has the potential to vastly improve how web3 developers and end-users access and interact with the data on blockchains. Why is this a big deal? And what could it mean for Web3? Let’s take...
A Chinese game company has appointed the world’s first humanoid robot as its CEO
The world of technology continues to meet the firsts. Recently, the China-based mobile game company NetDragon Websoft appointed an artificial intelligence-supported virtual human being as the general manager named "Tang Yu." The appointment was made on August 26 and the virtual CEO, Ms. Tang Yu started her position in the...
How Truist is betting on 5G to help it experiment with cutting-edge tech and cut costs
Truist is using 5G to help modernize its brand, as well as to reach the bank's goal of saving $1.6 billion in net costs.
The Evolution of Smart-Cities With AI and Blockchain Technology
This article provides a comprehensive understanding of the applications and prospects of AI blockchain technology in smart cities. It gives a closer understanding of how AI blockchain is a viable option for batching and automating the analysis of large data packets, to allow for streamlined damage control and a massive reduction in outbreaks. The material showcases how a city's eco-system could benefit and sustain itself using these innovative IT solutions. It also gives insight into how individuals could begin profiting off tangible assets once these technologies are implemented.
The Noonification: Cryptos Vaporware Problem (9/19/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. HackerNoon Writing Contests: How Editors Vote for the Winners...
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
Developers Never Sleep but Money Does: Here’s the Surprising Data
A recent BCG-report highlight that despite the recent cryptocurrency crash, developer activity has continued to sustain. Logically you would expect the ‘Developer Activity’, and ‘Market Capitalization’ to be closely correlated. Since that's not the case, what are the drivers behind the ‘Developer Activity’?. Money,...
NFTs Finally Infiltrated AAA Gaming
The NFT market seems to be heading towards another month of consecutive dip. Based on the figures obtained from Crypto Slam, the dip started in April 2022 with a sales volume of $3,806,346,613.84 in total. Followed by May- $3,184,422,599.20, June- $879,080,400.63, July- $682,104,319.50 and August- $633,988,424.51. The number of unique buyers has dropped by 42% since April. While many of the NFT holders were expecting "The Merge" will lift the markets up, it did not happen that way. In fact, Ethereum's price has dropped around $1,347.98 at the point of writing.
Avatars and The Metaverse
Along with the emergence of the Metaverse, the term avatar has appeared more frequently. This is not a new term as we have been using it for years mainly to address our profile pictures on social media. Therefore, it is usually skipped and many still do not know what it is exactly in the Metaverse and whether it is the same as that on social media.
Future DeFi : Better Transparency, Efficiency, and Control
Decentralized finance (DeFi) is the term used in the crypto world for financial services based on blockchain technology. With DeFi, you can freely access most of the services supported by banks such as interest earning, lending, buying insurance, borrowing, buying and selling assets. DeFi is faster than traditional financial technologies and does not require cumbersome paperwork or third parties as it is based on decentralized blockchain technology that is fair and transparent. There are some remarkable differences between traditional finance and DeFi which are as follows: There are so many attractive features that DeFi offers to you.
constructiondive.com
ConTech Conversations: DPR robotics lead on leveraging tech to solve problems
ConTech Conversations presents a discussion with a leader in the construction technology field each month. Click here for past discussions. Henning Roedel, DPR’s robotics lead, is an advocate for the use of tech on construction sites. Through his studies at Stanford University, Roedel got involved with Scandinavian general contractor...
Noonies Nominee Bader is Obsessed with Web3 and Blockchain
I’m Bader - known as bader y in most parts of the interwebs. I’m a web3 developer, and content creator, and generally love creating ideas from nothing - even if they don’t make too much sense. I’ve been nominated for the categories below and if you've enjoyed...
Revolutionizing the Value of Data with cheqd
In this Slogging AMA, the team at Cheqd joined us to explain why and how their platform enables the average user and business to take control of their data. Check out our conversation below. The companies aim is to become the payment mechanism for trusted data. Through the use of self-sovereign identity (SSI), cheqd is looking to revolutionize the value of data. The company's mission is to become THE payment mechanism for trusted data. Check out the thread below.
zycrypto.com
MEXC’s M-Ventures Completes Brand Upgrade As Scaled Capital Reaches $200 Million
At the MEXC afterparty “M&M Launcher,” which took place on September 28, during the Token2049 event in Singapore, MEXC Exchange officially announced that its fund had been upgraded to M-Ventures and received a new management group. Through strategic investments, mergers and acquisitions, funds of funds, and project incubation, the upgraded M-Ventures is a comprehensive fund dedicated to fostering innovations in the cryptocurrency industry.
A Look at Gleec: The Integrated Blockchain Tools Platform
Jackware hijacks a machine and takes control of it, often for the purpose of stealing information or using the machine for other malicious activities. This type of malware can give attackers access to your system to steal your personal information or wreak havoc on your computer. Jackware is difficult to detect and difficult to remove once it’s installed. It can be used to generate revenue for the attackers, which is a major reason why they continue to create and distribute this malware. If you think your device may be infected, seek professional help to remove the malware and protect your data.
Creating a Web3 Application with the Coinbase Wallet SDK
Back in 1977, the aspiring musician in me wanted to learn piano after seeing the movie “Star Wars.” I had a goal to learn how to play the main theme of the movie everyone was talking about, so I bought the sheet music. We had a piano in the house, which was a gift from my grandparents.
