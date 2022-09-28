Read full article on original website
Related
foxwilmington.com
Ian: Things you need to know in southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – After devastating Florida, Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm. While the eastern coast of North Carolina wasn’t a direct hit, many areas felt the wrath of Ian as it came ashore. Ian was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone just before 5 p.m. Friday.
foxwilmington.com
Texas teacher and mother of three vanishes, car found in New Orleans
Mother of three Michelle Reynolds disappeared Thursday afternoon after telling her husband she was going to grab some food. Her SUV was found two days later more than 350 miles away in New Orleans, officials said. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never...
foxwilmington.com
Hurricane Ian traffic: some Wilmington roads closed due to flooding
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Authorities across southeastern North Carolina have announced the closure of multiple roads as local communities feel the effects of Hurricane Ian. The North Carolina Department of Transportation reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown” when approaching flooded roadways. This story will be...
foxwilmington.com
NCDOT to close lanes of Heide Trask Drawbridge for inspection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is conducting an inspection of the Heide Trask Drawbridge on October 4 and 5. The eastbound lanes will be closed intermittently on October 4 and the westbound lanes on October 5 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m..
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxwilmington.com
Local governments respond to Hurricane Ian, state of emergency declared in Pender and Columbus counties
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Counties and communities in southeastern North Carolina have released information to help residents prepare for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. Authorities throughout southeastern N.C. ask families to prepare ahead of the storm’s arrival. Creating a family communication plan, an emergency kit and checking local...
foxwilmington.com
Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency due to severe weather risks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper has issued a state of emergency in preperation for the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian. “Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency today to activate the state’s emergency operations plan, waive transportation rules to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging,” wrote Cooper’s office in the announcement.
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sherriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sherriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
foxwilmington.com
Gov. Cooper’s office releases statement following WECT report into Columbus Co. Sheriff’s racist comments
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper’s office has released a statement following WECT’s investigative report of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording. “These allegations are deeply disturbing and if true, should disqualify anyone from serving in law enforcement,”...
RELATED PEOPLE
foxwilmington.com
Republican Tim Michels puts another $5 million into governor’s race against Evers
Republican Tim Michels has put in another $5 million of his own money in the race for governor against Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, bringing the total he’s spent on the race to nearly $16 million. Evers raised $4.6 million over the same 37-day reporting period that ran from...
Comments / 0