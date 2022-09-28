Read full article on original website
Related
Tampa Avoids Ian's Direct Hit, So the Legend of the Native Blessing Continues
A Myth That a Blessing Was Placed on Tampa Bay, Keeps Hillsborough and Pinellas Safe From Direct Hurricane Impact. Screen Capture: Tocabaga Indian Mounds that Kept Their Homes Safe from Heavy Rains and Storm Surge(Discover Florida Tours/YouTube.com)
Boston 25 News WFXT
Flights resume to Florida as airports reopen following Hurricane Ian
BOSTON — Several airports in Florida are reopening today after being closed for two days because of Hurricane Ian. The category four storm ravaged the coast of Southwest Florida, and now some are anxious to get back to start cleaning up. Two of the biggest airports that closed, Tampa...
Why did the water recede in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Ian?
TAMPA, Fla — What happened to the water?. That’s a question many people are still asking days after the water in Tampa Bay receded amid Hurricane Ian. Although the water has since returned, it’s a topic that remains among the most-searched subjects on Google as of Friday afternoon.
Where to get a free meal and other assistance in Tampa Bay
Kitchens and food banks are serving meals throughout the Tampa Bay area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hurricane Ian – What’s Closed in Tampa Bay and What’s Reopening
As Hurricane Ian has passed and damage is assessed, some Tampa Bay area venues are...
Latest Ian update and track has Tampa Bay still under hurricane and storm surge watches
The eye is forecast to move across and up central Florida before entering the Atlantic on Thursday night.
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
Live updates: Ian damage reports across Tampa Bay
As Ian, now a tropical storm, moves away from the Tampa Bay area and central Florida, we're bringing you the most up-to-date information on the impacts left behind.
RELATED PEOPLE
As Hurricane Ian nears landfall, thousands are already without power in Tampa Bay
Power companies say that damage will be assessed as soon as conditions are safe.
MSNBC
Florida hospitals struggle after Hurricane Ian
Emergency room physician at Tampa General Hospital, Dr. Jason Wilson, joins Morning Joe to discuss how his hospital handled Ian.Sept. 30, 2022.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Irma: Dates, locations and what's accepted
TAMPA, Fla. - Four Tampa Bay area governments have announced when crews will begin collecting yard waste and debris created by Hurricane Irma. Residents in Tampa, Hillsborough County, St. Petersburg, and Pinellas County will soon be able to pile certain items along the roadway, and solid waste crews will collect them, free of charge.
fox13news.com
NHC warns of record river flooding in Tampa Bay area as residents begin cleanup from Hurricane Ian damage
While residents in parts of the Tampa Bay area feel spared by the worst of Hurricane Ian, many will be without power and cleaning up debris for days due to strong winds during the storm. However, the National Hurricane Center warned that central Florida still faces a significant threat of flooding due to the devastating storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Sarasota, Manatee water service advisories and shut-off notices
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction across the Florida peninsula, water service has been disrupted for many residents in the Tampa Bay area. Two of the hardest hit counties in the region have water service shut off for some communities, while others are in a water boil advisory.
WCJB
More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian
TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared."From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon."If I were to...
Kitten named ‘Stormie’ saved by Tampa officers during Hurricane Ian
A pair of Tampa police officers made a rescue while out on patrol during Hurricane Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cat 3 Ian shifts, to hit Gulf Coast between Tampa and Ft. Myers
Ian packing 120 mph winds shifts, now forecast to make landfall between late Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening between Tampa and Ft. Myers.
Curfew to be set for Tampa residents ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues in its path toward Florida, local leaders in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for the storm. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained there will be a curfew set in place for residents ahead of the storm hitting the area.
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Hard Rock closed until further notice for Hurricane Ian
The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen. Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be closed to all non-registered hotel guests starting Wednesday morning in response to Hurricane Ian. The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen.
Comments / 0