ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Flights resume to Florida as airports reopen following Hurricane Ian

BOSTON — Several airports in Florida are reopening today after being closed for two days because of Hurricane Ian. The category four storm ravaged the coast of Southwest Florida, and now some are anxious to get back to start cleaning up. Two of the biggest airports that closed, Tampa...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Tarpon Springs, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tampa Bay Area#National Hurricane Center#New Port#Storm Surge#Hurricane Ian#Americans#State Library
WCJB

More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
OCALA, FL
CBS Boston

"Damage is insane": Univ. of Tampa student from Hingham describes Hurricane Ian

TAMPA -- In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, some residents are picking up the pieces of their lives, while others are lucky to be spared."From what I see on Twitter, the damage is insane," says Terrence Concannon, a Hingham native who goes to school at the University of Tampa. "The storm surge completely wiped anything out."Concannon believes he may be one of the only students from the school who stayed behind in Tampa instead of fleeing. He has been surviving on what little he could muster from the grocery store, which is mostly chocolate milk and watermelon."If I were to...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
floridapolitics.com

Tampa Hard Rock closed until further notice for Hurricane Ian

The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen. Tampa’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be closed to all non-registered hotel guests starting Wednesday morning in response to Hurricane Ian. The hotel and casino will remain closed until conditions allow it to reopen.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy