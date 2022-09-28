Warming up and storming up for later and into tomorrow. 20 degrees from today into weekend. Winds and clouds build up SW 10-15 20G and highs will be in the low-to-mid 80's. Upper 70's in the mountains 78 in Jackson. With a 20% chance of showers for today, some moisture already showing up in highland The post Big temperature drop for weekend￼￼ appeared first on Local News 8.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO