Classical home listening: Sibelius songs; The Future Is Female: Vol 2
Sibelius’s songs, each compressed into a matter of a few minutes, occupy a landscape as singular and potent as his symphonies. Mostly written for voice and piano to Swedish texts, they are a key part of the Finnish composer’s repertoire: he wrote more than 100. In Jean Sibelius: Orchestral Songs (Lawo), the Norwegian mezzo-soprano Marianne Beate Kielland and the Norwegian Radio Orchestra, conducted by Petr Popelka, have brought together 18 songs in orchestral versions by, among others, Sibelius’s contemporary, Simon Parmet; his son-in-law, the Finnish conductor Jussi Jalas; and the British composer Colin Matthews.
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
John Fullbright Is Back After 8 Year Layoff With New Album, ‘The Liar’
The master singer/songwriter grew up in Bearden, Oklahoma, right near Evan Felker from the Turnpike Troubadours. In fact, he member of the group for a time and co-wrote a number of their songs like “Every Girl,” “Pay No Rent,” “Evangeline,” and “Time of Day.”
Courtney Pine: ‘My music teacher said Black people like me shouldn’t go to university’
Born in London, Courtney Pine, 58, released his first album, Journey to the Urge Within, in 1986. His 1995 album Modern Day Jazz Stories was nominated for the Mercury music prize, and he won best jazz act at the inaugural Mobo awards in 1996. He has received an OBE and a CBE and, in 2021, was honoured with the Jazz FM Gold award. On 12 October he performs music from his forthcoming album, Spirituality, at the Howard Assembly Room as part of the Leeds Out of Many festival, organised by the Jamaica Society Leeds. Courtney has four surviving children and lives with his wife in St Kitts.
Bruce Springsteen to release album of soul covers 'Only the Strong Survive': 'I loved making it.'
A new Bruce Springsteen album, “Only the Strong Survive,” due Nov. 11, will highlight the Boss' voice, singing soul music classics and rarities.
Harlequin
As a violinist, painter, founding DJ at Boiler Room, and former staffer at her label Stones Throw, Sofie Royer brings an inquisitive, curatorial touch to the music she now creates as a solo artist. Her debut, 2020’s Cult Survivor, was an idiosyncratic, ambitious album that specialized in lush 1980s-style soft rock. On her second album, Harlequin, the Iranian-Austrian musician retains its dreamy sounds but turns toward high-concept cabaret pop with heightened self-assurance and grandiose instrumentation. The music exudes a cool melancholy that complements its textured production.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
iheart.com
ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 9.29
1967 - At Abbey Road Studios in London, The Beatles mixed the new John Lennon song, "I Am the Walrus." which included the sound of a radio being tuned through numerous stations, coming to rest on a BBC production of William Shakespeare's "King Lear". Lennon composed the song by combining three songs he had been working on. When he learned that a teacher at his old primary school was having his students analyze Beatles' lyrics, Lennon added a verse of nonsense words.
George Harrison Said Delaney and Bonnie and Indian Sitar Music Influenced His Slide Guitar Style
George Harrison said the duo, Delaney and Bonnie, as well as Indian sitar music, influenced his slide guitar playing.
NPR
New Music Friday: The best releases out Sept. 30
It's been five years since Björk last released an album, but now the Icelandic icon is back with a deeply inventive set called Fossora. Every sound on the record feels as if it's springing into the mix from a different direction, as her vibrant voice shares space with everything from bass clarinets to the voices of Björk's own offspring. Fossora was inspired, at least in part, by the death of the singer's mother, but joy also abounds.
Guitar World Magazine
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks From Charlie Puth, Arctic Monkeys, Joss Stone, a-ha, and More
Hello! And welcome to the newest installment of New Song Saturday in which we share with you our favorite songs and music video releases from the week. In this week’s offering, we have new tracks from standouts like guitar master Ayron Jones, smooth singer Charlie Puth, ravaging rock band Arctic Monkeys and more.
operawire.com
Prityazh_Opera: Composer Nikita Sorokin on Music’s ‘Dimensionality’ & ‘Digital Opera’
“What is opera, and what does ‘operatic’ mean to you?”. I lead with this inquiry in every interview. No longer bound by antiquated regulations, artists can now use the “opera” to make a statement. It is my goal, through interviews with all manner of people involved in the multifaceted world of “opera,” to examine projects and works through the lens of figuring out just what, exactly, it means to do opera in the 21st century: what is the statement that modern opera makes?
getnews.info
Intimate Acoustic Rhythms and Soul-Touching Songwriting – American Indie Artist Alec Leon Drops Profound New Single
“Underneath the Moonlight” is a moving spectacle of layered and beautifully crafted lyrics and soothing rhythms. Stirring emotions with his moving, honest, and poignant musical character, singer-songwriter Alec Leon is a promising name in the Soul and Acoustic genre. An ingenious American Indie songwriter, rapper, and musician, Alec’s genre-fluid musical style sets him apart from other rising artists. His newest release, “Underneath the Moonlight,” features a viscerally appealing, emotional narrative that highlights the best the artist has to offer.
Lizzo Plays 200-Year-Old Crystal Flute Owned By Library Of Congress
Lizzo is very well known for her entertaining performances due to her ability to combine powerful vocals, sharp dance moves, and a myriad of instruments. At the singer’s recent Washington D.C show (Sept. 27), she made history as the first person in two centuries to play a crystal flute that has been held by the Library of Congress. The above video shows the “About Damn Time” singer being handed the flute before returning to her stationary microphone and saying “Bi**h, I’m scared.” As the 34-year-old attempts to play the instrument, the crowd urges her to get going. “It’s crystal,” the...
Pioneering Black Woman Bessie Smith, Empress of the Blues
Bessie Smith.Library of Congress public domain photo of Bessie Smith by Carl Van Vechten. Jazz music and dance styles became highly popular across America during the 1920s and 1930s, a period which is now known as the Jazz Age. America is the birthplace of jazz, and the Jazz Age was a fantastic period that gave rise to many famous singers and musicians performing in that genre.
The FADER
LCD Soundsystem return to the dancefloor with “New Body Rhumba”
LCD Soundsystem have dropped “New Body Rhumba” their first new material in half a decade. Check it out below. "New Body Rhumba" appears in the upcoming Netflix movie White Noise, an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel from director Noah Baumbach. LCD Soundsystem and Baumbach have worked together in the past, with James Murphy providing the score to 2010's Greenberg.
Bruce Springsteen Reveals New Soul Album ‘Only the Strong Survive,’ Rendition of a Frank Wilson Classic
Bruce Springsteen has revealed his 21st album, Only The Strong Survive (Columbia Records), along with the first single “Do I Love You (Indeed I Do),” originally written and performed by Frank Wilson in 1965 with an accompanying video directed by Thom Zimny. Out Nov. 11, Only The Strong...
Guitarist Joey Santiago Talks Pixies’ New Album ‘Doggerel’ – “This is the Grown-Up Version of ‘Doolittle’”
Doggerel is a poetic verse written in irregular rhyme, often to comedic effect. It’s funny, but not necessarily in the laugh-out-loud sense. Its oddities and peculiarities create humor. The Pixies’ new album, Doggerel, is funny in the same way—unusual in its duality. The record is ominous, haunting, and gruesome,...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
