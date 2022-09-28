Read full article on original website
Ukraine’s recapture of Lyman shows it can ‘push back’ against Russia, NATO chief says
Ukrainian forces’ recapture of the eastern town of Lyman, which President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday was “cleared” of Moscow’s troops, shows that Ukraine is able to push back against the Russian military, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday. Germany’s defence minister announced that Germany, Denmark and Norway would pay for 16 armoured howitzers to be delivered to Ukraine next year. Read about the day’s events as they unfolded on our liveblog. All times Paris time (GMT+2).
Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party ahead in election, but coalition outlook uncertain
Bulgaria's GERB party of ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borissov looked set for a narrow win in Sunday's election, the fourth in less two years, as voters sought predictability from a former leader amid steep inflation and the war in Ukraine. Exit polls by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed the centre-right...
French Justice Minister Dupond-Moretti faces trial on conflict of interest charge
France's justice minister has been ordered to stand trial in a conflict of interest case that has embarrassed President Emmanuel Macron's government, his lawyers said on Monday. Eric Dupond-Moretti, a former star defence lawyer, was last year charged with misusing his position to settle scores with opponents from his legal...
Burkina Faso coup leader taps anti-French sentiment for support for putsch
Two days after the second coup d’état in Burkina Faso in less than a year, FRANCE 24 journalist Wassim Nasr locates the origins of the new putsch in a jihadist attack in the country’s north that caused “turmoil in the ranks of the military” – echoing a progression from two attacks that preceded the first coup. Nasr also explains how Burkinabe army captain Ibrahim Traore tapped into anti-French sentiment to mobilise supporters in Ouagadougou following his announcement that junior officers were ousting junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.
Qatar World Cup: Paris to scrap showing matches on big screens amid concerns over rights
Paris will not broadcast World Cup matches on giant screens in public fan zones amid concerns over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the tournament in Qatar. It follows similar moves by other French cities, despite France going in as the defending champion. “There is the...
Germany's biggest power producer RWE to phase out coal by 2030
Germany's largest power producer RWE said on Tuesday it is bringing forward its coal phase-out by eight years and is ready to end lignite-based electricity generation in 2030 as part of a deal reached with the government. However, faced with a Europe-wide energy crisis after Russia slashed gas deliveries following...
Live: Russian annexation of Ukrainian regions will ‘exacerbate’ rights violations, UN warns
Russia's recent annexation of four Ukrainian regions will exacerbate human rights violations, the UN rights office said Tuesday, as it outlined the "unspeakable suffering and devastation" inflicted on Ukrainians. Moscow's defence ministry acknowledged serious territorial losses for Russian forces in the southern region of Kherson. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
French cities ditch World Cup festivities to protest Qatar’s record on human rights, environment
With a little over a month left until the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar, a string of French cities – including Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Marseille – have announced they are boycotting the tournament and will not set up the customary fan zones with giant TV screens to promote it. The protest is directly aimed at Gulf state host Qatar and the steep human and environmental costs of the event that activists say Doha is doing everything to hide.
Global food crisis: Famine in Somalia 'on the horizon', ONE Campaign warns
The Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, runaway inflation and climate change are all fuelling a global food security crisis. Gayle E. Smith is the chief executive officer of the ONE Campaign, an NGO co-founded by the singer Bono. She spoke to FRANCE 24 about fighting extreme poverty in the world, particularly in the Horn of Africa. "There is a great likelihood that Somalia will fall into famine very soon. It's on the horizon and it's not getting the attention it needs," she warned.
Live: Brazil's presidential race goes to runoff as Bolsonaro outperforms polls
Brazil's presidential election is headed for a run-off vote, electoral authorities said on Sunday, after President Jair Bolsonaro's surprising strength in a first-round vote spoiled rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's hopes of winning outright. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
Polls close in Brazil amid polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula presidential showdown
Brazilians voted Sunday in a polarizing presidential election, with leftist front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowing to get Brazil "back to normal" amid fears far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will not accept a defeat. Lula, who led Brazil in the 2000s and is seeking to make a comeback at 76,...
Forget the polls: Bolsonaro surge forces Lula into Brazil run-off
Brazil's pollsters got it wrong, very wrong. Not only did far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro rob left-wing predecessor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of a first-round knockout, he can also boast upset wins for key allies in gubernatorial and congressional races. Next up is the October 30 presidential run-off, where Lula still boasts a sizeable five-point lead, but where the momentum undoubtedly is with his rival.
Despite 'home' matches away, Dynamo Kyiv vow Europa League comeback
Ukrainian team Dynamo Kyiv are forced to play all their European home matches away because of the war in their country -- and the burden of constant travel and the absence of their fans is taking its toll. "We are grateful to the fans for coming, but it would be much better and more pleasant to play in Kyiv," he added.
The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one of the most worrying flashpoints of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has been damaged in fighting, prompting international alarm, and its head was detained by occupying forces through the weekend before his release Monday. Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom shut down the last of the plant’s six reactors on Sept. 11 because Russian military activity had cut reliable external power supplies for cooling and other safety systems, threatening a potentially catastrophic meltdown. But now the company faces a different problem.
Joy tinged with fear for Brazil's first trans congresswomen
The election of the first trans members of Congress in Brazil is "historic," but a strong showing by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies means they risk facing hostility and even violence, experts say. "'Bolsonaristas' encourage the violence that trans people are victims of both in and outside of politics," she told AFP. Keila Simpson, president of the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (Antra), said the president's allies are "people who do not know how to live with diversity."
Against the odds: In a blow for Brazil's left, Bolsonaro forces Lula into presidential run-off
Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (known as "Lula") may have come out ahead with 48.4 percent of the vote in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, but the winner of the night might still be incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With 43.2 percent of the ballot, the far-right leader comfortably beat pre-election polls and is now on course to face off with his leftist rival in a nail-biting run-off that few observers saw coming.
Ukrainian forces defend eastern gains from Russian counterattacks
Ukraine’s armed forces face a challenge in the country’s east: to defend their recent gains while continuing their counteroffensive. In the suburbs of the town of Kupyansk, an area where they only just regained control, Ukrainian forces are now moving their guns to new positions. Locals barely flinch anymore when they fire. But many are leaving – homes are in ruins and the town is far from safe.
Centrists win Latvia general election, Russian-speaking parties suffer setbacks
Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins's pro-Western centrist party has won elections in Latvia while parties supported by the Baltic state's large Russian-speaking minority have suffered major setbacks, official results showed on Sunday. With almost all ballots from Saturday's vote counted, Karins's New Unity party was in first place with 18.94 percent...
End of an era: Paris phases out paper Metro tickets after more than a century
The Paris Metro is phasing out paper tickets after 120 years, taking the capital's urban transit into a contactless future but leaving behind nostalgic fans who will miss the humble rectangular cards. Beyond their intended use as a transport token, the tickets with their trademark magnetic strip have inspired artists,...
Most of Bangladesh plunged into darkness after failure of national power grid
At least 130 million people in Bangladesh were without power on Tuesday afternoon after a grid failure caused widespread blackouts, the government's power utility company said. Bangladesh has suffered a major power crisis in recent month as a result of higher global energy prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and...
