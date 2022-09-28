ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

France 24

Ukraine’s recapture of Lyman shows it can ‘push back’ against Russia, NATO chief says

Ukrainian forces’ recapture of the eastern town of Lyman, which President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday was “cleared” of Moscow’s troops, shows that Ukraine is able to push back against the Russian military, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday. Germany’s defence minister announced that Germany, Denmark and Norway would pay for 16 armoured howitzers to be delivered to Ukraine next year. Read about the day’s events as they unfolded on our liveblog. All times Paris time (GMT+2).
POLITICS
France 24

French Justice Minister Dupond-Moretti faces trial on conflict of interest charge

France's justice minister has been ordered to stand trial in a conflict of interest case that has embarrassed President Emmanuel Macron's government, his lawyers said on Monday. Eric Dupond-Moretti, a former star defence lawyer, was last year charged with misusing his position to settle scores with opponents from his legal...
POLITICS
France 24

Burkina Faso coup leader taps anti-French sentiment for support for putsch

Two days after the second coup d’état in Burkina Faso in less than a year, FRANCE 24 journalist Wassim Nasr locates the origins of the new putsch in a jihadist attack in the country’s north that caused “turmoil in the ranks of the military” – echoing a progression from two attacks that preceded the first coup. Nasr also explains how Burkinabe army captain Ibrahim Traore tapped into anti-French sentiment to mobilise supporters in Ouagadougou following his announcement that junior officers were ousting junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.
WORLD
France 24

Germany's biggest power producer RWE to phase out coal by 2030

Germany's largest power producer RWE said on Tuesday it is bringing forward its coal phase-out by eight years and is ready to end lignite-based electricity generation in 2030 as part of a deal reached with the government. However, faced with a Europe-wide energy crisis after Russia slashed gas deliveries following...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
France 24

Live: Russian annexation of Ukrainian regions will ‘exacerbate’ rights violations, UN warns

Russia's recent annexation of four Ukrainian regions will exacerbate human rights violations, the UN rights office said Tuesday, as it outlined the "unspeakable suffering and devastation" inflicted on Ukrainians. Moscow's defence ministry acknowledged serious territorial losses for Russian forces in the southern region of Kherson. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
POLITICS
France 24

French cities ditch World Cup festivities to protest Qatar’s record on human rights, environment

With a little over a month left until the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar, a string of French cities – including Paris, Lille, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Marseille – have announced they are boycotting the tournament and will not set up the customary fan zones with giant TV screens to promote it. The protest is directly aimed at Gulf state host Qatar and the steep human and environmental costs of the event that activists say Doha is doing everything to hide.
FIFA
France 24

Global food crisis: Famine in Somalia 'on the horizon', ONE Campaign warns

The Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, runaway inflation and climate change are all fuelling a global food security crisis. Gayle E. Smith is the chief executive officer of the ONE Campaign, an NGO co-founded by the singer Bono. She spoke to FRANCE 24 about fighting extreme poverty in the world, particularly in the Horn of Africa. "There is a great likelihood that Somalia will fall into famine very soon. It's on the horizon and it's not getting the attention it needs," she warned.
BUSINESS
France 24

Live: Brazil's presidential race goes to runoff as Bolsonaro outperforms polls

Brazil's presidential election is headed for a run-off vote, electoral authorities said on Sunday, after President Jair Bolsonaro's surprising strength in a first-round vote spoiled rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's hopes of winning outright. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
WORLD
France 24

Polls close in Brazil amid polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula presidential showdown

Brazilians voted Sunday in a polarizing presidential election, with leftist front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowing to get Brazil "back to normal" amid fears far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will not accept a defeat. Lula, who led Brazil in the 2000s and is seeking to make a comeback at 76,...
ELECTIONS
France 24

Forget the polls: Bolsonaro surge forces Lula into Brazil run-off

Brazil's pollsters got it wrong, very wrong. Not only did far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro rob left-wing predecessor Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of a first-round knockout, he can also boast upset wins for key allies in gubernatorial and congressional races. Next up is the October 30 presidential run-off, where Lula still boasts a sizeable five-point lead, but where the momentum undoubtedly is with his rival.
TV & VIDEOS
AFP

Despite 'home' matches away, Dynamo Kyiv vow Europa League comeback

Ukrainian team Dynamo Kyiv are forced to play all their European home matches away because of the war in their country -- and the burden of constant travel and the absence of their fans is taking its toll. "We are grateful to the fans for coming, but it would be much better and more pleasant to play in Kyiv," he added.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one of the most worrying flashpoints of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has been damaged in fighting, prompting international alarm, and its head was detained by occupying forces through the weekend before his release Monday. Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom shut down the last of the plant’s six reactors on Sept. 11 because Russian military activity had cut reliable external power supplies for cooling and other safety systems, threatening a potentially catastrophic meltdown. But now the company faces a different problem.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Joy tinged with fear for Brazil's first trans congresswomen

The election of the first trans members of Congress in Brazil is "historic," but a strong showing by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and his allies means they risk facing hostility and even violence, experts say. "'Bolsonaristas' encourage the violence that trans people are victims of both in and outside of politics," she told AFP. Keila Simpson,  president of the National Association of Transvestites and Transsexuals (Antra), said the president's allies are "people who do not know how to live with diversity."
WORLD
France 24

Against the odds: In a blow for Brazil's left, Bolsonaro forces Lula into presidential run-off

Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (known as "Lula") may have come out ahead with 48.4 percent of the vote in the first round of Brazil’s presidential election on Sunday, but the winner of the night might still be incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With 43.2 percent of the ballot, the far-right leader comfortably beat pre-election polls and is now on course to face off with his leftist rival in a nail-biting run-off that few observers saw coming.
WORLD
France 24

Ukrainian forces defend eastern gains from Russian counterattacks

Ukraine’s armed forces face a challenge in the country’s east: to defend their recent gains while continuing their counteroffensive. In the suburbs of the town of Kupyansk, an area where they only just regained control, Ukrainian forces are now moving their guns to new positions. Locals barely flinch anymore when they fire. But many are leaving – homes are in ruins and the town is far from safe.
POLITICS
France 24

Centrists win Latvia general election, Russian-speaking parties suffer setbacks

Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins's pro-Western centrist party has won elections in Latvia while parties supported by the Baltic state's large Russian-speaking minority have suffered major setbacks, official results showed on Sunday. With almost all ballots from Saturday's vote counted, Karins's New Unity party was in first place with 18.94 percent...
ELECTIONS
France 24

End of an era: Paris phases out paper Metro tickets after more than a century

The Paris Metro is phasing out paper tickets after 120 years, taking the capital's urban transit into a contactless future but leaving behind nostalgic fans who will miss the humble rectangular cards. Beyond their intended use as a transport token, the tickets with their trademark magnetic strip have inspired artists,...
TRAFFIC

