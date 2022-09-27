ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

Related
unipanthers.com

UNI soccer earns first MVC draw in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- A late goal by the Evansville Purple Aces handed the Panthers their second tie of the 2022 season. A chippy second half in Indiana led to a 2-2 tie for UNI soccer on Thursday night. The Panthers struck first in the game but Evansville fought back in the final 45 minutes to make it an even score. In a game where UNI was outshot and even in possession, the Panthers came away with a point to help themselves in the MVC standings.
EVANSVILLE, IN
unipanthers.com

Panther swim & dive to host Intrasquad meet

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI swimming and diving will kick off the 2022-23 season with the annual Purple and Gold intrasquad meet on Saturday, October 1 at 12 p.m. The intrasquad will feature the 13-event lineup with 1-meter and 3-meter diving running together as a team event. Additionally, the divers will compete in a 50 freestyle and some swimmers on the 1-meter board.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI (4-5-2, 1-2-1)-VS-Evansville (1-5-4, 0-2-2)

Clock UNI Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score UE Score Play. 01:03 Foul on Heinsch, Lauren. 03:57 Offside against UNI. 05:30 Shot by UE Ormson, Emily, bottom right, saved by Richards, Caitlin. 05:42 Shot by UE Ormson, Emily, bottom center, saved by Richards, Caitlin. 08:00 Foul on Hill,...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding

A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
City
Cedar Falls, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
104.5 KDAT

Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field

Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
SUMNER, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids

NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa property assessments expected to reach double digit increases

DES MOINES, Iowa — Across Iowa, residential market values are expected to see double digit increases. 15, 17 and even 22% in some areas, it's a massive jump that assessors are calling unusual. Julie Carson, city assessor for Cedar Rapids says, "in a typical year it's, you know, we...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zach Johnson#Uni#Creighton University#Depaul#Golf Course#Iowa State
ktvo.com

Former Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
kwayradio.com

Waterloo Bridge Closed Thursday for Fireworks

A Waterloo bridge will be closed Thursday afternoon and well into the night. The 5th Street bridge will be closed to accommodate a fireworks event as part of the Iowa League of Cities’ Annual Conference. The bridge will close at 3:30pm and will remain closed until 11:00 p.m. The conference itself will run from Wednesday through Friday.
WATERLOO, IA
cedar-rapids.org

Upcoming Closures of C Avenue NE and Blairs Ferry Road

Pavement, utility, signal and pedestrian work continues to move forward on the Lindale Trail Extension — Phase 1 project. Upcoming road closures along C Avenue NE and Blairs Ferry Road will be necessary to allow the contractor to continue work. Message signs are in place, alerting local traffic of impacts and to anticipate travel delays.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Fugitive Wanted By The FBI Arrested In Anamosa

A fugitive wanted on 12 warrants has been arrested hiding out in Anamosa. KWWL reports that U.S. Marshals and the Northern Iowa Task Force apprehended the man on Wednesday afternoon. 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted on 12 warrants and was wanted by both the Linn County Sheriff's Office...
ANAMOSA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy