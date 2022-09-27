Read full article on original website
LiveWire™ Readies Latest S2 Del Mar™ Electric Motorcycle
MILWAUKEE, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- As the company becomes the first publicly traded EV motorcycle company in the U.S., LiveWire™ is opening reservations for the production version of the all-electric S2 Del Mar™ motorcycle, the first LiveWire model to feature the new ARROW architecture, and the first bike to sit next to the LiveWire ONE—the company’s flagship electric motorcycle. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005327/en/ LiveWire™ all-electric S2 Del Mar™ motorcycle (Photo: LiveWire)
Valmet Automotive completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production solar electric vehicle
Munich – Valmet Automotive has now at the Uusikaupunki car plant completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production vehicle for Lightyear, the Dutch high-tech company developing the world’s first solar electric vehicle. The pre-production series is a major step toward the start of production of the customer series of the Lightyear 0 model scheduled for late 2022.
$10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement
Used EVs and Hybrid might be cheaper but beware battery replacement. The post $10,000 Chevy Volt Owner Crushed When Dealer Quotes Over $30,000 for Hybrid Battery Replacement appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
California's ban on gas-powered vehicles: Huge victory in the 50-year war for the electric car
The California Air Resources Board's recent decision to phase out all sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 marked the culmination of a 50-year struggle by CARB to clean up California's vehicular pollution, which has long been the largest source of the state's infamous and sometimes horrendous smog syndrome, and is now its biggest contribution to the climate crisis.
Even tire makers are adapting their business to the electric vehicle revolution
All corners of the auto industry are catching on as more and more buyers prefer electric vehicles. The latest news comes from leading tire maker Goodyear, as the company reveals its plans to further support the EV market. You may recognize the name Goodyear from its wide selection of tires...
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Elon Musk Wants to Build 'Ecological Paradise' With 'Retro-Futuristic Boats'
Elon Musk is a disruptor, sometimes playing troublemaker just to provoke change. With his SpaceX company he relaunched the effort to conquer space. This effort cemented the idea that living on Mars was no longer just a dream but an achievable possibility. And as chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) ,...
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
Best EV Stocks To Buy Now in 2022: Top Electric Car Companies To Invest In
If you want to invest in EV stocks, doing so strategically is key. Learn how to spot investment opportunities in EV stocks that are worth considering.
The electric vehicle boom depends on mining. Rivian's new chief sustainability officer is tasked with making it responsible.
Rivian hired Anisa Kamadoli Costa in April to lead its climate strategy, including responsible mining.
Volkswagen's new partnership will develop vehicle-to-grid energy storage
The companies aim to tackle climate change.
Porsche’s Stock Market Debut Is One of the Largest in European History
In its initial public offering on Thursday, Porsche really revved its engines: Shares in the German automaker rose 2 percent to 84 euros apiece, valuing the company at 77 billion euros ($75 billion), The New York Times reported. That’s in line with expectations for the marque that earlier this month suggested that Porsche could be worth up to $78 billion. The debut marks one of the biggest IPOs ever in Europe, placing it third in the rankings of the continent’s initial public offerings, according to data cited in the Times. That makes the Porsche IPO a particularly bright spot at a...
Uber Jumped The Gun By Choosing To Go Electric By 2030
Uber has been in the news for many controversial reasons over the years, but we really don't want to dwell on that too much. The company has tried to introduce autonomous ride-sharing, and although that utopian dream of a world where you can catch a ride in a driverless vehicle is still some way off for all Americans, what about all-electric ride-sharing? Well, Uber's latest decision on EVs is sure to be controversial too.
BMW CFO sees ‘very good order’ situation with EVs, projects 400,000 pure electric vehicle sales
BMW is the latest automaker suggesting a wave of EV buyers is expected to hit the market in the coming year. The German automaker’s CFO, Nickolas Peter, said in a video conference Monday he expects pure electric vehicle sales to reach 400,000 next year as demand continues building and supply chains ease.
Battle Motors Announces Series B Capital Raise of $150
New Philadelphia, OH & Los Angeles, CA — Battle Motors, formerly Crane Carrier Company (CCC), has completed a Series B investment round with $150 million in new growth capital from a cornerstone global institutional investor. This capital raise follows a $120 million Series A investment round announced in December 2021. “We have validated our strategic growth initiatives and the attractive sector fundamentals while identifying additional market opportunity,” said Michael Patterson, CEO of Battle Motors.
Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Bring 'Ecological Paradise' To Gigafactory Texas
Tesla Inc's TSLA Gigafactory Texas is a massive factory purpose-built to pump out as many electric vehicles (and related products) in the most efficient way possible. The factory opened earlier this year, but construction will continue for quite some time as the massive footprint allows the company to grow its manufacturing effort over the next several years.
Hertz Seeing "Very, Very Solid" Demand For Tesla EVs, CEO Reveals
Hertz has placed some massive electric vehicle orders over the past year. The rental car company has ordered 100,000 EVs from Tesla, 65,000 from Polestar and, more recently, 175,000 from General Motors. The company already has Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, and Polestar 2 electric vehicles in its fleet,...
Stellantis and Uber join forces on electric vehicles market in France
PARIS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) and Uber (UBER.N) announced a partnership along with the company Free2Move to focus on the French electric vehicles market.
Hertz Ties up With BP for EV Charger Installations in North America
(Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it has partnered with a unit of oil giant BP to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across North America to power its fleet of eco-friendly cars. The car rental firm, which did not disclose the terms of the deal, aims...
Lilium’s annual 400 eVTOL air taxi production goal seeks new funding
This is shaping up to be a busy and auspicious week for electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi developer Lilium. Just days after the German company hailed the success of its Phoenix 2 prototype’s first full transition flight, its boss announced a search for new funding to enable what he said would be initial production targets of 400 craft each year.
