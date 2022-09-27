Uber has been in the news for many controversial reasons over the years, but we really don't want to dwell on that too much. The company has tried to introduce autonomous ride-sharing, and although that utopian dream of a world where you can catch a ride in a driverless vehicle is still some way off for all Americans, what about all-electric ride-sharing? Well, Uber's latest decision on EVs is sure to be controversial too.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO