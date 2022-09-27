Read full article on original website
Mexican Restaurant Specializing in Birria in San Diego - Birria KingsDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
She Decided To Take A Trip And Vanished On VacationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSan Diego, CA
Sustainable Sneakers: UC San Diego Scientists Create The World's First Biodegradable Shoe.Symphony ScienceSan Diego, CA
Mother and Son Arrested in Failed Murder for Hire Plot to Kill WifeTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)El Cajon, CA
Two people killed in Chula Vista car crash
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — The male driver and female passenger of a Nissan Rogue were killed Saturday when their vehicle crashed into a wall while exiting the Interstate 805 off-ramp on East Palomar Street, police said. At approximately 9:53 a.m., the Chula Vista Police Department received several calls regarding...
triton.news
Potentially Explosive Substance Rendered Safe Following Bomb Squad Response
Multiple bomb squads responded to a potentially explosive substance found in a one-liter bottle at UC San Diego’s Pacific Hall the evening of September 28, according to UCSD’s Associate Director of University Communications, Leslie Sepuka. The substance—identified as diethyl ether—had dissolved into organic peroxides, which are potentially explosive....
4 in custody after abandoned boat found near Ocean Beach
Four people are in custody Friday after a suspected smuggling boat was found abandoned near Ocean Beach, U.S. Border Patrol said.
2 hurt in rollover crash on SR-94
Two cars on the freeway were speeding when one driver lost control of their vehicle, CHP officers said.
sandiegocountynews.com
Carlsbad police seek witnesses in e-bike collision in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA–The Carlsbad Police Department is seeking witnesses of an electric bike collision that injured a 61-year-old female rider in Carlsbad on Wednesday. Officers and Carlsbad Fire Department personnel responded to a 5:25 p.m. report of a bicyclist down near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Breakwater Road. They located an unconscious cyclist on Ponto Drive. The cyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Carlsbad Police Public Information Officer Jodee Reyes stated in a news release.
Rifle Shots Ring Out from an Escondido Plant Nursery
Residents of a quiet Escondido suburb have been complaining to the county and elected leaders since 2016 of constant gunshots coming from a nearby property near San Pasqual Valley. The shots usually start early in the morning – residents say they hear thousands of rounds discharged from high-powered weapons a...
San Diego Channel
One killed in El Cajon vehicle crash
EL CAJON (CNS) - One person died Saturday in a vehicle crash at the bottom of the Pine Valley Road off-ramp from eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said. The crash happened at 3:22 p.m. Saturday, according to a CHP incident log. No vehicle description was provided. No further...
eccalifornian.com
El Cajon mayor bristles at number of homeless vouchers in city
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, City Manager Graham Mitchell and Assistant to the City Manager Dave Richards claim San Diego County contractors have been disproportionately sheltering homeless residents from across the county in the city’s motels. An influx of individuals from the county’s Regional Housing Assistance Program which supplies motel room vouchers to homeless residents is placing strain on the El Cajon Police Department, according to a Sept. 14 press release from the city.
eccalifornian.com
East County celebrates Oktoberfest
Although the original Oktoberfest took place at an 1810 Bavarian wedding celebration for King Louis I and Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen, East County Oktoberfests have a history of their own. The annual El Cajon Oktoberfest turns 50 this year while La Mesa is not far behind in hosting its 49th Oktoberfest.
Woman seriously injured in Carlsbad e-bike crash
A 61-year-old woman riding an electric bike in Carlsbad was hospitalized Wednesday after officers found her on the ground suffering from serious injuries, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Teen Missing After Leaving Spring Valley Home May Have Been Lured: Family
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Alena "Grace" Mitchem, who left her family's Spring Valley home the morning of Sept. 22. Shannon Hoffman, Mitchem's mother, said her daughter left sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. last Thursday. Hoffman described her...
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: Gunshots Keep Ringing from a Plant Nursery
A property north of Escondido has drawn complaints from nearby neighbors for years who say they constantly hear shooting coming from the area, disturbing the quiet suburb and causing fear of a potential fire hazard. The 22-acre property is owned by the Freedom Fighters Foundation who say they aren’t breaking...
Downtown SD hotel owner sued by city attorney's office over unsafe conditions
The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants.
Downtown hotel owner sued by San Diego City Attorney over infestations, other hazards
SAN DIEGO — The owner of a downtown hotel was sued by the San Diego City Attorney's Office Friday for allegedly unsafe conditions at the property, which the city claims endangered tenants. The city is seeking to bar Jack Shah Rafiq from maintaining a property with substandard housing conditions...
foxla.com
Amtrak suspends service between Irvine and San Diego
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Amtrak has announced it has suspended one of its major services. Effective, Friday, September 30, Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner trains will no longer operate between Irvine and San Diego. According to Amtrak, the service suspension stems from safety concerns in San Clemente. Amtrak said it is working...
Coast News
North County cities work to make ADUs more affordable
ENCINITAS — The boom in accessory dwelling units continues in San Diego County’s north coastal cities thanks to relaxed state requirements and local incentives, but renters and homeowners say more work is needed to make this housing stock truly affordable in the current market. Many jurisdictions view accessory...
pacificsandiego.com
Oceanside’s Carte Blanche restaurant to close, citing pandemic and family health issues
OCEANSIDE — Carte Blanche Bistro & Bar, a family-owned French-inspired Mexican restaurant that opened two months before the pandemic arrived in March 2020, will soon close. Owned by the Ross Family of All Family Hospitality, Carte Blanche will shut its doors sometime this fall. The final closing date is pending negotiations with a new restaurant lessee, which has been described as another restaurant group.
Train services between San Diego County, Orange County suspended
Amtrak and Metrolink have suspended train service between San Diego County and Orange County.
kusi.com
La Mesa-Spring Valley school district warns families about “rainbow fentanyl”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County schools are now sounding the alarm over what’s called “Rainbow fentanyl.”. Parents in the La Mesa and Spring Valley school district received emails warning them about the drug that can resemble candy, also urging them to warn their children “that any pill regardless of its color, shape or size that does not come from a health care provider or pharmacist can contain fentanyl and can be deadly.”
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Update
On Thursday, September 22, the traffic division sponsored a child safety seat inspection. Officers and other experts came out to check the installation of safety seats in residents’ vehicles. All were invited to attend, and it was great to get to hang out with community members. while educating on...
