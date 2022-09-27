Carlsbad, CA–The Carlsbad Police Department is seeking witnesses of an electric bike collision that injured a 61-year-old female rider in Carlsbad on Wednesday. Officers and Carlsbad Fire Department personnel responded to a 5:25 p.m. report of a bicyclist down near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Breakwater Road. They located an unconscious cyclist on Ponto Drive. The cyclist was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, Carlsbad Police Public Information Officer Jodee Reyes stated in a news release.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO