EASTON, Mass. (September 28, 2022)- Today, the Stonehill men's and women's cross country teams earned five NEC (Northeast Conference) weekly awards, including four Prime Performers and a Rookie of the Week award. Reilly Johnston, of the Stonehill men's cross country team, Emma Lawrence, Rebecca Erhard, and Jordan Malloy of the women's cross country squad were all recognized by the conference earlier today for their athletic performance.

EASTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO