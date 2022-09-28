ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MA

stonehillskyhawks.com

Skyhawk XC Racking Up Five Weekly Award Winners

EASTON, Mass. (September 28, 2022)- Today, the Stonehill men's and women's cross country teams earned five NEC (Northeast Conference) weekly awards, including four Prime Performers and a Rookie of the Week award. Reilly Johnston, of the Stonehill men's cross country team, Emma Lawrence, Rebecca Erhard, and Jordan Malloy of the women's cross country squad were all recognized by the conference earlier today for their athletic performance.
EASTON, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Stonehill Rolls Out Enhanced Game Day Experience at W.B. Mason Stadium for Family Weekend

EASTON, Mass. (September 28, 2022) – Stonehill College is excited to announce an expanded game day experience at W.B. Mason Stadium starting with Saturday's Family Weekend contest between the Skyhawks football program and Duquesne University, that will be broadcast via ESPN3 as part of the Northeast Conference's "Game of the Week" package, at noon.
EASTON, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Malloy Tabbed NEC Rookie Of The Week For Third Straight Week

EASTON, MASS. (September 28, 2022)- For a third straight week, Stonehill women's cross country freshman, Jordan Malloy was named Northeast Conference Rookie of the Week as announced by the conference earlier this afternoon. Last Saturday, Malloy set a new 5k personal record at the UMass Dartmouth Invitational when she crossed...
EASTON, MA
stonehillskyhawks.com

Satkowski Named William V. Campbell Trophy® Semifinalist

EASTON, Mass. (September 29, 2022) – Stonehill College senior offensive lineman David Satkowski has been named among the semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy®, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame announced. Satkowski is the lone Northeast Conference representative listed among the 37...
EASTON, MA

