Opinion: Independent Medical Practice Demurs Amidst Emerging Innovative Models of Care.
Innovative Care Delivery Model Needs A Logistic And Infrastructural Update. Illumination initially published this article on Medium!. Amidst imminent transitions across the medical care continuum and along with evolving Merrit-based physician reimbursement model, so is the model of care delivery system. As a consequence of that transition, independent medical clinics and physicians' performance, quality of care, and efficiency are coming more than ever under scrutiny.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
mmm-online.com
First Look: J&J names consumer health unit Kenvue
Johnson & Johnson announced Wednesday that its new consumer health unit will be called Kenvue. Kenvue is a combination of two concepts: “ken” meaning knowledge in Scotland and “vue” meaning sight in French. The consumer health unit pulled in $14.6 billion in revenue in 2021 — making up nearly 16% of the company’s overall revenue.
Indigenous-Owned Company Canndigenous Awarded USDA Grant To Develop Climate-Friendly Hemp
Wisconsin-based hemp company Canndigenous, in partnership with Iconoclast Industries and several universities and business partners, received $15 million from the “Industrial Hemp for Fiber and Grain” project by the USDA’s Climate-Smart Commodities program. The funds were granted for the development of hemp as a climate-smart commodity, and...
beckerspayer.com
Cigna launches Pathwell service for managing chronic conditions
Cigna is launching a new concierge service, Pathwell, combining elements from Evernorth, its health services arm, to treat complex conditions. The Pathwell service is launching for patients who need infusions or injectable medicines and patients with musculoskeletal conditions, according to a Sept. 28 news release. The service will expand to include additional conditions in the future.
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
technologynetworks.com
1500 Series Class II Type A2 Biological Safety Cabinet Provides Enhanced Protection, Convenience and Comfort for Modern Laboratories
The Thermo Scientific 1500 Series Biological Safety Cabinet (BSC) combines safety, energy efficiency and user convenience for today’s modern laboratory. The cabinet offers a high level of personal and product protection from biological hazards and contamination, ease of use with an intuitive touchscreen display and eco-friendly LED lighting for a brighter work environment.
Hurricane Ian Takes Its Toll On Cannabis Stocks: Trulieve, Verano, Ayr Wellness Closing Stores
One of the most powerful storms to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, is taking its toll on marijuana operators as well. Logically. So far, more than 100 cannabis businesses in Florida were closed on Thursday, as its operators determined there is a high safety risk for its staff, risk of flooding, destruction, and power outages, reported Marijuana Business Daily.
Canopy Growth Exits Cannabis Retail Business In Canada, Here's Why
Canopy Growth Corporation WEED CGC is divesting its retail business across Canada, including the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners. Under the agreement with the Canadian cannabis giant, OEG Retail Cannabis, an existing Canopy Growth licensee partner that currently owns and operates Tokyo Smoke stores in Ontario, opted to acquire Canopy's 23 Tokyo Smoke and Tweed store locations across Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Heritage Cannabis Amends Senior Secured Loan And Increases Facility To $19.8M
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. HERTF CANN has entered into a second loan amending agreement to an original loan agreement dated March 29, 2021, as amended October 4, 2021 with BJK Holdings Ltd. in the total amount of $19.775 million across four facilities. As a result of the second amending agreement,...
Dow Falls 600 Points, S&P 500 Down 2.5%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 600 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 2.04% to 29,078.45 while the NASDAQ fell 3.59% to 10,655.25. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.53% to 3,625.09. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares fell by...
Japan Is Inching Toward Cannabis Legalization, Companies Like This One Could Benefit
A Japanese health ministry panel recommended that marijuana-derived medicines be treated the same as pharmaceuticals, reported Bloomberg. The expert panel, convened on Thursday, recommended a revision of the country's policy on drugs to enable the import, manufacture and use of medicines derived from cannabis. Why It Matters. The committee said...
Kamala Harris Says US 'Will Continue To Support Taiwan's Self-Defense' As She Slams China For 'Disturbing' Actions
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is in Japan for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s funeral, on Wednesday slammed China for its "disturbing" actions in the Pacific. What Happened: Harris pledged to deepen "unofficial ties" with Taiwan as she slammed China for undermining the key elements of the international rules-based order.
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
medtechdive.com
Digital pathology gains momentum among US providers, vendors: report
Technology vendors are vying for a foothold in digital pathology for primary diagnoses even as the sector remains in its infancy in the U.S., according to a report from KLAS Research. Among 55 provider organizations surveyed, 33 have live digital pathology programs while the rest are currently implementing or making...
General Inception Creates First-Ever “Igniter” for New Company Formation
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- General Inception (GI), the first-ever Igniter, today announced its launch to build deep-tech companies from their inception through commercial scale-up. GI is not an investment fund; it is a company partnering with scientific innovators to bring on the critical planning and execution functions on day one of a new venture, including ignition capital. With access to a global team of thought leaders and business executives in diverse scientific fields, regulatory, intellectual property, clinical development and manufacturing services, as well as back office and infrastructure support, the GI team industrializes company formation, technology commercialization, and...
Thursday's Market Minute: Snap Back to Reality
Yesterday, the markets experienced a much-anticipated move to the upside as technical indicators of all kinds signaled an oversold market that was begging for a catalyst. The catalyst came with a vengeance: the BOE reversing course and buying an unlimited amount of long dated bonds (gilts), to stabilize their currency and financial markets. Although you will hear media pundits bash the BOE, try to make comparisons to other central banks. The move was the best one to make when a rapidly shifting fiscal policy is bound to fail no matter which side of the isle you’re on.
Xi Jinping Tells Japan PM He Attaches 'Great Importance' To Bilateral Ties Amid Rising Tension In Asia-Pacific
China reaffirms bilateral ties with Japan on the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations amid rising tension in the Asia-Pacific region. What Happened: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday held a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, where both the leaders discussed building a strong relationship.
Srikanth Victory joins the AgilityHealth® executive team as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President
OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- AgilityHealth®, the leading enterprise SaaS platform for measuring and accelerating Business Agility, announces the addition of Srikanth Victory to its executive team as CTO. As Chief Technology Officer, Srikanth will lead technology strategy and execution while operating the company’s platform and products. Srikanth is an industry thought leader, whose robust experience in leading large technology transformations, will strengthen AgilityHealth’s competitive advantage in Digital Transformation, Scalability, and Data Analytics. He will build and scale the company’s SaaS platform and take it to the next level of maturity–enabling the company to lead the market in enterprise Business Agility solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928006059/en/ Srikanth Victory joins the AgilityHealth® executive team as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President (Photo: Business Wire)
