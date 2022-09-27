ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Portland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose

PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Woman found dead at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
SANFORD, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
City
South Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
92 Moose

Central Maine Man Dead Following House Fire

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man who had been living in West Gardiner is dead following a Thursday morning fire. The fire, which happened at a house on Lewiston Road in West Gardiner, was reported at about 11:40 AM on Thursday. The...
WEST GARDINER, ME
94.3 WCYY

1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today

Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
FREEPORT, ME
nbcboston.com

Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert

Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
SACO, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dynamite#South Portland Police
WPFO

Augusta police ask for public's help in identifying robbery suspect

AUGUSTA (WGME) — The Augusta Police Department says they’re investigating a store robbery that occurred Tuesday night involving an armed suspect. According to the police, the robbery took place on Stone Street at approximately 10:06 p.m. Police say they received a call about an unidentified male suspect who...
AUGUSTA, ME
WPFO

Maine man found guilty of holding knife to federal officer's throat

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An Augusta man is facing decades behind bars for assaulting a federal officer. In April, authorities say 41-year-old Derik Broox Wight entered the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building, pressed a security officer against the wall, and then held a knife to his throat. Another officer ordered Wight...
AUGUSTA, ME
womenworking.com

Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching

14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
BRUNSWICK, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Q97.9

This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History

Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

An iconic downtown Brunswick building will reopen after a long restoration

Aaron Turkel and Cleo Vauban, the owners of Brunswick's iconic Lemont Block, are marking the completion of an extensive three-year, multi-million dollar revitalization project. The renovation includes five luxury apartments and the reopening of Lemont Hall, with a capacity of 299 people. It is the first time in generations that...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

South Portland rent control talks pushed to next year

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Renters in South Portland will have to wait a little longer to find out how much landlords could raise their rent. The Press Herald reports the city is considering a new rent control plan to cap rent annual increases at 7 percent plus inflation but they're not taking it up again until January.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy