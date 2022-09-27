Read full article on original website
[GRAPHIC LANGUAGE] Nasty Confrontation Caught on Video, Maine Bus Driver Charged With Assault
A recent video featuring a nasty confrontation with a Maine school bus driver is insane!. There's a lot to unpack here. First, this happened on a school bus in Lovell driven by 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham, who is now looking at assault and driving to endanger charges. Mama Bear...
WPFO
Sanford man pleads guilty to starting fire at multi-unit rental property
SANFORD (WGME) -- A Sanford man pleaded guilty to arson for a fire at a multi-unit rental property last year. The fire happened at a rental property on Spruce Street in Sanford in May 2021. There was extensive damage to the building, but the most significant damage was in an...
Portland man sentenced to 15 years after Saco resident's fatal overdose
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to giving cocaine and fentanyl to a Saco resident who later overdosed and died. A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine stated Hunter York, 23, was given a 15-year prison sentence, as well as five years of supervised release afterward. The convict was also ordered to forfeit $15,000 in drug proceeds and four firearms.
WPFO
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
Central Maine Man Dead Following House Fire
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man who had been living in West Gardiner is dead following a Thursday morning fire. The fire, which happened at a house on Lewiston Road in West Gardiner, was reported at about 11:40 AM on Thursday. The...
WMTW
Mainer pleads guilty to arson, told investigators he wanted to 'burn the building down'
PORTLAND, Maine — A man pleaded guilty to arson after investigators said he started a fire at a multi-unit rental property. The Sanford Fire Department was called to a fire at the property on Spruce Street on May 5, 2021. Firefighters saved the structure, but there was extensive damage...
1947 Article About Shopping in Freeport Has Shocking Parenting That Would Land You in Jail Today
Shopping isn't just different from 1947, so is parenting. An article was posted in the local Facebook Group, 'You Know You're From Freeport, Pownal or Durham If...' The article was written by Mrs. Andrew Allen. That pretty much sets the tone. Heading into the '50s, this article is as sexist as it comes. The woman who wrote the article never identified herself except as Mrs. Andrew Allen. The good wife.
nbcboston.com
Maine Woman Found Safe Following Silver Alert
Authorities in Maine say a woman was safety found issued after a Silver Alert was issued for her. The Saco Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Deborah Davidson-Stewart of Saco, the Maine Department of Public Safety said early Friday morning in a news release. The woman posted on Facebook...
WPFO
Augusta police ask for public's help in identifying robbery suspect
AUGUSTA (WGME) — The Augusta Police Department says they’re investigating a store robbery that occurred Tuesday night involving an armed suspect. According to the police, the robbery took place on Stone Street at approximately 10:06 p.m. Police say they received a call about an unidentified male suspect who...
WPFO
Maine man found guilty of holding knife to federal officer's throat
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An Augusta man is facing decades behind bars for assaulting a federal officer. In April, authorities say 41-year-old Derik Broox Wight entered the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building, pressed a security officer against the wall, and then held a knife to his throat. Another officer ordered Wight...
Maine School Bus Driver Charged With Assault After Nearly Running a Parent Over
A 74-year-old school bus driver in Maine has been charged after an apparent incident that was caught on video Wednesday afternoon. According to WGME 13, Shirley Danforth, 74 of Stoneham, Maine, was driving her school bus for MSAD 72 in Lovell on Wednesday when she reportedly pulled to the side of the road to scold children for using their cell phones.
womenworking.com
Missing Teen Found Dead After Days of Searching
14-year-old Theo Ferrara disappeared last Thursday afternoon and was reported missing after being seen walking away from his home in Freeport, Maine towards Brunswick. At 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, his body was spotted by a Marine Patrol plane flying over the ocean searching for the teen. Ferrara was identified by the State Medical Examiner’s office that very afternoon, according to People.
WPFO
Portland police provide private detail to LePage campaign due to 'potential safety issues'
PORTLAND (WGME) – During Paul LePage's event in the park Wednesday, two Portland police officers were also present as part of a detail. Portland police say the LePage campaign paid for the private detail, which costs about $500. It comes after Portland police announced earlier this month that they...
WPFO
'It's not excusable:' Families sue Lewiston crematorium that let bodies rot for $5 million
AUBURN (WGME) – There was testimony Thursday in the civil trial of a Lewiston cremation business owner who is accused of letting bodies pile up in an unrefrigerated basement. Six families, whose loved ones’ bodies were left to rot in a basement, are suing owner Ken Kincer for $5...
WGME
Paul LePage to address rise in crime in Portland, cleanup effort underway at Deering Oaks
Former Governor Paul LePage will appear at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Wednesday. He's expected to talk about crime following a dramatic increase in the area this year. LePage will speak in front of the drained pond across from Castle in the Park, where earlier this month a man was shot and killed.
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Pedestrian who died in Lewiston crash involving a truck has been identified
PORTLAND, Maine — A pedestrian was fatally injured when he was hit by a truck Monday evening in downtown Lewiston. Donald Bourget, 49, was near the intersection of Sabattus and College streets at about 7:15 p.m. when he was hit by a truck driven by 58-year-old Stephen Hairston of Lewiston.
mainebiz.biz
An iconic downtown Brunswick building will reopen after a long restoration
Aaron Turkel and Cleo Vauban, the owners of Brunswick's iconic Lemont Block, are marking the completion of an extensive three-year, multi-million dollar revitalization project. The renovation includes five luxury apartments and the reopening of Lemont Hall, with a capacity of 299 people. It is the first time in generations that...
WPFO
South Portland rent control talks pushed to next year
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Renters in South Portland will have to wait a little longer to find out how much landlords could raise their rent. The Press Herald reports the city is considering a new rent control plan to cap rent annual increases at 7 percent plus inflation but they're not taking it up again until January.
Exit 45 on Maine Turnpike to close this weekend for construction
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Turnpike Authority announced in a news release Wednesday morning that Exit 45 in South Portland will be shut down this weekend to allow for the construction of the new Diamond Interchange configuration. The new interchange configuration will revamp the 67-year-old exit, which the...
