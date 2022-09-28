ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

NAACP requests civil rights probe into Jackson water crisis, saying Mississippi has long discriminated against majority-Black capital

By CNN
Madison365
Madison365
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Madison365

Making DEI real at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce economic inclusion manager Adey Assefa will lead a discussion among diversity, equity and inclusion professionals titled “Actualizing DEI Change” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the 2022 Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Adey was named the Greater...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

How do small businesses survive in Wisconsin? Let’s talk about it at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

The People Company founder Deborah Biddle will moderate a panel discussion titled “Staying Alive: How Smalll Businesses Survive and Thrive in Wisconsin” on Tuesday, October 11, the second day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Deborah is an Inclusion Institute Certified Diversity Practitioner,...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Madison365

Building resilient futures at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit

Nicole Sandoval will moderate a panel discussion titled “Building Resilient Futures for this generation and the next” on Monday, October 10, the first day of the Wisconsin Leadership Summit. Registration is open now at WisconsinLeadershipSummit.com. Born in La Paz, Bolivia, Nicole is a Community Engagement Coordinator in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: September 20

State Rep. Francesca Hong joins us today to talk about the intersections of health care, housing and food security — the topic of the discussion she’ll lead at the Wisconsin Leadership Summit next month. Plus, the Black Women Artists Speak panel event is tonight at Madison College and the state has changed the way it reports COVID data, so we don’t have much today.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Madison Muslim activist and entrepreneur Masood Akhtar to be honored at the White House

President Joe Biden has chosen 21 individuals from across the country to be honored on Thursday, Sept. 15, as “Uniters” in a special “United We Stand” Summit ceremony at the White House to “counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety.” One of those 21 will be Madison’s Masood Akhtar, founder and president of We Are Many-United Against Hate Movement (WAM-UAH).
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Rights#Drinking Water#Water Management#Surface Water#Justice Department#State
Madison365

Mobile markets bring fresh food to Wisconsin customers

For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone in Milwaukee, does not own a vehicle and has to rely on others to get food. She often calls her daughter or other family members who live in the city, hoping to catch a ride to the grocery store.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Madison365

Real Talk with Henry Sanders: Special Black Oxygen edition

This week Henry wants to share a conversation he had with Angela Russell on her podcast Black Oxygen. This episode of Black Oxygen features a conversation with the founder and CEO of Madison365, Henry Sanders. In this episode Henry talks about key lessons he learned while leading Madison365 during a pandemic, the changing dynamics of leadership in the Madison community and parenthood – he specifically opens up about being a parent of a child with Down syndrome. Towards the end of this episode Henry highlights the upcoming Wisconsin Leadership Summit.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy