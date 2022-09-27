Read full article on original website
Annual Campus Security Report
Information about campus security programs, recommended personal safety practices, the authority of the University Police, campus disciplinary procedures, campus crime statistics for the most recent three-year period (including hate crime information), drug free schools notification and fire safety reporting are available in compliance with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act.
The Seven Deadly Sins of Data Science
The University of Delaware's Alfred Lerner College of Business and Economics welcomes Prof. Richard De Veaux as the featured speaker of the W.L. Gore Lecture Series in Management Science at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, in Clayton Hall. A reception will follow the lecture. The W.L.Gore Lecture Series in...
COVID-19, flu shot clinic set Oct. 27
The University of Delaware, in partnership with Albertson’s Pharmacy, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus, from 1-6 p.m, Thursday, Oct. 27. Boosters of updated bivalent vaccines by both Pfizer and Moderna will be distributed at this event. Only the new bivalent vaccine (omicron) will be given at the clinic.
Sharon Pitt named vice president for information technology at Brown University
Sharon Pitt, vice president of information technologies and chief information officer at the University of Delaware since 2017, has been named vice president for information technology and chief information officer at Brown University. Her last day at Delaware will be Nov. 1. UD President Dennis Assanis commented, “Sharon Pitt has...
‘I was there when the volcano erupted’
Editor’s note: This article appears in the new, all-digital issue of the University of Delaware Research magazine. This issue spotlights the importance of effective communication in our lives and tips for ensuring a healthy information diet. It also covers ways faculty and students are exploring new worlds through research—including volcanoes.
Fall HVAC Changeover
As occurs every spring and fall, University of Delaware Facilities, Real Estate and Auxiliary Services is in the process of preparing the campus buildings for the changing seasons, in this case from cooling to heating. This major operational change is resource intensive and has significant impact on equipment, so it...
