The University of Delaware, in partnership with Albertson’s Pharmacy, will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on campus, from 1-6 p.m, Thursday, Oct. 27. Boosters of updated bivalent vaccines by both Pfizer and Moderna will be distributed at this event. Only the new bivalent vaccine (omicron) will be given at the clinic.

NEWARK, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO