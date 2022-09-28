Read full article on original website
Police ID Kan. homicide victim that led to gunfight with suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating the fatal shooting at a Kansas home that led to Thursday's officer-involved shooting have identified the victim as Gregory Dean Butts of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the 3500 Block of SW Kerry...
Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Kansas man dies after he lost control of motorcycle
JACKSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 11:30a.m. Wednesday in Jackson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Ronnie Wewenis, 58, Horton, was northbound on U.S. 75 two miles north of Netawaka passing some northbound traffic. The driver lost control...
Murder suspect in Kansas officer shooting identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's
Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines 1%
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
Kansas aims for 1st 5-0 start since 2009 when Iowa St visits
Kansas will try to improve to 5-0 for the first time since 2009 on Saturday when Iowa State visits Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are the first team outside the Top 25 this week after knocking Duke from the ranks of the unbeaten. The Cyclones will be trying to bounce back from a loss to Baylor in their Big 12 opener. The Jayhawks are led by quarterback Jalon Daniels. Iowa State will lean on a defense that leads the Big 12 in scoring and total defense.
Dickinson Co. Administrator Homman to retire in December
After 40 years with Dickinson County - 16 of those serving as county administrator - Brad Homman will retire later this year. Homman’s last day with Dickinson County will be Dec. 17, 2022. Commission Chairman Lynn Peterson said he knew Homman would retire eventually, but was somewhat surprised it...
Kansas, K-State show football still belongs in hoops country
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State barged into the Top 25 after its win at Oklahoma on Saturday night, and there's a good argument to be made that the Wildcats' biggest rival — just down Interstate 70 — deserves to be there, too. As it stands, Kansas...
