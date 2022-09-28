ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Some of the most exciting young players in hockey are wearing the Anaheim Ducks’ sweater this winter. Their fans are hoping they’ll also be wearing it closer to the summer while ending the Ducks’ four-year playoff drought. Trevor Zegras, Troy Terry, Jamie Drysdale, Isac Lundeström, Mason McTavish and Olen Zellweger comprise an enviable young core of talent, and the Ducks intend to build their future on it. They still need all their young stars to take a step forward as they attempt to end the longest postseason absence in franchise history. Zegras and Drysdale made a splash as rookies last season, but it didn’t translate into team success while Anaheim finished seventh in the Pacific Division. But the Ducks are no ordinary non-playoff team with that elite base of young stars in the making, and general manager Pat Verbeek expects the group to grow.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO