wbrc.com
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of...
wbrc.com
Alabama helps with the road to recovery following Hurricane Ian
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida on Wednesday leaving destruction in its path. The category four storm swept over Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Nearly 800 crew members with Alabama Power are now on their way to help with recovery in Savannah. Michelle Tims with Alabama Power said they wanted to make sure Alabama wouldn’t see impacts from Ian before deciding how best to help.
wbrc.com
FEMA brings supplies, including water and meals, to Ala. to support Hurricane Ian response
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - FEMA crews brought supplies to Alabama in support of Hurricane Ian response in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to bring life-threating storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the panhandle by the middle of the week. On Sept. 24,...
wbrc.com
Alabama Red Cross deploys to Florida to help as Hurricane Ian moves through
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida as a Category 4 storm and thousands of Red Cross employees and volunteers have been deployed to help. The Executive Director of the South Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross was in Orlando Wednesday morning. He, and the thousands of...
wbrc.com
Refuel Ministries preparing to provide aid as Ian makes landfall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Ian relief efforts are already underway in Alabama. Refuel Ministries President Darrin Jarvis expects to head to Florida sometime in the next week to cook for both neighbors and first responders. Jarvis is alerting other relief organization partners that his team will be traveling down...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Ian brings flooding rains to central Fla.; Pleasant & breezy in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The combination of very low humidity values and breezy conditions will create dangerous fire weather conditions through the end of the week, so outdoor burning should be avoided. Nevertheless, the nice and dry fall weather is expected to continue. Temperatures tomorrow morning will end up chilly...
wbrc.com
Former captive Alex Drueke speaks to WBRC FOX6 News following release
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Back home and free. That’s been the story for Alabamians Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh as they get reacquainted with their loved ones after being held captive by Russian forces since early June. Drueke and Huynh left the United States and volunteered to help the...
wbrc.com
Local experts seeing more variation in gas prices
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You have heard us tell you before about price shopping for gas, where you drive around searching for the cheapest, but now, experts said it’s easier than ever. Local AAA experts said the Jefferson County area is seeing more gas stations varying in price than...
wbrc.com
How to make your relief donation go further
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our neighbors in Florida are in shock and in need following Hurricane Ian. With inflation soaring and the economy in flux, many are finding fewer bucks in their wallets, but there are a few ways you can ensure your contribution goes farther. First, while you may...
wbrc.com
Fall fire season in full swing: Dry October could mean more brush fires for Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) says dozens of fires across our state have burned hundreds of acres over the last few days. Right now, we’re in fall fire season. While these fires aren’t uncommon in our area this time of year, this week they are especially prevalent.
wbrc.com
Alabama getting $16M to fight opioid crisis
wbrc.com
Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
wbrc.com
Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
wbrc.com
Bus drivers still needed for Tuscaloosa County Schools
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Approximately eight weeks into the school year, bus drivers are still needed all across Central Alabama, including within Tuscaloosa County Schools. There are 35 schools in the school system meaning thousands of students ride on the bus to and from school every day. Their transportation...
wbrc.com
Watch out for ‘check washing’ scam involving your bank account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It’s no joke because it almost cost an Ohio woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in the scam are doing the right thing. You...
wbrc.com
Alabama Department of Corrections cancels weekend visitations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to ongoing inmate work stoppages, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has canceled weekend visitations. Weekend visitations were canceled due to the impact the stoppages have had on staff resources, according to ADOC. In a release by ADOC, it reads that since the beginning of...
wbrc.com
Homewood Fire warns against open flames outside with dry, windy conditions
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A Red Flag Warning was in effect for much of the day in Central Alabama on Wednesday, meaning there was an increased risk of fire danger. When you mix warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds, brush fires are more likely to happen. Homewood Fire was...
