Council approves new Grandview Avenue AirBnB over stiff opposition

(25 News Now) - Peoria County, the City of Peoria and McLean County are just some of the recipients of $10 million in Illinois Department of Transportation grants. A brief description says money for the city and county is going towards a smart and connected communities master plan with a focus on engagement with community stakeholders to identify pain points and critical needs for disadvantaged urban and rural populations.

MCLEAN COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO