Council approves new Grandview Avenue AirBnB over stiff opposition

City seeks next step to demolish blighted hotel on public square
Note: This story was updated at 3 p.m. Friday to reflect new information obtained from city administration. The updates are in italic. The City of Galesburg is taking the next step to bring down a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square. At its Monday meeting, the City Council will consider...
25newsnow.com
Short-term rental wins approval despite neighbors’ push back
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Neighbors of a soon-to-be short-term rental property on E Grandview Ave in Peoria expressed their disapproval, but didn’t win over the city council this week. “There is overwhelming neighborhood support in opposing this STR (short-term rental) ‚” said a man who spoke during Tuesday...
25newsnow.com
Local area to receive IDOT grants for various projects
(25 News Now) - Peoria County, the City of Peoria and McLean County are just some of the recipients of $10 million in Illinois Department of Transportation grants. A brief description says money for the city and county is going towards a smart and connected communities master plan with a focus on engagement with community stakeholders to identify pain points and critical needs for disadvantaged urban and rural populations.
wcbu.org
Peoria Park District seeking grant to buy property, link trail sections
An ongoing effort to extend the Illinois River Bluff Trail is taking the next step, with the Peoria Park District seeking state funding to buy a piece of land that would help fill one of the gaps in the pathway. The district’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a request...
wglt.org
Boelen announces reelection bid for Bloomington City Council
Bloomington City Council member Donna Boelen is running for a second term in next year's nonpartisan election. Boelen represents Ward 2 that includes portions of southwest Bloomington. “My focus is and has been fiscal responsibly and sensible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. I acknowledge that the role of municipal government is...
wcbu.org
Peoria County judge denies request to halt election over contested auditor referendum
Peoria County's election won't be halted while a lawsuit challenging the auditor referendum on the November ballot is underway. That's the order of Judge James Mack. He denied a request by auditor Jessica Thomas and Karrie Alms to issue an emergency preliminary injunction. "The possibility of not printing the ballots...
Central Illinois Proud
SB Knoxville reopened at Lake for incident in Peoria
UPDATE — 1 p.m. — SB Knoxville Avenue has been reopened at Lake Avenue in Peoria. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The southbound lanes of Knoxville Avenue will be temporarily closed at Lake Avenue for an incident. Peoria Police and Fire are on the scene. Drivers are encouraged...
wjbc.com
McLean County is facing a significant housing crunch in a booming local economy
BLOOMINGTON – Due to a booming local economy, McLean County finds itself in a housing shortage. With the rapid growth of Rivian Automotive, Ferrero, and other large employors in the area, the local economic development council reports the need for housing is significant. “We ended up hiring a firm...
Central Illinois Proud
Harwood identifies homeless homicide victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified a homicide victim that was located Thursday near Adams and Hancock Streets. According to a coroner’s office press release, 66-year-old Kenneth Charles Bryant, who was reportedly homeless, suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and neck.
wglt.org
Residents offer feedback to create master plan for Uptown South
Residents are taking a real interest in what happens in Uptown South in Normal. More than 50 people attended a public feedback session Tuesday evening, led by Doug Farr, president of Farr Associates Architecture & Urban Design, the urban planning and architecture firm that designed Uptown Circle; the firm has been contracted by the city again to create a master plan for the eight-acre block of Uptown South.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire on West Garden Street in Peoria sends two residents to the hospital
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire sent two Peoria residents to the hospital this morning due to smoke inhalation. Just after 3 a.m. this morning, Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from a house on West Garden Street located on the south end of Peoria.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury files new charges in two fatal 2021 crashes
PEORIA, Ill. – Charged filed by a Peoria County grand jury this week include ones filed in connection to two fatal car crashes from 2021. It’s not known when a Peoria man who is in state prison will be brought back to Peoria to face charges accusing him of causing an accident last year that claimed the life of a Peoria woman.
25newsnow.com
Whittier Primary School mourns the loss of student in double homicide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A school mourns after a tragic double homicide in West Peoria takes the life of an elementary student and his mother. Police responded to a call at a house on North Cedar Ave in West Peoria around 8 on Thursday morning. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old Quardreka S. Payne, and her son, 8-year-old Cael Thornton, shot dead in a home.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man arrested on gun-related charges, mob action
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case. Officers were investigating...
aroundptown.com
Hwy 92 Bridge Reopens (photos)
After 7 months the Illinois Hwy. 92 Hennepin Feeder Canal Bridge has reopened to traffic. Crews opened the bridge on Friday morning with soil crews completing the laying of seed blankets. The bridge is located about one mile east of Illinois Hwy. 172, in Bureau County. The project began in...
25newsnow.com
Dental facility on the way to address access problem in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Taking aim at a major health disparity, McLean county’s federal health center is about to add dental work to their offerings in Bloomington. Today, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-13th District) helped announce the $430,000 that will help open a dental clinic for Chestnut Family Health Systems, which treats some 3,000 Medicaid clients per year, who now often use the emergency room for dental care.
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
Man arrested for West Peoria double homicide
UPDATE (9:13 p.m.) — A man was arrested in connection to a West Peoria double homicide Thursday. According to an update from the Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, 34-year-old Rickey J. Payne was arrested for two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated discharge of […]
1470 WMBD
Out of control kitchen fire leaves $70K in damage to Peoria duplex
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire officials say no one has been injured, but an apartment home in Peoria has sustained thousands of dollars in damage in the wake of a fire late Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say they got the initial call around 5:25 p.m., a structure fire at a...
