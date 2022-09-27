Read full article on original website
Related
Scrubs Magazine
Medical Breakthrough: Scientists Discover a Way to Stop Melanoma Cancer Cells from Growing.
Skin cancer patients got some good news this week. Researchers at Sanford Burnham Prebys discovered a way to prevent melanoma cells and tumors from growing by inhibiting a key metabolic enzyme. Published in Nature Cell Biology, these findings could lead to a new class of drugs to selectively treat melanoma, the most severe form of skin cancer.
Scientists hail autoimmune disease therapy breakthrough
Five people with severe autoimmune disease have become the first in the world to receive a groundbreaking therapy that uses genetically altered cells to drive the illness into remission. The four women and one man, aged 18 to 24, received transfusions of modified immune cells to treat severe lupus, an...
MedicalXpress
Anti-sedative could alleviate cancer therapy side effects, study suggests
Researchers in China have discovered that inhibiting a protein called the GABAA receptor can protect intestinal stem cells from the toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), suggests that the FDA-approved anti-sedative flumazenil, which targets GABAA receptors, could alleviate some of...
Medical News Today
Common and rare types of blood cancer
The three major types of blood cancer are leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. All three types usually affect the growth and function of white blood cells. Leukemia affects immature white blood cells, lymphoma affects lymphocytes, and myeloma affects plasma cells. This information is from the American Society of Hematology. These are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
CAR T-cell therapy proves effective in first trial in patients with resistant multiple myeloma
A therapy made of immune system T cells engineered to target a somewhat enigmatic cell protein called GPRC5D antigen produced impressive results in its first clinical trial in patients with multiple myeloma, researchers at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report in a new study published today by the New England Journal of Medicine.
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News4Jax.com
Future cancer breakthrough could cut need for chemo for some patients
For certain cancer patients, a treatment called T-cell therapy can be life-saving. But a big downside to this method is that the patient’s entire immune system must first be destroyed with chemo or radiation, which can also cause serious side effects. “I lost all of my hair. I lost...
News-Medical.net
New capsule tunnels through mucus in the GI tract to deliver large protein drugs
One reason that it's so difficult to deliver large protein drugs orally is that these drugs can't pass through the mucus barrier that lines the digestive tract. This means that insulin and most other "biologic drugs" -; drugs consisting of proteins or nucleic acids -; have to be injected or administered in a hospital.
Medical News Today
Can Opdivo adjuvant treat bladder cancer?
Doctors may recommend nivolumab (Opdivo) adjuvant for some people with bladder cancer. This includes those with a high risk of recurrence following bladder surgery and people who have received platinum chemotherapy but require further treatment. Opdivo is an immunotherapy medication that helps boost a person’s immune system to treat cancer....
MedicalXpress
Study shows how certain cancers neutralize T cells to subvert the immune system and help tumors grow
When cancer arises in the body, it starts with tumor cells that rapidly grow and divide and eventually spread. But what enables these nascent tumor cells to dodge the body's immune system, which is built to identify and fend off an attack from such defective cells? The answer to this question, which long mystified scientists, may be the key to unlocking more effective cancer treatments—therapies that disable tumors' subversive maneuvers and allow the immune system to do its job.
MedicalXpress
Breakthrough in understanding of how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments
Scientists have discovered that cancer cells "hijack" a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking around cancer metastasis. The team based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that blocking the activity of the NALCN protein in...
Nature.com
Role of modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy in apnoeic oxygenation under general anaesthesia: a single-centre, randomized controlled clinical study
Apnoeic oxygenation is not only important for patients who cannot be intubated/ventilated, but also can be routinely employed when planning to secure the airway.We aimed to compare safe apnoea times between patients receiving modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy and those receiving high-flow nasal oxygen therapy (HFNO) following the induction of general anaesthesia.This was a single-centre, randomized controlled clinical study. Eighty-four female patients undergoing elective laparoscopic gynaecological surgery under general anaesthesia were randomly assigned to the high-flow nasal oxygen therapy group (Group HFNO) or the modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy group (Group Naso). A Kaplan"“Meier survival curve was used to describe the apnoeic oxygenation time.The safe apnoea time of the patients in the Group Naso was higher than that of the patients in the Group HFNO (20 (19.3 to 20.0) vs. 16.5 (12.9 to 20) minutes, P"‰<"‰0.05). The incidence of SpO2"‰<"‰95% in the Group Naso was lower than that in the Group HFNO; hazard ratio 0.3 (95% confidence interval 0.2 to 0.6, P"‰<"‰0.0001). Modified nasopharyngeal oxygen therapy which uses far less oxygen than HFNO is a convenient and effective method of apnoeic oxygenation in normal female patients.
MedicalXpress
Predicting efficacy of neoadjuvant chemotherapy for advanced gastric cancer
Gastric cancer is a common malignant tumor that originates from the gastric mucosal epithelium. Being insidious and non-specific, the early-stage symptoms of the cancer are similar to that of chronic diseases such as gastritis and gastric ulcer, and are therefore ignored easily. As a result, 80 to 90% of gastric cancer patients have been in the advanced stage when they are first diagnosed. Surgery, with poor prognosis and a 5-year survival rate of only 30%, is still the main treatment for advanced gastric cancer (AGC) at present.
verywellhealth.com
Is It Multiple Sclerosis or Connective Tissue Disease?
Multiple sclerosis (MS) and connective tissue diseases (CTD) are autoimmune diseases that share many of the same symptoms. MS is a tissue-specific autoimmune disease that affects the myelin sheath (the fatty tissue surrounding nerves in the brain and spinal cord). MS has similar features to connective tissue diseases, which are...
CAR T-cell therapy is becoming a more accepted therapeutic approach. What is it?
A: Our immune system protects our bodies from "invasion" by harmful substances, infections and abnormal cells (for example cancer cells). T-cells (also called T-lymphocytes or thymocytes) develop from stem cells in the bone marrow and mature in the thymus (a body organ in the neck that is part of the lymphoid system, along with the spleen, lymph nodes and the red bone marrow).
MedicalXpress
Promising approach to mitigate complications of leukemia treatment
Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and collaborating institutions have engineered immune cells to control two major life-threatening complications, namely graft-vs-host disease (GvHD) and cancer relapse, which typically emerge after treating leukemia with allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT). Published in the journal Blood, the findings in animal models support...
Scientists have just made a breakthrough for a potential glioblastoma drug
A recent study conducted by researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC has shown that circadian clock proteins, which help coordinate changes in the body’s functions during the day, could have a role in the growth and spread of glioblastoma after the standard treatments used today, according to a press release.
MorphoSys' Monjuvi Shows Long-Term Durable Response In Blood Cancer Settings
MorphoSys AG MOR announced data from the ongoing L-MIND study showing that Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) regime provided long-term efficacy in relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) treated for at least two years, including six patients on treatment for five years or more. The regime includes Monjuvi plus lenalidomide...
Comments / 0