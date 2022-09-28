Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Victory teams up with Thorpy FX for line up of classic amp-inspired effects pedals
Victory has teamed up with Thorpy FX to deliver a line up of new effects pedals inspired by some of its iconic amps. The Victory V1 series offers five new pedals, based on the Duchess, Jack, Kraken, Sheriff and Copper guitar amps from Victory itself. Each pedal has been made...
Brand Loyalty Strong Among New-vehicle Owners, J.D. Power Finds
TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- The majority of new-vehicle owners this past year navigated the low vehicle inventory crunch by purchasing the same brand of vehicle which in turn, kept loyalty high in both premium and mass market segments, according to the redesigned J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study, SM released today. The study has been expanded this year to report on brand loyalty insights by segment categories: premium car; premium SUV; mass market car; mass market SUV; and truck. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005469/en/ J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Automotive Brand Loyalty Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
CARS・
To retain talent, companies are formalizing remote work programs
WorkSpaces by Hilton blends remote desks with hotel amenities for a day that may start with coffee in the lobby and video conferences in a distraction-free office then end with a dip in the rooftop pool. When a prospective candidate interviews at Shopify for a job role, they hear about...
The Power of Personal Branding in a Senior Level Job Search
These days, there's no shortage of information online about how you can develop a personal brand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Merrell CMO Wins Marketing Leader of the Year Award
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Merrell chief marketing officer Janice Tennant has been named a Marketing Leader of the Year by the Women in Content Marketing Awards (WICMA) for her work bringing more inclusion and diversity to the footwear brand’s outreach.
thefastmode.com
Time to Partner Up for Industry 4.0 Success Featured
The digitalization of manufacturing operations - often referred to as Industry 4.0 - represents a massive opportunity for partners such as systems integrators, value added resellers, telecommunications service providers, equipment manufacturers, and others. Manufacturers of all sizes and types are understandably attracted by the benefits of this digital transformation, including;...
gcimagazine.com
Report: Foundry Brands Acquires Supply Men's Grooming Brand
Supply, a men's grooming brand most noted for their appearance on Shark Tank, has been acquired by Dallas-based acquisition platform Foundry Brands, according to Dallas Innovates. Supply was founded by husband and wife co-founders Patrick and Jennifer Coddou in 2017. They raised more than $256,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. Later,...
hotelnewsme.com
Dubai reinforces position as a global destination for food tourism with launch of first ever gastronomy industry report
Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) has launched the inaugural Dubai Gastronomy Industry Report, a comprehensive study of the city’s gastronomy scene, further reinforcing Dubai’s position as a much sought-after global destination for food tourism. The special report was unveiled at the first gastronomy industry briefing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Study identifies need to improve awareness and understanding of chemicals used in everyday consumer products
Chemophobia is rife; often driven by ignorance and scientific illiteracy, it fires an activist agenda that can often be very misguided and target the wrong issues entirely. An unfortunate lack of engagement in science education and a greater number of policymakers with a more non-scientific than a scientific background also feed the problem.
mytotalretail.com
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
kalkinemedia.com
Diageo acquires renowned coffee brand, Mr Black
Diageo announced on 29 September that it has acquired the famous Australian cold brew coffee brand, Mr Black. Mr Black was established in 2013 by designer Tom Baker and distiller Philip Moore. The brand is quite popular in the United States. Tom Baker, one of Mr Black's founders, would continue...
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Island Records Names Digital Marketing SVP; FUGA Has a New President
Erica M. Paul was promoted to senior vp and head of digital marketing at Island Records. Based in New York, Paul will continue leading digital marketing across the Island roster. She was previously vp and head of digital at the label. Christiaan Kröner was named president of the Downtown-owned B2B...
Want to Elevate Your Business Ecosystem? Embrace APIs and Open Systems.
It's time for your tech to play nicely with others. Here's why business leaders need to harness the value of open systems.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Meet the Elite: Compendium of Wood Industry Market Leaders
Since 2009, Woodworking Network has paid tribute to outstanding individuals in the wood products industry who have made an impact not only at their companies, but on the industry as a whole. Represented are persons from all segments of the secondary woodworking industry, including: residential furniture, contract/office furniture, cabinetry, closets/home organization systems, retail fixtures, architectural woodwork & millwork, windows and doors, and wood components.
guitar.com
Ed Sheeran shares his love for Pokemon in brand new track Celestial
Ed Sheeran has dropped his new track Celestial which will feature on two upcoming Pokémon games. The games, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, will land on Nintendo Switch from 18 November. The singer revealed the news last week on social media: “I met the people from Pokémon...
gcimagazine.com
Beauty Accelerate and the C&T Allēs Energize Beauty Innovation
Connections between influencers, cosmetics R&D innovators, contract manufacturers, ingredient suppliers, packagers, marketers, brand managers and others were positively electric at Beauty Accelerate 2022, held Sept. 28-29, 2022. Attendees connected in person for the first time since the last 2019 event, generating ideas from key newsmakers in the industry. Day One:...
theproducenews.com
Awe Sum Organics makes key hires to support the launch of organic avocados
Jared Bray, recently hired as a sales professional is looking to lead the company into the organic avocado space. As a veteran in the produce industry, Bray brings with him expertise in the organic avocado market. Bray brings strong customer service skills with promotional planning, food service, and forecasting experience. Jared comes to Awe Sum as an “avo expert,” knowledgeable of the avocado supply chain from seed to store.
entrepreneurshiplife.com
B2B Enterprise E-Commerce – All About Building a Marketplace
Over five times larger than the B2C industry, the worldwide B2B eCommerce business was estimated to be worth $14.9 trillion in 2020. Not to mention search volume for keywords like “Online marketplace,” “Website for sale,” and “Website marketplace” reached 2 million per week, A 10x growth compared to the last 5 years.
blockchainmagazine.net
A Comprehensive Guide To Dynamic NFTs And Its Features
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, wasted no time catching the interest of the tech community and the general public. NFTs are increasingly being used in commonplace fields, especially as more and more well-known celebrities launch their own NFT initiatives and collections. In addition to the NFT buzz, the debate on dynamic NFT cases has accelerated significantly.
Comments / 0