Albany Herald
The bond market is crumbling. That's bad for Wall Street and Main Street
The global bond market is having a historically awful year. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond, a proxy for borrowing costs, briefly moved above 4% on Wednesday for the first time in 12 years. That's a bad omen for Wall Street and Main Street.
Albany Herald
Dow plunges and is back in a bear market
The third quarter is about to end -- and investors are wishing the past nine months good riddance. Stocks fell Thursday, giving up much of Wednesday's big gains. The Dow fell nearly 460 points, or 1.5%. The Dow is now back in a bear market. 20% below the all-time high...
Albany Herald
Nike Stock: Where to Buy on the Earnings Report
Nike (NKE) - Get Nike Inc. Report reports after the close on Thursday, and the results come at a difficult time. The S&P 500 recently made new 52-week lows and volatility continues to roil investors.
Albany Herald
How to protect your 401(k) in a bear market
Stocks and bonds are trading in bear territory. And given current circumstances, it's fair to assume the markets will remain volatile for awhile. Interest rates are rising quickly in the US and Europe amid government efforts to tamp down rampant inflation. Recession fears remain. And a steep drop in the British pound coupled with rising UK debt costs is causing concern.
Albany Herald
US officials troubled by controversial UK tax cut plan
US officials are increasingly troubled by the United Kingdom's proposal to slash taxes at a time of crushing inflation, a plan that has ignited turbulence in financial markets. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss's tax-cut plan has drawn criticism from economists and investors and prompted the Bank of England to calm...
Albany Herald
Why the ghost of 2008 still haunts us in 2022
All week, there have events in the news that have come in under of the banner of "this hasn't happened since 2007/2008." Yields on the 10-year Treasury briefly surpassed 4%, a level not seen since 2008. That movement helped push mortgage rates to their highest level, 6.7%, since — wait for it — July 2007. Across the pond, where the UK bond market crashed earlier this week, one seemingly frazzled London banker told the Financial Times: "At some point this morning I was worried this was the beginning of the end. It was not quite a Lehman moment. But it got close."
Albany Herald
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap. Germany, Europe's biggest economy,...
Albany Herald
Mortgage rates surge, closing in on 7%
Mortgage rates surged for the sixth week in a row, moving closer to 7%. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.70% in the week ending September 29, up from 6.29% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That's the highest level since July 2007.
Albany Herald
Latest jobless claims fall to 193,000, underscoring still-tight labor market
The number of first-time claims for unemployment benefits dropped considerably last week, underscoring how employers are holding on tightly to workers as the labor market remains full of opportunities for job hunters. Initial claims for unemployment insurance were 193,000 for the week ended September 24, down 16,000 from a downwardly...
