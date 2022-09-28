All week, there have events in the news that have come in under of the banner of "this hasn't happened since 2007/2008." Yields on the 10-year Treasury briefly surpassed 4%, a level not seen since 2008. That movement helped push mortgage rates to their highest level, 6.7%, since — wait for it — July 2007. Across the pond, where the UK bond market crashed earlier this week, one seemingly frazzled London banker told the Financial Times: "At some point this morning I was worried this was the beginning of the end. It was not quite a Lehman moment. But it got close."

