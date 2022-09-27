Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
These industries are creating the most jobs in DetroitInstawork Economic ResearchDetroit, MI
Most People have Forgotten about this Abandoned Michigan ZooTravel MavenDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Tv20detroit.com
Southfield hosts Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I am a survivor of domestic violence,” said Margaret Hall, founder of Southfield Domestic Violence Group. It’s one of the reasons Margaret Hall showed up at the Southfield Civic Center Sunday for the 3rd Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence. “I...
Tv20detroit.com
Spotlight on the News: National Hispanic Heritage Month - Detroit style
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, October 2, Spotlight on the News will highlight National Hispanic Heritage Month from a Detroit point-of-view. Our guests will be:. Rico Razo, Director, Bridging Neighborhoods, City of Detroit. Gloria Rosas Baiocco, Owner, Xochi's Gift Shop. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season,...
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County communities addressing deer overpopulation with new survey
(WXYZ) — Up through November 11, leaders in several Oakland County communities are asking for the public's input; about deer. This time of year in Michigan it's hard to miss them. But increasingly in Oakland County, deer have created somewhat of a concern for local leaders. From high numbers...
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit, police unions announce agreement with 'historic' jump in officer pay
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan along with Detroit Police Chief James White and union representatives announced Friday that a “landmark” agreement has been reached to make base pay for officers competitive with other departments in the area. According to a press release from the city,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tv20detroit.com
City of Detroit begins demolition of the now-infamous Packard Plant
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A construction crew began demolition on a portion of the Packard Plant building in Detroit Thursday afternoon. The city held a press conference ahead of the demolition. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the project has been long overdue. "The Packard plant has been a source of...
Tv20detroit.com
Neighbor shares Ring cam footage of "road rage" homicide in Eastpointe
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police are calling a Friday evening shooting the result of "road rage." The shooting took place at a stop sign in the intersection of Stricker Avenue and David Avenue in Eastpointe. Darren Tennant, who lives across the street, gave 7 Action News his doorbell...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit police shoot, kill knife-wielding man having mental health emergency
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police were dispatched Sunday morning at 5:15 a.m. to a location near Snowden and Lyndon on Detroit’s westside for reports of a man with a knife. Once on the scene, DPD officers found a male armed with a knife while having a mental health emergency.
Tv20detroit.com
Judge changes bond for 24-year-old man accused of carjacking 95-year-old woman
DETROIT (WXYZ) — There was an emergency bond hearing Friday for James Douglas Smith, the man accused of beating and carjacking a 95-year-old woman. The prosecutor laid out new details of the incident in court that the public had not heard before. The incident happened near Palmer Park in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tv20detroit.com
Home prices unlikely to drop dramatically as interest rates rise
NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many people feel unsure about the housing market right now. Home prices are, indeed, going down but many questions remain. Olivia Paul is a first time home buyer who got into the market about nine months ago. Things were very different then when mortgage rates were about half of what they are now.
Tv20detroit.com
Crews repairing railroad overnight; Friday 'everything should be back to normal'
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews continue to repair train tracks in Warren Thursday night after an early morning train derailment. It happened at 7:30 a.m. near 9 Mile and Stephens Road. According to Canadian National, 16 out of 151 cars derailed. “It’s too close to home," nearby resident Chris...
Tv20detroit.com
Royal Oak's Elly Finch: Homecoming queen and Ravens linebacker
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Elly Finch is a senior at Royal Oak High School. She's a 4.0 GPA student, an All-State track and field student, and school record holder for the discus. On top of that all, she serves as a captain for the Ravens football team as a left guard and linebacker. At halftime of one of her recent football games, she was surprised by being crowned homecoming queen as voted on by her classmates.
Tv20detroit.com
Police: 18-year-old killed by 60-year-old driver in road rage incident
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police were dispatched to the area of Stricker and David in Eastpointe Friday night at 7:51 p.m. in response to a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found a deceased 18-year-old male in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tv20detroit.com
Train derailment in Warren leads to road closures; cleanup expected to be finished late Saturday
WARREN, MI (WXYZ) — A train derailment that happened at 10 Mile and Schoenherr Thursday left several roads closed for hours. Many intersections are now back open but Stephens Road remains closed between Hoover and Schoenherr and 9 Mile remains closed between Groesbeck and Hoover. Drivers are advised to avoid the areas for the time being.
Comments / 0