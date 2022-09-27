ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

Southfield hosts Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — “I am a survivor of domestic violence,” said Margaret Hall, founder of Southfield Domestic Violence Group. It’s one of the reasons Margaret Hall showed up at the Southfield Civic Center Sunday for the 3rd Walk to Raise Awareness of Domestic Violence. “I...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spotlight on the News: National Hispanic Heritage Month - Detroit style

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, October 2, Spotlight on the News will highlight National Hispanic Heritage Month from a Detroit point-of-view. Our guests will be:. Rico Razo, Director, Bridging Neighborhoods, City of Detroit. Gloria Rosas Baiocco, Owner, Xochi's Gift Shop. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season,...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

City of Detroit begins demolition of the now-infamous Packard Plant

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A construction crew began demolition on a portion of the Packard Plant building in Detroit Thursday afternoon. The city held a press conference ahead of the demolition. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the project has been long overdue. "The Packard plant has been a source of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Neighbor shares Ring cam footage of "road rage" homicide in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police are calling a Friday evening shooting the result of "road rage." The shooting took place at a stop sign in the intersection of Stricker Avenue and David Avenue in Eastpointe. Darren Tennant, who lives across the street, gave 7 Action News his doorbell...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Home prices unlikely to drop dramatically as interest rates rise

NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Many people feel unsure about the housing market right now. Home prices are, indeed, going down but many questions remain. Olivia Paul is a first time home buyer who got into the market about nine months ago. Things were very different then when mortgage rates were about half of what they are now.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Royal Oak's Elly Finch: Homecoming queen and Ravens linebacker

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Elly Finch is a senior at Royal Oak High School. She's a 4.0 GPA student, an All-State track and field student, and school record holder for the discus. On top of that all, she serves as a captain for the Ravens football team as a left guard and linebacker. At halftime of one of her recent football games, she was surprised by being crowned homecoming queen as voted on by her classmates.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police: 18-year-old killed by 60-year-old driver in road rage incident

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Eastpointe police were dispatched to the area of Stricker and David in Eastpointe Friday night at 7:51 p.m. in response to a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found a deceased 18-year-old male in the road with an apparent gunshot wound. Police say, a...
EASTPOINTE, MI
