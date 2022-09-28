Read full article on original website
Back in 1987, Alfredo Cutajar had the surprise of his life when he discovered a gigantic Great White shark entangled in his fishing nets. When he noticed that his buoys were submerged, the fisherman from the village of 'Wied-iz-zurrieq' in Malta, expected it to be one big tuna or swordfish but not a shark that was much larger than his 15-foot boat!
A waterfront compound spanning about 18 acres on Cape Cod is asking $15.995 million. Located on a peninsula on Red Brook Harbor, the property contains two houses, a boat house, a dock, a tennis court and a private sandy beach, said Marybeth Bisson, who owns the property with her husband, Stephen Bisson. The couple bought the property in 2007 for $7 million, according to public records.
In the long arc of paddling history, with dugout canoes and indigenous kayaks dating back thousands of years, innovative new systems have revolutionized the market of small, human-powered vessels in just the last several years. Among the most surprising twists include companies that have kayak users actually ditching the paddle...
In Oguta Lake, two angry rivers flow side-by-side without ever coming together. It has been this way for as long as the people remember. Oguta Lake is a lean finger lake formed by deposits of clay, sand, and silt that dammed the lower Njaba river. At 8.05km long and 2.41...
The Yesnaby cliffs, where waves dash themselves against rock, are also home to quieter natural delights. Turning one’s back to the drama of the sea, one can find – in an otherwise unremarkable patch of boggy ground – an outpost of one of Orkney’s rarest floral residents: the Scottish primrose. It’s a minutely detailed little wildflower, with heart-shaped petals of mauve and gold. The whole plant, roots and all, could fit inside a teacup.
