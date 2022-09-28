ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An 18-Acre Waterfront Compound on Cape Cod Asks $15.995 Million

A waterfront compound spanning about 18 acres on Cape Cod is asking $15.995 million. Located on a peninsula on Red Brook Harbor, the property contains two houses, a boat house, a dock, a tennis court and a private sandy beach, said Marybeth Bisson, who owns the property with her husband, Stephen Bisson. The couple bought the property in 2007 for $7 million, according to public records.
Kayak technology: Pedal systems drive the future of paddling

In the long arc of paddling history, with dugout canoes and indigenous kayaks dating back thousands of years, innovative new systems have revolutionized the market of small, human-powered vessels in just the last several years. Among the most surprising twists include companies that have kayak users actually ditching the paddle...
Country diary: A rare floral resident on the cliffs

The Yesnaby cliffs, where waves dash themselves against rock, are also home to quieter natural delights. Turning one’s back to the drama of the sea, one can find – in an otherwise unremarkable patch of boggy ground – an outpost of one of Orkney’s rarest floral residents: the Scottish primrose. It’s a minutely detailed little wildflower, with heart-shaped petals of mauve and gold. The whole plant, roots and all, could fit inside a teacup.
