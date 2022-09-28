Read full article on original website
Before Week 5 of the college football season kicks off, Paul Finebaum was asked which games he's looking forward to. At the top of his list is an SEC showdown between Alabama and Arkansas. In fact, Finebaum suggested the Crimson Tide could be a bit vulnerable as they travel to take on the Razorbacks.
Face it, Arkansas is an underdog on Saturday and any body – meaning individual person, outlet, blog, podcast, whatever – picking Arkansas is one of three kind of people. Patronizing his or her listeners and/or readers Etenerally optimistic and picks Arkansas every game Wants to take a chance on making a lot of money via Las Vegas Most folks are taking Alabama. It’s the smart take. The safe take. That isn’t to say Arkansas cannot beat the Crimson Tide on Saturday in the best college football matchup of the day. But it isn’t likely. Here are five reasons the Crimson Tide will likely stretch their...
The SEC matchup of the week will take place in Fayetteville on Saturday, with second-ranked Alabama facing off against Arkansas. Even coming off a loss, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the Razorbacks under head coach Sam Pittman, hoping to knock off the Crimson Tide for the first time ever under Nick Saban.
Alabama is a third of the way through the 2022 college football season and sits at No. 2 in the nation with a perfect 4-0 record. Though there are a couple of months before attention shifts to the College Football Playoff, it’s never too early to look ahead. It’s...
Georgia vs Missouri once again puts the Dawgs on the road, in Columbia, against a SEC East team. Ask South Carolina how that worked out. The Dawgs are also coming off of a performance in which they didn’t play as well as we’ve seen them play. Again, ask...
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
While trying to hone up on the Arkansas offense, I keep seeing it being said Rocket Sanders is the SEC’s top running back. After diving into Alabama football stats and also the stats for Sanders, I disagree with that conclusion. Before discussing stats for individual running backs, let’s take...
Another week and another Alabama Football cover against the spread last week. This week some Crimson Tide fans are surprised Alabama is favored by over two touchdowns against Arkansas. The game is in Fayetteville and absent some bad luck last week in Arlington, TX, Arkansas would still be an undefeated team.
Keys To An Arkansas Upset Over Alabama
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Jeremy St. Louis to break down the keys to an Arkansas upset over Alabama.
Report: OKC Thunder agrees to eight-player trade with Houston Rockets The Oklahoma City Thunder continue to remake the roster ahead of Monday's preseason opener. Two days after sending Vit Krejci...
