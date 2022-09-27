Read full article on original website
Monster 16-Foot Crocodile Attacks Handler During Live Show: VIDEO
In a now-viral video, a zoo keeper was attacked by a massive crocodile in South Africa during a live show. The 16-foot croc, named Hannibal, mauled its trainer on Sept. 10 while spectators watched helplessly. A video of the attack has gone viral. The incident occurred at Crocodile Creek farm,...
King Charles III Will Give Archie & Lilibet Children Royal Titles IF Prince Harry Ditches His $20 Million Tell-All
King Charles III hasn't shut down the idea of giving Prince Harry's children royal highness status, but he wants something in return. RadarOnline.com has learned Britain's 73-year-old monarch is willing to bestow Harry and Meghan Markle's kids — son Archie, 3, and daughter, Lilibet, 1 — with prince and princess titles but only if he knows he can "trust" the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Otter the chances! Hilarious moment pregnant sea otter leaps on surfboard and snarls at the owner when he tries to wrestle it back
The is the hilarious moment a pregnant sea otter stole a surfer's board while out on the Pacific Ocean in southern California. Footage recorded earlier this month by Chad Underhill-Meras captures the standoff between a sea otter and his friend Nick 'Parts' Ericksen. The five-minute video begins with the black...
Bizarre deep-sea shark with blunging eyes & teeth is branded ‘stuff of nightmare’ after being caught by fisherman
A FISHERMAN was stunned when he reeled in a bizarre-looking sea creature thought to be a terrifying deep-sea shark. Trapman Bermagui, from Sydney, posted a picture of the alien-looking shark on Facebook with people calling it the 'stuff of nightmares'. The sea monster was pulled lifeless from 2,133 feet underwater...
BBC
Titanic: Ship that sent iceberg warning found in Irish Sea
The ship which sent an iceberg warning to the Titanic before the ocean-liner sank has been found in the Irish Sea. The merchant vessel SS Mesaba was crossing the Atlantic in April 1912 and sent a wireless message to the Titanic but its warning never reached the bridge. The supposedly...
Watch: Bowhunter Arrows Bull that Rolls Downhill and Almost Crushes His Cameraman
Heartland Bowhunter host Shawn Luchtel recorded a heart-pounding video last week while bowhunting in New Mexico. The video, filmed from Luchtel’s point-of-view, shows him arrowing a big bull at close range. Within seconds, the 5×5 hits the ground and rolls downhill right toward him and his camera man.
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
LOOK: Crocodile Father Swims With Its Seemingly Countless Number of Babies on Its Back
While it might be cute to say father knows best, at least in this picture the crocodile daddy is showing off his good side. As you can see, the crocodile father is swimming with his babies. He’s got them on his back while he’s making his way through the water. What in the world is going on here?
BBC
Seaman dies after falling overboard during Hartlepool ship transfer
A seaman has died after falling in the North Sea while moving between ships. He was a member of crew of a ship registered overseas and fell whilst "moving between vessels" off the coast of Hartlepool shortly after 14:00 BST on Monday, Cleveland Police said. His colleagues pulled him from...
BBC
Online scam exposed - the cars that don’t exist
Consumers buying second-hand cars online are being warned to beware of scams, after a rise in cases of fraud. It comes after a BBC investigation exposed a fake car dealership website called Auto-Promotions that defrauded victims out of thousands of pounds. There were almost 3,000 reports of online vehicle fraud...
BBC
Illustration released of unidentified woman who drowned in Thames
A digital image of an unidentified woman, whose drowned body was pulled from the River Thames 45 years ago, has been released for the first time. It is part of a fresh appeal to identify the "Lady in the Thames" found at the foot of Vauxhall Bridge in central London in 1977.
From an adorable picture of a cheetah mother and her cubs to a shot of a gorilla who 'stares into your soul': The astonishing winners of the 2022 Black and White Photo Awards revealed
These photographers prove they don't need all the colours of the rainbow to create truly mesmerising work. Their photography has been honoured in the Black and White Photo Awards 2022, a photography contest that gives a platform to 'incredible' monochrome photography around the world. The contest, which is in its...
WATCH: Bear Rips Fish Apart in the Middle of a River for a Quick Snack
For this bear, it looks like snack time came quickly as the animal picks up a fish to pick it apart as a tasty morsel. We don’t know how hungry the bear really is but look at his deft touch here. This bear appears to be all business in this viral video while taking this fish for food. As you can tell from the video, this bear doesn’t waste any time getting down to business. Hey, if fish is your food jam, then go on with your bad self. The bear was taking care of his hunger in a real snappy way.
BBC
Adventure charity founder dies in Mont Blanc accident
The founder of a Christian adventure charity died in an accident on Mont Blanc, an inquest has concluded. Andrew Wilkinson, who was 45 and from Fownhope, Herefordshire, was described by Dynamis Adventures as a man who "loved people and the outdoors in equally massive measure". He fell on 11 September...
BBC
Murder probe launched after Mansion Tyne student flat death
Police have launched a murder investigation after a 24-year-old man was found dead at a student flat block. Northumbria Police said they were called to Mansion Tyne on Howard Street, Newcastle, at about 16:30 BST on Tuesday where they found the dead man. A 21-year-old man has been arrested on...
poemhunter.com
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
BBC
Princess of Wales meets crew of HMS Glasgow at Windsor Castle
Royal Navy sailors from HMS Glasgow have been meeting the Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle. Last year the princess became the sponsor of the City Class Type 26 frigate, which is currently under construction in Govan. At Windsor, she spoke to dozens of sailors about the building of the...
