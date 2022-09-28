ELI DRINKWITZ (HC) – Drinkwitz was hired in 2019 to replace Barry Odom as head coach of the Tigers. It certainly has not been the smoothest tenure as the Tigers have seen little progress since Coach Drinkwitz took control of the program. Drinkwitz is included as someone to watch this week as he is getting to the point where he is coaching for his job. The Tigers are in desperate need of a signature win and Coach Drinkwitz may pull out all the tricks against the Bulldogs.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO