Athens, GA

Columbia Missourian

10 years in the SEC: Missouri's first home football game against Georgia

On Nov. 6, 2011, Missouri was announced as the 14th members of the Southeastern Conference; just nine months later, Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia came into Columbia for the first time ever. On Sept. 12, 2012, a game years in the making was played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia when the...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James

Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Why Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is on the hot seat, clinging to hope and little else with No. 1 Georgia up next

ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz surely feels his seat warming, and last Saturday’s brutal overtime loss at Auburn certainly didn’t help things. The 17-14 loss to fellow hot seat member Bryan Harsin on The Plains — a defeat that saw Missouri squander three opportunities in the final moments —wasn’t the end of the world for the 2-2 Tigers.
COLUMBIA, MO
bulldawgillustrated.com

Tigers To Watch: Georgia vs. Missouri 2022

ELI DRINKWITZ (HC) – Drinkwitz was hired in 2019 to replace Barry Odom as head coach of the Tigers. It certainly has not been the smoothest tenure as the Tigers have seen little progress since Coach Drinkwitz took control of the program. Drinkwitz is included as someone to watch this week as he is getting to the point where he is coaching for his job. The Tigers are in desperate need of a signature win and Coach Drinkwitz may pull out all the tricks against the Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
mutigers.com

Football Faces No. 1 Georgia Saturday At Faurot Field

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football will host its Southeastern Conference home opener vs. No. 1 Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1. Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) and the No. 1 Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) kick off from Faurot Field at 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing on SEC Network and the Tiger Radio Network.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win

MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
MACON, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow

JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
JEFFERSON, GA
accesswdun.com

Georgia Skin Center joins Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology

Georgia Skin Center is excited to announce they are joining Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology. The Gainesville-based Georgia Skin Center, led by Misty Caudell, MD, FAAD, FAACS will continue practice at Georgia Skin Cancer & Aesthetic Dermatology’s Gainesville location. After years serving her patients’ skincare needs, Dr. Caudell,...
GAINESVILLE, GA
gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

The Village Dunwoody wants to be the go-to for college football games

Founders call it “the heart of Dunwoody” — and on Thursday night, that heart will be throbbing to the beat of good live music, great food, and fine spirits. The Village Dunwoody is trying to shape itself as the hot spot for college football. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken checked it out.
DUNWOODY, GA
wrwh.com

Update On Hurricane Ian For White County

(Cleveland)- The latest forecast information on Hurricane Ian is looking better for White County as far as the brunt of the storm system. In a situation update, Tuesday morning to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Public Safety Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that forecast models once again bumped the forecast track slightly southeast overnight and now bring Ian inland near Tampa Florida early Thursday morning.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987

Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
ATHENS, GA

