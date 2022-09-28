Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Study shows birth weight could help identify children at higher risk of psychological issues
New research from RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences has found that babies with larger birth weights tend to have fewer mental health and behavioral issues in childhood and adolescence. These findings could help to identify and support children at greater risk of developing psychological problems. The study, published...
Why suicide prevention support is crucial for people with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder
Fetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD) is a lifelong disability that affects the brain and body of people prenatally exposed to alcohol. New research is backing concerns raised by the FASD community about the high rates of suicidality among people with FASD. As a team of FASD researchers and professionals who work with people with FASD, we are growing increasingly concerned with these statistics and stories we are hearing from caregivers. FASD and suicidality Suicidality is a spectrum of thoughts and behaviours surrounding suicide. It encompasses suicidal ideation, suicide-related communication, suicide attempts and death by suicide. Using data from Canada’s National FASD...
MedicalXpress
Study finds major depression increased 60% in older adults from 2010 to 2019
The prevalence of depression is increasing among older adults, but there has not been a proportional increase in mental health treatment, according to a study published online Sept. 9 in the Journal of Affective Disorders. Kevin H. Yang, M.D., from the University of California in San Diego, and colleagues used...
Healthline
Cannabis During Pregnancy: Researchers Say Children May Display More Symptoms of Mental Health Issues
A new study has found that children exposed to cannabis while in the womb are more likely to continue displaying symptoms of mental health issues as they age. These symptoms can persist during adolescence, a critical time for brain development. Previous studies have indicated cannabis use during pregnancy may lead...
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
Psych Centra
Is Autism Preventable?
Ongoing research is revealing more about factors, like low birth weight, that may determine whether your child will be born autistic. You may be able to influence some of these variables. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental difference that affects each person in a unique way. Many autistic people...
ADDitude
What is Avoidant Personality Disorder? Symptoms, Causes & Treatments
Avoidant Personality Disorder (AVPD) causes feelings of inadequacy, fear of rejection, and sensitivity to potential negative feedback. People with AVPD may avoid potentially embarrassing social situations, as they view themselves as socially incompetent. AVPD is one of 10 personality disorders listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders...
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
TODAY.com
At 46, woman gives birth to identical triplets: '1 in 20 billion odds'
When Audrey Tiberius was 41, she was told by fertility specialists that her chances of conceiving a child with in vitro fertilization (IVF) were just 10%. “They said, ‘I’m sorry, your eggs are too old,’” the Utah mom recalled in an interview with TODAY Parents. “We did three rounds of in vitro and they all failed."
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
NIH Director's Blog
Addiction often goes hand-in-hand with other mental illnesses. Both must be addressed.
This op-ed was originally published by The Hill on September 12, 2022. Natalie struggled with a methamphetamine use disorder for more than 9 years. She was one of the fortunate few to receive treatment to address her addiction, yet that help felt incomplete. Like many people trying to heal from substance use disorders, she eventually began taking meth again.
Misuse of alcohol in teens, 20s linked to dissatisfaction and poor health in 30s, study says
A study published in Alcoholism: Clinical & Experimental Research suggests that misusing alcohol in your teens and twenties could have long term effects on mental and physical health. The researchers’ main objective was to examine whether poor physical health consequences continue beyond your twenties as a result of alcohol misuse...
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
wonderbaby.org
Understanding Visual Stimming in Children with Autism
Visual stimming is one form of repetitive behavior that autistic children use to self-soothe. Not all types of visual stimming are socially unacceptable. There are several techniques you can try to help reduce visual stimming. Stimming is a term often associated with autism spectrum disorder and other sensory processing disorders....
News-Medical.net
Study: One-third of Alzheimer’s disease family caregivers experience persistent depression symptoms
More than 60% of family caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease (AD) experienced at least mild depressive symptoms already at the time the individual with AD was diagnosed. In one third of them, depressive symptoms worsened during a five-year follow-up. The study carried out at the University of Eastern...
dallasexpress.com
Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School
For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
Off the Charts
Sickle Cell Disease in Children and Adolescents: Aligning Practice with Guidelines
CDC report points to areas for improvement. The Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on September 20, 2022, highlights an important opportunity for nurses to provide evidence-based care to children with sickle cell disease (SCD). The report highlights poor compliance with guidelines recommending that children ages 2 to 16 with sickle cell anemia (SCA)—the most common and often most clinically severe form of the disease—should receive transcranial Doppler (TCD) ultrasound screening and that hydroxyurea (HU) should be offered for all children with SCA ages 9 months and older.
BBC
The long-misdiagnosed student heading to Cambridge to study medicine
For years, Suffolk teenager Katy Shaw's symptoms were either misdiagnosed or not believed. Eventually she was found to have a genetic disorder that caused constant dizziness, fainting and pain when standing. After a spell in hospital, she began her A-levels two months late and using a wheelchair. Here she shares her story and explains what heading to Cambridge to study medicine means to her.
artofhealthyliving.com
Jeremiah Kitavi Explains The Rise of Mental Health Among Youth
Mental health is a growing concern for young people all over the world. According to the World Health Organization, 300 million people of all ages suffer from depression, and the number of adolescents with mental health disorders is rising. Rehabilitation advocates like Jeremiah Kitavi in Sonoma County, CA, know mental health is often viewed as the absence of mental illness. The good news is that there are many ways to get help for these disorders. Here we will discuss some of the most common mental health disorders among youth, and we will also talk about ways to get help if you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness.
